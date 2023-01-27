ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YAHOO!

Lakeland shooting victims now up to 11 people: What we know

Lakeland Police are continuing their search for four suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that injured 11 people Monday afternoon. The shooting took place at 3:43 p.m. near Iowa Avenue and Plum Street, an area Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor described as a "challenged" neighborhood the Police Department has paid a lot of attention to in recent years.
