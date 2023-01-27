A lost song written by Jeff Beck and Paul McCartney has been discovered in the latter’s archive. The track was recorded in 1994 and features a spoken pro-environmentalist message recorded by Beck, which opens with him asking: “Why are they cutting down the rainforest?” The message was later used in a US 13-part radio series presented and created by Paul called ‘Oobu Joobu’. The show featured rehearsals, demos, unreleased recordings, conversations and cameos from many of McCartney’s friends, and highlighted campaigns o issues he felt were important, such as vegetarianism.

2 DAYS AGO