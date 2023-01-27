ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless people found squatting in home near The Villages

Homeless people were found squatting in a home near The Villages. Officers went Friday morning to investigate a possible burglary at the home located at 525 County Road 466, next to the Village of La Zamora, according to arrest reports from the Lady Lake Police Department. When officers investigated, they...
LADY LAKE, FL

