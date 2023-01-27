As a DJ for nearly 40 years, Cut Chemist has been collecting and flipping records through nearly every era of hip-hop history, and the only thing more impressive than his résumé (he’s a co-founder of Jurassic 5 and Ozomatli) is his skill behind the decks. For his upcoming set at The Get Down, he’ll spin 45 RPM records exclusively, and anybody interested in hip-hop turntablism and its history would do well to check it out. The Get Down, 615 SE Alder St., Suite B. 9 pm. $25. 21+.

