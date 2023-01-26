One of two defendants charged in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman took the stand in his own defense. Devaunte Hill, 23, and James Cowan, 30, were both charged with first-degree murder in the weeks after Kaufman was shot to death during her commute to work at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in December 2020.

