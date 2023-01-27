TAMPA, Fla. — The search is ongoing for a toucan named "Maggie" who was stolen in the middle of the night last week from Horsepower For Kids & Animal Sanctuary. Karen Kalbaugh, who's a worker at the local sanctuary, said Wednesday night someone came into the farm, climbed over a fence, came into an aviary and took Maggie somewhere.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO