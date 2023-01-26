ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

YAHOO!

Falls police charge suspect in the murder of Jaylan McWilson

Jan. 30—NIAGARA FALLS — Agents with the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force, along with Falls police detectives and officers with the Town of Amherst Police Department, hit a motel near the University at Buffalo's North Campus on Thursday and arrested a suspect in the slaying of Jaylan McWilson.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Sheriff: One person shot by Wyoming officer after burglary report

A man is in critical condition after investigators say two Wyoming police officers opened fire early Monday when the man almost struck an officer as he tried to flee the scene of a possible burglary. A joint news release from the Wyoming Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office...
WYOMING STATE
Suspect charged in Friday night shooting of man at Nyack Plaza apartments

NYACK - Orangetown police said Saturday they have charged a suspect in the Friday night shooting of a man at the Nyack Plaza apartments. Eddie Sanchez, 61, of Nyack, was charged with first-degree assault, a felony, and second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors. He...
ORANGETOWN, NY

