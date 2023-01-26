I was robbed at knifepoint about 11 am in the front yard of my N Admiral home, a couple blocks north of Met Market on 41st. I had listed a used 9-year-old MacBook Pro laptop on OfferUp and Craigslist earlier this morning, and a person who is registered on OfferUp under the name Abukar responded via the OU app that he urgently needed a replacement for his broken laptop for school, and asked if it was available immediately, saying he was a few minutes away in downtown Seattle. I considered setting up a meet at Starbucks or Safeway but decided to give my address and meet him outside … big mistake, although what happened later could have occurred anywhere.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO