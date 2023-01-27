Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Payless Duped Social Media Influencers by Posing as a Fancy RetailerCeebla CuudLos Angeles, CA
Related
NME
Rock Hall Of Fame 2023 inductee nominations revealed
The 2023 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been revealed. Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, Rage Against The Machine, George Michael and The White Stripes are all up for potential induction this year. Joining them on the list of nominees are Iron Maiden,...
NME
Ozzy Osbourne announces retirement from touring and cancels all remaining shows
Ozzy Osbourne has announced his retirement from touring and cancelled all upcoming European and UK show dates. The metal icon shared the news on Twitter today (February 1), writing that it was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.
NME
Never-before-heard music by Jeff Beck and Paul McCartney discovered in archive
A lost song written by Jeff Beck and Paul McCartney has been discovered in the latter’s archive. The track was recorded in 1994 and features a spoken pro-environmentalist message recorded by Beck, which opens with him asking: “Why are they cutting down the rainforest?” The message was later used in a US 13-part radio series presented and created by Paul called ‘Oobu Joobu’. The show featured rehearsals, demos, unreleased recordings, conversations and cameos from many of McCartney’s friends, and highlighted campaigns o issues he felt were important, such as vegetarianism.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
NME
Taylor Swift drops new merchandise ahead of ‘Eras’ tour 2023
Taylor Swift has shared her latest merchandise collection ahead of the ‘The Eras Tour’ 2023. Taylor Swift – ‘Midnights’ review: a shimmering return to pure pop. The new collection unveiled this week includes sweatshirts, hoodies, T-shirts and more that are emblazoned with illustrated drawings of the pop star to represent all 10 of her album eras. Miniature versions are also available as car decals and temporary tattoos.
NME
FLO announce first North American tour
FLO have today (January 31) unveiled details of their first American tour. The trio’s North American dates kick off in Atlanta, Georgia this April. From there, they will perform in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Toronto, New York and Chicago before finishing up in Los Angeles. “We’re heading out on...
NME
James Acaster’s Temps collective launch debut album with new single
Temps, the international music collective put together and produced by comedian James Acaster, have announced their debut album. The record is called ‘PARTY GATOR PURGATORY’ and is due to arrive on May 19 via Bella Union. The 40-strong collective’s track ‘no,no’, which was released at the end of last year, serves as the album’s lead single. As well as producing the album, Acaster drew the album artwork himself using three highlighter pens.
NME
Rosalía, Lil Nas X, Fever Ray join Blur and more at Roskilde Festival 2023
Roskilde Festival has today (January 31) announced a new wave of acts who will perform at this year’s festival. Back in November, it was revealed that artists including Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age and Christine And The Queens would perform at Roskilde. It marks Blur’s first appearance at the festival for 20 years.
NME
Donald Glover’s new TV show is like a “sister to ‘Atlanta'”, inspired by Beyoncé and Martin Scorsese
Donald Glover has announced details about his next TV project after Atlanta called Swarm, which is inspired by Martin Scorsese. The Amazon Prime Video series follows the story of Dre (played by Dominique Fishback), a young woman who is obsessed with a fictional pop star. According to Vanity Fair, the source of Dre’s obsession shares similarities with Beyoncé.
NME
Vanilla Ice recalls reaction to Madonna’s marriage proposal in the ’90s: “This is too fast!”
Vanilla Ice has reflected on the time that Madonna proposed to him. The ‘Ice Ice Baby’ rapper dated Madonna for a short period in the ’90s and recently spoke about the pop star, who was nearly a decade older than him at the time, asking him for his hand in marriage.
NME
Is David Lynch in ‘The Fabelmans’?
Steven Spielberg takes us through his inspiring adolescence in semi-autobiographical new film The Fabelmans, in cinemas now. Loosely based on the director’s childhood and then early years as a young filmmaker, the coming-of-age drama follows Sammy Fabelman (Gabrielle LaBelle) who starts making films after being inspired by the train sequence in 1952’s The Greatest Show On Earth.
NME
‘Happy Days’ actress Cindy Williams dies aged 75
Cindy Williams, the actress best known for playing Shirley Feeney in US sitcoms Happy Days and Laverne & Shirley, has died at the age of 75. The actor and comedy writer passed away at her home in Los Angeles on January 25 following a brief illness. A family spokesperson, Liza...
NME
Linda Ronstadt streams surge 4900 per cent after ‘The Last Of Us’ episode three
Streams of Linda Ronstadt’s music have surged 4900 per cent after her music was featured in The Last Of Us episode three. After the episode aired, which featured the track from 1970 in a number of guises, the track’s US streaming numbers increased by a staggering amount. Spotify confirmed the figure in a post on its social media sites.
Comments / 0