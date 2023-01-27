INDIANAPOLIS — Torrell King is one of two suspects charged in a September 2021 crash at Washington Street and Ritter Avenue that killed 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield. Police say King and Meah Sargent, who was 17 years old at the time, were in a road rage incident and driving aggressively. Court documents say the two were headed west on Washington Street when they approached a red light at the intersection of Ritter Avenue. Those documents say both drivers hit two different cars. The car Sargent crashed into rammed Crutchfield, her mother, Cassandra, and a crossing guard.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO