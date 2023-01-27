Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Leading cannabis dispensary opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Ospreys on Kings BaySpeakDolphin.comCrystal River, FL
Dade City Kumquat Festival Set To Take Place Again On January 28thGrant Piper NewsDade City, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
flaglerlive.com
Man and Woman Spray-Painting Stolen Truck Scarlet Red Draw Attention, and Arrest
Dayanly C. Gonzalez, 33, and Reinier Perez Torres, 28, both of Tampa, are facing six felony charges between them for the alleged theft of a semi truck registered in Mississippi and belonging to Coral Gables-based Tobico Logistics. The couple had themselves tipped off a witness to their theft when the...
Click10.com
In separate incidents, Florida deputies find children, animals living in squalid conditions
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies on Florida’s Gulf Coast arrested four people in two separate incidents of child neglect and animal cruelty, officials announced Wednesday. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first responded on Jan. 24 to an RV in Inverness after reports of a dog attack.
Hillsborough County inmate dies after suffering ‘medical event’: deputies
An inmate died after he was found unresponsive in the Falkenburg Road Jail, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Police: Alcohol Factored In Overnight Motorcycle Vs. Pedestrian Hit And Run Crash In Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash just after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Druid Road. Police say a motorcycle struck a pedestrian and then left the scene. The 40-year-old pedestrian was taken
Pasco Deputies Searching For Two Suspects That Broke Into Hudson Business
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects that broke into a Hudson business. On Jan. 15, between 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., two suspects broke into a closed business in the 1520 block of US Hwy
Clearwater hit-and-run lands pedestrian in the hospital
Clearwater police are searching for the driver responsible for a crash that landed a man in the hospital Tuesday night.
Search ongoing for missing toucan stolen from local animal sanctuary
TAMPA, Fla. — The search is ongoing for a toucan named "Maggie" who was stolen in the middle of the night last week from Horsepower For Kids & Animal Sanctuary. Karen Kalbaugh, who's a worker at the local sanctuary, said Wednesday night someone came into the farm, climbed over a fence, came into an aviary and took Maggie somewhere.
Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco To Brief Media On Large-Scale Human Trafficking Case And Arrests
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco will host a news conference tomorrow, Feb. 1, to discuss a recent large-scale human trafficking case and related arrests. Sheriff Nocco will be joined by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis. “Additional
villages-news.com
Homeless people found squatting in home near The Villages
Homeless people were found squatting in a home near The Villages. Officers went Friday morning to investigate a possible burglary at the home located at 525 County Road 466, next to the Village of La Zamora, according to arrest reports from the Lady Lake Police Department. When officers investigated, they...
Woman struck, pinned under Pinellas County public bus
A 58-year-old woman was successfully rescued from underneath a public bus after she was struck late Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
Deputies shoot 2 people after responding to fight in Brooksville
Hernando County sheriff's deputies shot and wounded two people after one of them opened fire on officers Sunday
Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing Woman, Last Seen In Dade City
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Christina Concepcion, a missing/endangered 35-year-old woman. Concepcion is 5’5″, around 192 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she was last seen on Jan. 30 around 2 p.m., in the 19100 block
Tampa Police investigating murder of woman in New Tampa
Tampa police say a woman in her 20s was murdered sometime Monday evening in the New Tampa Subdivision of Easton Park in the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive.
Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Brooksville
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said two people were injured during a deputy-involved shooting on Sunday night in Brooksville.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Halts Battery Store Fire On Dale Mabry
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue battled a fire at 10321 North Dale Mabry Highway early Wednesday morning. Multiple calls came into our dispatch center from passers-by reporting smoke coming from the Tampa Bay Battery building. Engine 19 was first on the scene,
Lakeland Police Chief Says Shooting Of 10 People Was “Intentional Act”
LAKELAND, Fla. – Officers and Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department are currently investigating a shooting investigation involving multiple victims. Officers were called to the location near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street at approximately 3:43 p.m. today. Two men have critical injuries, and eight
Man Killed In St. Petersburg Scooter Crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 39-year-old man was killed on an electric scooter in a crash that happened on Monday, police say. According to police, on Monday, at 6:32 p.m., a black Ford Escape was traveling westbound on 22nd Avenue North. A black Ancher electric
fox13news.com
Mother found dead in New Tampa neighborhood next to SUV with her sleeping toddler inside, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - The body of a mother was found along a New Tampa street while her toddler was fast asleep in her vehicle nearby. Officers said she didn't live in the neighborhood and are now trying to figure out what led up to the woman's death. According to police,...
2 injured in Hernando County deputy-involved shooting
Two people were shot by Hernando County deputies on Sunday evening.
Family seeks answers after Tampa mother found dead on street near neighborhood
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa mother was found dead and her family is exclusively talked to 10 Tampa Bay Tuesday night. The family of Alana Sims, a 22-year-old single mother, said she was found dead by police Monday night around 10 p.m. Tampa police received a call in reference...
