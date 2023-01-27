The state Attorney General’s Office is continuing its investigation into a Nov. 9 crash that claimed the life of a Freehold man when a stolen vehicle being chased by police crashed into his vehicle on southbound Route 9 in Old Bridge.Arturo Tlapa Luna died at the scene, while his wife, father and two daughters, who were also in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries.

