LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 49-year-old man chose to end his life rather than surrender to police, according to Lafayette police. Officers went to the 1700 block of North 17th Street about 9 p.m. Monday to serve a warrant on the man, who police found inside a garage. But when police arrived, he put a gun to his head, prompting officers to back away, according to police.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO