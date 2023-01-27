Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Three Columbus employees fired for embezzlement
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus City Council fired three employees for embezzlement. Deountray Roby, Demarcus Smith and Kendrick Walker were the employees fired on Tuesday at a special-called meeting. The former public works employees are accused of stealing gasoline from a city-owned fuel dispenser on College Street in Columbus.
wcbi.com
Starkville police investigate shooting at apartment complex
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police are investigating a shooting at the Sand Hill Arms Apartment complex. One suspect is in custody. Police are not releasing additional information. Sand Hill Arms is located on Sand Road, just south of Louisville Street. We will continue to update this story as...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police seeking 'Doll Face Bandits'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Masked menaces are stealing from vape shops in Tupelo. The latest burglary happened early Saturday morning when three burglars broke into Tupelo Smoke and Vape and stole cash and CBD products. The store is located near Crosstown. The store’s manager believes the burglars scoped out the...
Mississippi family seeks answers after funeral home van stolen with body of loved one inside
A family is looking for answers after a man stole a funeral van with the corpse of a Mississippi man still inside. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the family was assured by the funeral home that the body of Tupelo native Curtis Brown, who had died of a heart attack, was in a secure location. Family members told WYVA they were shocked to discover that the body had been left in the van over the weekend with the keys inside.
wtva.com
One in custody after overnight shooting in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville police took one person in custody after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex. Police confirmed the incident around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting happened at the Sand Hill Arms apartments. Police said they have one person is in custody. The department will release...
wcbi.com
4 people face trouble in connection to witness bribery scheme
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A scheme hatched behind bars landed the victim of a shooting and the man charged in the gunfire with a longer rap sheet. Billy Bowen and Emily Morgan were both charged with tampering with a witness. Tracy Mills was charged with receiving a bribe.
Commercial Dispatch
City, police department honor former chief
A procession of emergency vehicles made its way through Columbus on Thursday, lights and sirens activated in what is called “Honor Mode.”. The destination is the home of Charlie Watkins Sr., 91, the longest serving chief for the Columbus Police Department since 1840. “It was just a small thing,...
wtva.com
Marshall County Sheriff: Dad leads deputies to Athens man seeking ‘intimate’ meeting with child
An Athens man is out on bond after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office charged him with electronic solicitation of a child. Tanner Allen, 22, was charged Saturday with a bond of $100,000. He was released from the Marshall County Jail on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim’s...
wtva.com
Three taken to hospitals after Okolona fire
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - An overnight house fire in Okolona sent two adults and a child to the hospital. The fire happened on North Church Street. Okolona Fire Chief Terry Tucker said firefighters received the 911 call at approximately 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. "We responded. We arrived within five minutes,” he...
wtva.com
Lowndes County investigators make arrests for alleged tampering, bribery
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators in Lowndes County made a few arrests in connection with a case involving alleged witness tampering and bribery. Investigators charged Billy Bowen, Emily Morgan and Hannah Watkins with tampering with a witness. Morgan is also charged with possession of meth. Investigators also charged Tracy...
wcbi.com
Columbus City Council fires employees accused of stealing city gas
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The three Columbus employees accused of pilfering gasoline from the city were fired. Michael Williams, Deountray Roby, Kendrick Walker, and Demarcus Smith were all arrested in the investigation. Roby and Walker are charged with felony embezzlement. Smith faces a misdemeanor embezzlement charge. Williams is facing...
Mississippi woman accused of shoplifting, arrested on multiple felony counts
A Mississippi woman faces multiple felony charges after she was accused of stealing from an Oxford business. On Dec. 9, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting. After an investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for person possibly involved in credit card fraud case
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Check your credit card statement. And, if you know this person, call the Tupelo Police Department. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need your help in identifying a person they believe is involved in a credit card fraud case. It happened...
Fans of Mississippi hard rock band mourn death of bass player who died after medical emergency on stage
Fans of a Mississippi hard rock and alternative rock band are in mourning after the band’s bass player had a medical emergency on stage and died after being attended to by emergency medical personnel. Members of the band Seeking 7 from Tupelo expressed their grief and shock after bass...
wcbi.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing man
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man was reported missing and your help is needed to locate him. Cedell Starks was last seen on January 12 in the Mantee and Woodland area. If you know where he may be or have seen him, contact the Clay County...
wtva.com
$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
wtva.com
City of Okolona wants to turn trash into cash
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Okolona is making changes to its garbage collection and has found a way to make a little money doing it. The city now has over one thousand used garbage cans and they are putting them up for sale to local residents. The containers...
wtva.com
Haven Acres Boys and Girls Clubs to host first Valentine party since Covid
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi Haven Acres will host a community wide Valentine's Day party for the area youth. The party will take place on Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Everyone from the age of 10 and up is...
wtva.com
Runoff for state House seat too close to call
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — There doesn't appear to be a clear winner in Tuesday's runoff for an open local legislative seat. Unofficial results from the House District 23 race show Perry Van Bailey leading Andy Stepp by just two votes. Bailey has 1,189 votes, or 50.04 percent, compared to...
wtva.com
Tupelo man arrested for Grand Larceny
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested 42-year-old Robert Blake Thomas for Grand Larceny. On Jan. 24, Tupelo Police were advised of a Larceny that occurred at Tupelo Upholstery on 2520 South President Street. A customer claimed that a felony amount of hand tools was taken from a vehicle under repair.
