Family continues to search for Anniston missing man
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been four months since DeAngelo Allen’s family has heard from him. He was last seen in Anniston on Old Coldwater Road. Now, the Anniston Police Department says they believe his disappearance was involuntary, meaning he didn’t leave on his own. As his family continues searching for answers, they’ve worked out a plan to work with the police department.
wbrc.com
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham
IRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police responded to a call of a person down on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, in the 4200 block of Fairmont Way. When officers arrived at the residence, they found a man suffering from visible trauma. Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities...
ABC 33/40 News
Body discovered inside vacant apartment in Center Point
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The body of what authorities believe is a man was found inside a vacant apartment in Center Point Tuesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said shortly after noon, deputies were called to the 100 block of 14th Avenue NE on reports of the discovery.
Body found in vacant apartment outside Birmingham
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in a vacant apartment in Center Point Monday.
ABC 33/40 News
Police searching for multiple people connected to different burglaries in Birmingham
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in connection to multiple burglaries over one weekend in Birmingham. Police have released a single photo of a truck which they believe is connected to the person of interest. Police said they also believe...
Birmingham police searching for teenager who went missing Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend. According to BPD, Jamya Braxton was last seen in the 5000 block of 41st Way North wearing a multi-color bathrobe with pink slide sandals. She is described as being 5’3″, weighing between 150 and 160 […]
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – Jan 31, 2023
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Just a bus ticket and an ankle monitor: Alabama leaves freed prison inmates with no money, no plan
A bus ticket to another city. No money. No phone. That’s what the Alabama Department of Corrections gave people dropped off at bus stations Tuesday as hundreds of state inmates were set to be released early from prison following a 2021 state law. Two men got off a state...
wbrc.com
Human remains found in drainage ditch in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in a drainage ditch on the shoulder of a road. The remains were discovered in the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South Sunday morning. Authorities say the remains were under a large pile of household...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police seeking help with identification in gas station robbery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a robbery occurred Jan. 25 at approximately 6 a.m. at a gas station in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North. According to a police report, two people pulled up to the gas station in a red 4-door car, got out, and one of them pointed an assault rifle at the victim and demanded the victim’s wallet.
14-year-old injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile Monday night. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 2nd Court West and 12th Street West at around 5:45 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham […]
wbrc.com
Possible suspicious package under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police and Fire are on the scene of a reported suspicious package in Five Points. Officers responded Monday morning near the 2100 block of 11th Avenue South which is an office building. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Get news alerts...
Birmingham got no warning on mass inmate release, Mayor Woodfin says
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin complained Tuesday that he had no advance notice from the Alabama Department of Corrections about a planned mass release of inmates. “Today is Tuesday,” Woodfin said. “I got notice of this Saturday and it wasn’t from the Alabama Department of Corrections.”. His staff...
wvtm13.com
Police veteran blames lack of humanity and supervision for Tyre Nichols' death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Lawrence Billups has been fighting to protect the public in Birmingham since 1991. So, when he watched video of officers punching Tyre Nichols during his Memphis arrest, he was heartbroken. "That right there, is absolutely disgusting. It is something, as an officer who has fought for...
Birmingham man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was in a crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. […]
weisradio.com
Alabama High School Counselor Arrested
An Alabama high school counselor was arrested Monday on allegations of sex with a student. Jessica B. Herb, 39, is charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19, according to St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray. Herb is a guidance counselor at Ashville High School. School officials said that she has been placed on leave.
Argument between two 14-year-old Birmingham boys leaves 1 shot, 1 in custody
A young suspect has been taken into custody in a Monday-night shooting in west Birmingham that left another teen injured. Both the injured victim and the suspect are 14 years old. West Precinct officers were dispatched about 5:45 p.m. Monday to Second Court West at 12th Street West on report...
WSFA
Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement are searching for a man that is considered to be armed and dangerous. According to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around noon, Alexander City Police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Alan Sandlin. Instead, Sadlin led officers on a high-speed chase into Coosa County.
Fairfield man killed in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Robert White, 43, of Fairfield, lying in the road suffering from a gunshot […]
wbrc.com
1 killed in Blount Co. house fire early Wednesday morning
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Standridge Drive. Locust Fork Fire Chief says a fatality occurred in the house. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. A man escaped from the home, according to firefighters. The...
