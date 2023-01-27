ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

wbrc.com

Family continues to search for Anniston missing man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been four months since DeAngelo Allen’s family has heard from him. He was last seen in Anniston on Old Coldwater Road. Now, the Anniston Police Department says they believe his disappearance was involuntary, meaning he didn’t leave on his own. As his family continues searching for answers, they’ve worked out a plan to work with the police department.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Homicide under investigation in Birmingham

IRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police responded to a call of a person down on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, in the 4200 block of Fairmont Way. When officers arrived at the residence, they found a man suffering from visible trauma. Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Body discovered inside vacant apartment in Center Point

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The body of what authorities believe is a man was found inside a vacant apartment in Center Point Tuesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said shortly after noon, deputies were called to the 100 block of 14th Avenue NE on reports of the discovery.
CENTER POINT, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police searching for teenager who went missing Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend. According to BPD, Jamya Braxton was last seen in the 5000 block of 41st Way North wearing a multi-color bathrobe with pink slide sandals. She is described as being 5’3″, weighing between 150 and 160 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – Jan 31, 2023

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Human remains found in drainage ditch in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in a drainage ditch on the shoulder of a road. The remains were discovered in the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South Sunday morning. Authorities say the remains were under a large pile of household...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police seeking help with identification in gas station robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a robbery occurred Jan. 25 at approximately 6 a.m. at a gas station in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North. According to a police report, two people pulled up to the gas station in a red 4-door car, got out, and one of them pointed an assault rifle at the victim and demanded the victim’s wallet.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

14-year-old injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile Monday night. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 2nd Court West and 12th Street West at around 5:45 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Possible suspicious package under investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police and Fire are on the scene of a reported suspicious package in Five Points. Officers responded Monday morning near the 2100 block of 11th Avenue South which is an office building. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Get news alerts...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was in a crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Alabama High School Counselor Arrested

An Alabama high school counselor was arrested Monday on allegations of sex with a student. Jessica B. Herb, 39, is charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19, according to St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray. Herb is a guidance counselor at Ashville High School. School officials said that she has been placed on leave.
ASHVILLE, AL
WSFA

Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement are searching for a man that is considered to be armed and dangerous. According to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around noon, Alexander City Police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Alan Sandlin. Instead, Sadlin led officers on a high-speed chase into Coosa County.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
CBS 42

Fairfield man killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Robert White, 43, of Fairfield, lying in the road suffering from a gunshot […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

1 killed in Blount Co. house fire early Wednesday morning

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Standridge Drive. Locust Fork Fire Chief says a fatality occurred in the house. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. A man escaped from the home, according to firefighters. The...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL

