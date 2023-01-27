ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

wtva.com

Three Columbus employees fired for embezzlement

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus City Council fired three employees for embezzlement. Deountray Roby, Demarcus Smith and Kendrick Walker were the employees fired on Tuesday at a special-called meeting. The former public works employees are accused of stealing gasoline from a city-owned fuel dispenser on College Street in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville police investigate shooting at apartment complex

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police are investigating a shooting at the Sand Hill Arms Apartment complex. One suspect is in custody. Police are not releasing additional information. Sand Hill Arms is located on Sand Road, just south of Louisville Street. We will continue to update this story as...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Police seeking 'Doll Face Bandits'

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Masked menaces are stealing from vape shops in Tupelo. The latest burglary happened early Saturday morning when three burglars broke into Tupelo Smoke and Vape and stole cash and CBD products. The store is located near Crosstown. The store’s manager believes the burglars scoped out the...
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi family seeks answers after funeral home van stolen with body of loved one inside

A family is looking for answers after a man stole a funeral van with the corpse of a Mississippi man still inside. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the family was assured by the funeral home that the body of Tupelo native Curtis Brown, who had died of a heart attack, was in a secure location. Family members told WYVA they were shocked to discover that the body had been left in the van over the weekend with the keys inside.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

One in custody after overnight shooting in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville police took one person in custody after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex. Police confirmed the incident around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting happened at the Sand Hill Arms apartments. Police said they have one person is in custody. The department will release...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

City, police department honor former chief

A procession of emergency vehicles made its way through Columbus on Thursday, lights and sirens activated in what is called “Honor Mode.”. The destination is the home of Charlie Watkins Sr., 91, the longest serving chief for the Columbus Police Department since 1840. “It was just a small thing,...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Three taken to hospitals after Okolona fire

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - An overnight house fire in Okolona sent two adults and a child to the hospital. The fire happened on North Church Street. Okolona Fire Chief Terry Tucker said firefighters received the 911 call at approximately 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. "We responded. We arrived within five minutes,” he...
OKOLONA, MS
wtva.com

Lowndes County investigators make arrests for alleged tampering, bribery

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators in Lowndes County made a few arrests in connection with a case involving alleged witness tampering and bribery. Investigators charged Billy Bowen, Emily Morgan and Hannah Watkins with tampering with a witness. Morgan is also charged with possession of meth. Investigators also charged Tracy...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus City Council fires employees accused of stealing city gas

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The three Columbus employees accused of pilfering gasoline from the city were fired. Michael Williams, Deountray Roby, Kendrick Walker, and Demarcus Smith were all arrested in the investigation. Roby and Walker are charged with felony embezzlement. Smith faces a misdemeanor embezzlement charge. Williams is facing...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

City of Okolona wants to turn trash into cash

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Okolona is making changes to its garbage collection and has found a way to make a little money doing it. The city now has over one thousand used garbage cans and they are putting them up for sale to local residents. The containers...
OKOLONA, MS
wtva.com

Runoff for state House seat too close to call

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — There doesn't appear to be a clear winner in Tuesday's runoff for an open local legislative seat. Unofficial results from the House District 23 race show Perry Van Bailey leading Andy Stepp by just two votes. Bailey has 1,189 votes, or 50.04 percent, compared to...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo man arrested for Grand Larceny

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested 42-year-old Robert Blake Thomas for Grand Larceny. On Jan. 24, Tupelo Police were advised of a Larceny that occurred at Tupelo Upholstery on 2520 South President Street. A customer claimed that a felony amount of hand tools was taken from a vehicle under repair.
TUPELO, MS

