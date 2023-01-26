Read full article on original website
Capitol Hill’s Intiman Theatre begins 50th year with partnership to stage exploration of race, class, and politics in Lorraine Hansberry’s ‘The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window’
One year ago, Intiman Theatre was preparing for its first production in its new home on Capitol Hill. It begins its 50th season in February with a partnership to stage a powerful exploration of race, class, and politics. Intiman Theatre and The Williams Project are co-producing The Sign in Sidney...
Yeah, the Capitol Hill rogue crosswalk was cool but have you tried joining the Seattle Street Fixers to help keep city’s places to walk and bike clear?
On Sunday’s cold but sunny morning, eight Seattle residents met on an E Madison sidewalk and began unpacking their bikes and buckets full of tools from home or borrowed from the Capitol Hill Tool Library. The goal of the Seattle Street Fixers, a small but growing crew of volunteers...
‘Justice for Tyre Nichols’ protest marches from Capitol Hill
The protest was announced via social media and a television news helicopter circled above the Capitol Hill park to cover the small demonstration involving a few dozen participants. No significant property damage was reported on Capitol HIll during the march which ended with the group gathering for a short time outside the East Precinct where Black Lives Matter protests stretched out during and after CHOP, replaced by months of anti-police protests through 2020 and into 2021.
Calls for ‘Alternative 6’ to keep Seattle housing development from slowing as city holds ‘Virtual Citywide Meeting’ on comp plan update
A Monday night online meeting will cap off the city’s public engagement process around the draft plans for the so-called “One Seattle” plan, an update to Seattle’s 20-year plan to guide its development and growth and, many hope, do more to address the region’s ongoing housing crisis over affordability and homelessness.
Rollover crash at 21st and John follows reported armed robbery in Volunteer Park — UPDATE
Suspects in an armed robbery in Volunteer Park attempted to flee on foot after flipping a truck onto its roof as Seattle Police and a K9 unit gave chase Sunday night. According to East Precinct radio updates and reports from witnesses, police were called to Volunteer Park just before 10 PM to reported shots fired and a victim injured from being punched or pistol whipped in the face in a hold-up inside the park’s water tower.
