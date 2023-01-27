Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
WWEEK
“Air,” Ben Affleck’s Nike Movie, Will Be Released Theatrically in April
How do you like them apples? Amazon Studios has scheduled Air, the Ben Affleck-directed film about Nike, for a global theatrical release April 5. Air stars Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, the Nike executive who spearheaded the company’s pursuit of a deal with Michael Jordan, leading to the rise of the Air Jordan brand. The cast also includes Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker and Marlon Wayans, while Affleck plays Phil Knight (no actor plays Jordan; he’s expected to be an unseen presence in the film).
WWEEK
Streaming Wars: “Star Trek 4″ Is Dead. Long Live “Star Trek IV”!
Possessor (2020) is like a blood-drenched version of Inception. Christopher Abbott (Girls) and Andrea Riseborough (Oblivion) star in this mind-twisting, body-snatching horror flick, which sees director Brandon Cronenberg following in the sadistic footsteps of his father, David (Crimes of the Future). Given that Brandon’s latest film, Infinity Pool, features a breastfeeding Alexander Skarsgård, it’s likely to be even more insane. Hulu.
WWEEK
Music, Violence and Bromance Collide in the Global Action Blockbuster “RRR”
Director S.S. Rajamouli sometimes recounts how at his films’ opening weekends in India, audiences throw enough confetti to obscure the screen. While perhaps not pristine moviegoer conduct, that celebration is fitting. Countless shots in Rajamouli’s latest—the international sensation RRR—display the kind of explosive showmanship meant to pull pure elation out of audiences. In other words, it’s confetti worthy.
WWEEK
Shows of the Week: Cut Chemist Will Spin 45 RPM Records Exclusively at The Get Down
As a DJ for nearly 40 years, Cut Chemist has been collecting and flipping records through nearly every era of hip-hop history, and the only thing more impressive than his résumé (he’s a co-founder of Jurassic 5 and Ozomatli) is his skill behind the decks. For his upcoming set at The Get Down, he’ll spin 45 RPM records exclusively, and anybody interested in hip-hop turntablism and its history would do well to check it out. The Get Down, 615 SE Alder St., Suite B. 9 pm. $25. 21+.
WWEEK
Get Your Reps In: Cinemagic’s Latest VHS Night Is “Night of the Demons”
Night of the Demons (1988) Night of the Demons opens about as conventionally as any ‘80s teen horror film could: A gaggle of unsuspecting, horny high schoolers attends a haunted Halloween party. But Night of the Demons is all about execution, not concept, much like the Evil Dead films,...
