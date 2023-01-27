ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Accused mother-daughter bank robbers now face federal charges

An accused serial bank robber and her daughter now face federal charges in connection with multiple bank robberies in the Indianapolis area. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/accused-mother-daughter-bank-robbers-now-face-federal-charges/. Accused mother-daughter bank robbers now face federal …. An accused serial bank robber and her daughter now face federal charges in connection with multiple bank robberies in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Thieves hit Dollar General stores

The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts. The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts. Daily 3 Daily 4...
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat

INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man found guilty in deadly 2021 shooting on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said it has its first conviction in a deadly 2021 shooting on Interstate 465. Briean Brown was convicted of murder, attempted murder and assisting a criminal. He's accused of taking part in the killing of Miguel Emery and wounding of another man...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars

Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars. Police make...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Muncie man sentenced for seducing juvenile

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware Circuit Court has convicted 56-year-old Douglass Howard of child seduction. According to court papers, Howard was arrested for attempting to convince a juvenile boy to engage in sexual acts with him. The perpetrator was initially arrested on January 16, 2020. The incident involving Howard...
MUNCIE, IN
Fox 59

Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store

Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store. Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from …. Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store. Indiana lawmakers advance bill to expand public health …. Indiana lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to provide new services...
MARION, IN
Fox 59

January wrap-up, looking ahead to February

January wrapped up with an average temperature of 37.1° making January 2023 the 9th warmest on record. Indianapolis picked up just shy of 4" of rainfall, totaling 3.97". That's 0.85" above normal for the month of January! fox59.com/weather. January wrap-up, looking ahead to February. January wrapped up with an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Driver involved in deadly crash at IPS crosswalk in court Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Torrell King is one of two suspects charged in a September 2021 crash at Washington Street and Ritter Avenue that killed 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield. Police say King and Meah Sargent, who was 17 years old at the time, were in a road rage incident and driving aggressively. Court documents say the two were headed west on Washington Street when they approached a red light at the intersection of Ritter Avenue. Those documents say both drivers hit two different cars. The car Sargent crashed into rammed Crutchfield, her mother, Cassandra, and a crossing guard.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Kokomo man arrested in drug bust, found with 1 pound of meth

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man was arrested after police found approximately one pound of meth and two pounds of marijuana in a home on Jefferson Street Tuesday. Devon Nice is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession […]
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Bold burglar captured on camera inside Butler-Tarkington home

INDIANAPOLIS — Surveillance video from the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood clearly shows a burglar in the act inside an Indianapolis home. That thief is still on the loose. Metro police think he's been caught on camera before and is likely responsible for other break-ins in the area, too. In the Ring...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Local leaders weigh in on changes in policing

Indy leader shares concerns on policing after video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols. Indy leader shares concerns on policing after video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols. Indiana bill sets limits on some health care prices. Indiana lawmakers say one of their top priorities this session is lowering health...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Columbus police believe man committed business robberies

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man who police say is responsible for multiple business burglaries on the east side of Columbus has been arrested. The Columbus Police Department said Monday that Jeron McDonald, 27, was arrested early Thursday morning. Police say several early morning burglaries have happened at businesses where a rock was used to break glass to enter the buildings.
COLUMBUS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy