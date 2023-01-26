ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Foo Fighters replace Pantera at Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals

Foo Fighters are set to replace Pantera at two German festivals after the metal band was dropped from the line-up earlier this week (January 23). Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals announced that they were removing Pantera from the line-up over an outcry relating to past allegations of racism.
NME

THE BOYZ unveil comeback trailer for eighth mini-album ‘Be Awake’

K-pop boyband THE BOYZ have dropped the first trailer for their upcoming mini-album ‘Be Awake’, due out next month. On January 30 at midnight KST, the 11-member group released a cinematic trailer titled ‘Let your whisper be…’, hinting at the visuals and concept for their forthcoming eighth mini-album, due out on February 20.
NME

Sheffield’s iconic The Leadmill releases build-your-own venue model

Iconic Sheffield venue The Leadmill has announced details of a “build-your-own Leadmill” model, with a Willy Wonka-style golden ticket hidden inside one of the packs. “Create your own piece of historic Leadmill memorabilia with a 3D model of the venue,” reads the item’s description. Priced at...
NME

Listen to Patrick Wolf’s emotive new track, ‘Nowhere Game’

Patrick Wolf has shared the second track this week (January 27) from his upcoming EP – listen to ‘Nowhere Game’ below. It comes after the release of ‘Enter The Day‘ in November, his first new music in 10 years. That track arrived on the 20th anniversary of the release of his debut record, ‘The Patrick Wolf EP’.
NME

Fall Out Boy fans convinced band are going to tour with Bring Me The Horizon

Fall Out Boy fans are convinced that the band are going on tour with Bring Me The Horizon. It comes after Fall Out Boy tweeted a cryptic tweet in which the band posted a picture of an umbrella, which fans think is a reference to Bring Me The Horizon’s album, ‘That’s The Spirit’.
NME

Fans defend Sam Smith in wake of ‘I’m Not Here To Make Friends’ video controversy

Sam Smith‘s music video for their new single ‘I’m Not Here To Make Friends’ has courted controversy online. The visuals see the singer arrive at a stately home in a helicopter before dancing in a variety of flamboyant outfits alongside a large troupe of backing dancers, but has faced criticism from some for its apparent sexual nature.
NME

Beabadoobee teases official release of fan-favourite track ‘Glue Song’

Beabadoobee has teased the official release of ‘Glue Song’, a fan-favourite track that she’s played live a handful of times. Taking to TikTok, Beabadoobee shared a 40-second clip of ‘Glue Song’ and wrote: “Glue Song will be yours soon! I wrote this song about a boy called Jacob Erland. I hope this song makes you happy as much as he makes me happy.”
NME

Yes sell rights to Atlantic catalogue in deal with Warner Music Group

Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music catalogue under Atlantic Records – comprising their first 12 studio albums, as well as various live recordings and compilation albums – to Warner Music Group (WMG). As reported by Variety, the legendary prog-rockers’ deal comprised a total of 29...
OHIO STATE
NME

Rick Rubin says Paul McCartney is the “best of all bass players”

Rick Rubin has said Paul McCartney is the “best of all bass players” in a new interview. Speaking to MOJO magazine, Rubin said he thought McCartney was the best bass player of all time and was surprised by the “simplest” approach he takes to songwriting. Rubin previously teamed up with McCartney on the 2021 mini series, McCartney 3, 2, 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy