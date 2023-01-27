Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Black History Festival NW hosting events throughout FebruaryEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
WWEEK
The Hillsbrew Fest Is Scheduled to Take Place for a Second Year in Washington County
Despite the cancellation of the Oregon Brewers Festival, another beer event produced by the same team will go forward this year. Hillsbrew Fest, which made its debut last February at the Wingspan Event Center located at the Washington County Fairgrounds, is scheduled to take place again Friday through Sunday, Feb. 24-26.
WWEEK
A New Brunch Pop-Up From a Celebrated Pacific Northwest Chef Is Coming to Bantam Tavern
After nearly three years spent on a semi-hiatus, celebrated Pacific Northwest chef Jeremy Hansen is opening his sixth eatery. This one’s in Portland: a brunch pop-up at Bantam Tavern. Hansen, who attended the Western Culinary Institute (then known as Le Cordon Bleu) in Portland, is best known in the...
WWEEK
SEA Crab House, a Quickly Growing Chain That Started on the Coast, Is Opening in Beaverton
A restaurant specializing in Southern-style boils that began in Seaside has quickly and quietly become a mini empire with its first metro-area location scheduled to open this week. The SEA Crab House, which also has spots in Astoria and Bend, will launch an outpost Friday, Feb. 3, at 4105 SW...
WWEEK
Ratchet Brewery Is Closing Its Silverton Location
Nearly three and a half years after opening a second location in Silverton, Ratchet Brewery is pulling up stakes. On Jan. 27, the Salem-based business announced on social media that it would close the spinoff next month on a yet-to-be-determined date. A Facebook post stated that the owners decided to sell the property to Silverton Area Community Aid, which serves people experiencing food and housing insecurity.
WWEEK
Portland’s New Main Street Is in Lake Oswego
To hear Jordan Schnitzer tell it, Portland is circling the drain. Schnitzer, whose real estate holdings are mostly outside of Portland but whose headquarters is a stone’s throw from Pioneer Courthouse Square, thinks the city has too many taxes, too many tents, not enough cops, and almost no leaders who understand why members of the business sector are beating feet out of town.
WWEEK
They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans
The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
WWEEK
Water Bureau Slams the Brakes on Willamette River Crossing Project
After more than 12 years of planning and preparation and the expenditure of $38 million, the Portland Water Bureau today abruptly halted work on the planned construction of a new water pipeline under the Willamette River. With the Willamette River Crossing project (WRX), the Water Bureau planned to lay a...
WWEEK
Bunny Ears Were in Fashion at the Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade
Dragons, lions and rabbits roamed the streets of Old Town Chinatown last weekend—a sign that Lunar New Year celebrations were coming to a climax. In partnership with the Oregon Historical Society, Portland Chinatown Museum held its seventh annual parade marking the beginning of the lunisolar calendar. Festivities began with the appearance of a 150-foot dragon and lion dancers, and a number of spectators wore bunny ears to usher in the Year of the Rabbit.
WWEEK
Artists Repertory Theatre Picks Lava Alapai as Associate Artistic Director
Lava Alapai, one of Portland’s most prolific theater directors, has been picked to be Artists Repertory Theatre’s new associate artistic director. The position will be a one-year leadership residency, designed by Artist Rep’s DNA Oxygen group (makers of the acclaimed film See Me). “This is a wonderful...
WWEEK
A Music Venue Is Bringing Pickleball Back to Lake Oswego After the City Closed the Town’s Only Courts
Lake Oswego: A solution is emerging to your long-standing pickleball crisis. At the Garages Eatery & Taphouse, located on the LO side of Interstate 5 just a stone’s throw from Bridgeport Village, is installing courts specifically for the tennis/ping-pong hybrid as a response to the closure of the town’s only other venue for the sport.
WWEEK
Murmurs: State Payroll Woes Continue
STATE PAYROLL WOES CONTINUE: Although the Oregon Department of Administrative Services insists it is rapidly solving problems with the new Workday payroll and HR management system it implemented Jan. 3, many state employees—and their dependents—remain ballistic. They’re frustrated because child support and alimony have gone unpaid as a result of erroneous paychecks. “It’s a total, unmitigated disaster,” says Marc Abrams, a vice president at the Oregon chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents 300 attorneys at the state Department of Justice. “I’ve got 30 members who got paid too little and 15 who got paid too much, and everybody hates it because it’s not getting fixed.” Five public employee unions have filed grievances, and AFSCME sued in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Jan. 31, “seeking a court order requiring the state of Oregon to fix its payroll system.”
WWEEK
The Fairfield Apartments Will Cost $1,300 per Square Foot When Renovated
On Jan. 18, the Portland City Council unveiled its latest response to the city’s housing crisis: renovation of the city-owned Fairfield Apartments, an 82-unit affordable housing complex at 1103 SW Harvey Milk St. The city will sell the 1911-built structure to housing agency Home Forward for a rehab valued...
WWEEK
Facebook Group That Hunted Portland’s Stolen Cars Has Shut Down
One of Portland’s largest volunteer-run Facebook groups dedicated to helping Portlanders find their stolen cars is shutting down. “Time to shut down shop,” announced a post made to the group earlier this afternoon. Titan Crawford, founder of PDX Stolen Cars, tells WW there was “too much liability” involved in apprehending thieves.
WWEEK
Portland Bureau of Transportation Faces $129 Million Budget Decrease in Its Next Fiscal Year
Facing a revenue crunch, the Portland Bureau of Transportation has requested $129 million less in this year’s upcoming budget than it did in last fiscal year’s budget. The requested budgets from city bureaus have not been made public yet, but PBOT confirms that among the proposed service cuts for this upcoming year is the city’s residential street sweeping program. Every year, the bureau drives its sweeper vehicles down 2,300 miles of residential city streets to clear the streets of debris. It takes the bureau 11 months to complete the entire city.
WWEEK
AFSCME Sues State of Oregon Over Malfunctioning New Payroll System
One of the state’s largest public employee unions today filed a lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court against the state of Oregon, asking that the court order the state to fix problems with its new payroll system. As WW first reported, employees got their first checks from the new...
