westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Here’s how ‘free rides’ were used during West Seattle low-bridge closure, and what to do with unused points
*900 single-ride bus tickets (including about 100 reduced-fare tickets) *70 day-pass bus tickets (including about 15 reduced-fare tickets) *450 Water Taxi tickets (including about 40 senior-fare tickets) If you have unused points, here’s what happens to those, and another app-related note:. Any points already earned through the “LOWBRIDGE23” code...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Last morning of January
Mostly cloudy, high in the low 40s. (Monday’s high was 39, ten degrees below normal for that date.) 7:55 AM: Snow flurries!. –Metro is on its regular schedule, still with fewer buses and fewer drivers – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday morning
Increasing clouds through the day, high in the upper 30s. (Sunday’s high was 40, nine degrees below normal for that date.) –Metro is on its regular schedule but still running with fewer buses and fewer drivers – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.
westseattleblog.com
Here’s the list for your West Seattle Tuesday
(Mount Rainier, photographed Monday by David Hutchinson) Here’s the list of possibilities for the rest of your Tuesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Long-distance political-advocacy group meets at 10:30 am at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Theft-turned-robbery at Y; three reader reports
THEFT-TURNED-ROBBERY: Thanks for the tips/questions about police at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) in The Triangle around 5:30 pm. Officers were gone by the time we got there, but this was dispatched as a theft-turned-robbery – dispatch told officers that someone was trying to steal from lockers, and when confronted, pulled a knife and made threats. Description given over police radio: Unknown (race) male, 30s, 5’10”, medium to heavy build, black backpack, black sweatpants, dark Jordans (shoes) with orange highlights. No injuries, the Y staff told us. SPD incident # is 23-028726.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Subaru; dumped-likely-stolen tools
Sometime after sundown last night and before 6 am this morning, my old Subaru was stolen. The plate is / was CCL0595. The car was parked at the 2100 block of 42nd SW. SPD incident # 23-028214. DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN TOOLS: From Anita:
westseattleblog.com
HELPING: Alki Beach Pride collects results of first-ever coat/clothing drive
Two weeks ago we told you about Alki Beach Pride‘s first-ever coat/clothing drive, with dropoff spots all over the area. Today, the ABP crew and partner Out of the Closet Thrift Stores took a truck tour to pick up the results. We caught up with them at the first,...
westseattleblog.com
School open houses, backyard-bird class, other possibilities for your West Seattle Sunday
(Saturday photo by Jerry Simmons) If your Sunday isn’t entirely spoken for, here are options, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. ONLINE RELIGIOUS SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s lineup here. OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-1 pm, visit...
westseattleblog.com
SKYWATCHING: How – and where – to see Comet ZTF from West Seattle tonight
2:07 PM: Late last night, the sky cleared and Comet ZTF (its abbreviated name) was visible from West Seattle. Expert skywatcher/educator Alice Enevoldsen tweeted about it, including photos:. Today, Alice says things are looking good for tonight – but you’ll need binoculars and something to steady yourself against, like a...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Front-yard robbery after online offer
I was robbed at knifepoint about 11 am in the front yard of my N Admiral home, a couple blocks north of Met Market on 41st. I had listed a used 9-year-old MacBook Pro laptop on OfferUp and Craigslist earlier this morning, and a person who is registered on OfferUp under the name Abukar responded via the OU app that he urgently needed a replacement for his broken laptop for school, and asked if it was available immediately, saying he was a few minutes away in downtown Seattle. I considered setting up a meet at Starbucks or Safeway but decided to give my address and meet him outside … big mistake, although what happened later could have occurred anywhere.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Icy showers
As Marc Milrod‘s photo shows, we had clouds to the east this evening, while the sky was mostly clear to the west. Right now, though, icy showers are moving through (as in graupel/hail/sleet/”chunky rain”). The forecast didn’t call for a wintry mix, but it does suggest tonight’s low might dip below freezing.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Big response, small fire in The Junction
9:40 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “full response” to California/Edmunds. The report is: flames in alley, but “they’re not sure what’s on fire.” It’s on the alley east of California, west of 42nd, and reported to be in a basement, in a building described as “just behind US Bank.” Updates to come.
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Senior terrier – January 29, 2023 5:46 pm
While walking on the greenbelt trails east of Pathfinder K-8 we found this elderly male terrier walking up the trail alone. We were close to Puget Way SW and Alaska street by West Marginal. The dog is wearing a gray sweater, leash harness (no leash) and a rabies tag on a Seattle Kraken collar. He is gentle and friendly. Please call Heather at 2066790984.
westseattleblog.com
MUSIC: Endolyne Children’s Choir board hopes to find people who’ll hit the right note for two key openings
You’ve probably seen the Endolyne Children’s Choir over the years at a West Seattle Junction Christmas Tree Lighting performance – but that’s just one of many ways in which this organization enriches the community. Now they’re looking for new support, with openings on the board. Here’s the announcement sent to us to share with you:
westseattleblog.com
HELPING: ‘Hands of Hope’ adorn playground fence, thanks to local Scout
Part of the north fence at the Holy Rosary School playground is now adorned with tiles as the result of a local Eagle Scout project that’s been years in the making. Noah Gauyan, mentored by Troop 282 assistant scoutmaster Don Bazemore, created “Hands of Hope.” Noah worked with Holy Rosary students to create tiles with inspirational messages.
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2023: Online-voting time for a position that’s not on your ballot
The KCD Board of Supervisors oversees a roughly $8 million dollar budget paid by residents of King County through rates and charges. KCD is a special purpose district committed to helping people engage in stewardship and conservation of natural resources, serving over two million people in 34 cities and unincorporated King County (excluding the cities of Enumclaw, Federal Way, Milton, Pacific, and Skykomish that are not member jurisdictions). KCD assists private residents with forestry management, streamside and shoreline enhancement, farm conservation planning, and other environmental efforts. It works with cities and community organizations to support community gardens, urban forest canopy, and local food systems. KCD is funded primarily by a per-parcel rates and charges fee paid by residents of the district.
westseattleblog.com
SPORTS: West Seattle High School basketball teams win their regular-season home finales
Big day of basketball at the West Seattle High School gym, as the final regular-season home games meant senior sendoffs for the varsity teams. The girls have two seniors, Brooke Swanson:. (WSB photos by Patrick Sand) And Lauren Wright:. The boys have seven seniors – from left in our photo,...
westseattleblog.com
Remembering Patricia A. Way, 1951-2023
Family and friends are remembering Patricia Way and sharing this remembrance with the community:. Born Halloween 1951 in Washington, D.C., to her Mom (born Christmas Day) and her Dad (born Valentine’s Day). Passed away peacefully 01/08/2023 and went with God. She got her Masters in Fine Arts in Printmaking from Stanford University, and was a very talented artist (and supportive teacher) her whole life, with shows in the US and abroad.
