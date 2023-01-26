Read full article on original website
Restaurant owner confronted man before fatal police shooting: 'I did the best I could'
Chris Jones and his staff at Willie B's Kitchen and Lounge did everything they could do to keep a man with a gun behaving erratically out of their Buchanan Street restaurant on Sunday night. Jones and a security guard confronted the man, who pointed the gun at them and threatened...
Falls police charge suspect in the murder of Jaylan McWilson
Jan. 30—NIAGARA FALLS — Agents with the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force, along with Falls police detectives and officers with the Town of Amherst Police Department, hit a motel near the University at Buffalo's North Campus on Thursday and arrested a suspect in the slaying of Jaylan McWilson.
'I did it. I wasn't thinking': What Devaunte Hill said in defense of Nashville nurse's death
One of two defendants charged in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman took the stand in his own defense. Devaunte Hill, 23, and James Cowan, 30, were both charged with first-degree murder in the weeks after Kaufman was shot to death during her commute to work at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in December 2020.
Sheriff: One person shot by Wyoming officer after burglary report
A man is in critical condition after investigators say two Wyoming police officers opened fire early Monday when the man almost struck an officer as he tried to flee the scene of a possible burglary. A joint news release from the Wyoming Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office...
‘It’s just unfair’: Family of girl who overdosed reacts to one of the largest-ever indictments in GA
The Federal Bureau of Investigation indicted 76 people in Georgia in what officials are describing as one of the largest-ever indictments in the state. “Operation Ghost Busted’ is one of the state’s largest-ever drug trafficking indictments. The investigation has linked 3 overdose deaths to this drug trafficking ring.
Suspect charged in Friday night shooting of man at Nyack Plaza apartments
NYACK - Orangetown police said Saturday they have charged a suspect in the Friday night shooting of a man at the Nyack Plaza apartments. Eddie Sanchez, 61, of Nyack, was charged with first-degree assault, a felony, and second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors. He...
He reached 'kingpin' status by selling Mexican cartel-supplied drugs. But betrayal awaited
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ― Mexican cartel members invited Alabama drug kingpin Rolando Antuain Williamson to cross the border and solidify their business relationship with a 2019 motorcycle trip. But Williamson worried the trip could be a trap. One of his Mexican associates cautioned he might be kidnapped, beaten and held...
Drenched by higher-than-normal rain, Lake Shasta water level rises 60 feet during January
Higher-than-normal rainfall during the past month has dramatically changed Lake Shasta, with the water level of California’s largest reservoir rising 60 feet since the end of December. Gone are vast areas of shoreline that became parking lots and campgrounds as the lake dried up and the water level dropped...
