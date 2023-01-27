ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Oregon kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, police said. Grants Pass Police Department Lt. Jeff Hattersley told KTVL-TV that Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, died Tuesday night...
