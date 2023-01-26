Read full article on original website
NME
Foo Fighters replace Pantera at Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals
Foo Fighters are set to replace Pantera at two German festivals after the metal band was dropped from the line-up earlier this week (January 23). Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals announced that they were removing Pantera from the line-up over an outcry relating to past allegations of racism.
NME
Lil Yachty’s new psych-rock album features contributions from Mac DeMarco, Alex G and more
Last week, Lil Yachty released his first studio album in nearly three years, a record titled ‘Let’s Start Here’ that makes a major departure from his usual trap-pop stylings. The album – which follows on from 2020’s ‘Lil Boat 3’ album, as well as 2021’s ‘Michigan Boy...
NME
Kasabian, Wet Leg, Courteeners and more to headline Teenage Cancer Trust 2023 at Royal Albert Hall
The 2023 edition of the charity’s annual run of concerts is due to take place at the Royal Albert Hall between March 20 and March 25. The aforementioned bands will join Underworld in staging headline concerts at the historic venue. For two decades, the iconic series has featured the...
NME
THE BOYZ unveil comeback trailer for eighth mini-album ‘Be Awake’
K-pop boyband THE BOYZ have dropped the first trailer for their upcoming mini-album ‘Be Awake’, due out next month. On January 30 at midnight KST, the 11-member group released a cinematic trailer titled ‘Let your whisper be…’, hinting at the visuals and concept for their forthcoming eighth mini-album, due out on February 20.
NME
Sheffield’s iconic The Leadmill releases build-your-own venue model
Iconic Sheffield venue The Leadmill has announced details of a “build-your-own Leadmill” model, with a Willy Wonka-style golden ticket hidden inside one of the packs. “Create your own piece of historic Leadmill memorabilia with a 3D model of the venue,” reads the item’s description. Priced at...
NME
Listen to Patrick Wolf’s emotive new track, ‘Nowhere Game’
Patrick Wolf has shared the second track this week (January 27) from his upcoming EP – listen to ‘Nowhere Game’ below. It comes after the release of ‘Enter The Day‘ in November, his first new music in 10 years. That track arrived on the 20th anniversary of the release of his debut record, ‘The Patrick Wolf EP’.
NME
End Of The Road Festival: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Future Islands lead 2023 line-up
End Of The Road Festival has announced the line-up for its 2023 edition, with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Future Islands leading the way. This year’s event is due to take place at Larmer Tree Gardens on the Wiltshire and Dorset border between August 31 and September 3. Tickets are on sale now – purchase yours here.
NME
Fall Out Boy fans convinced band are going to tour with Bring Me The Horizon
Fall Out Boy fans are convinced that the band are going on tour with Bring Me The Horizon. It comes after Fall Out Boy tweeted a cryptic tweet in which the band posted a picture of an umbrella, which fans think is a reference to Bring Me The Horizon’s album, ‘That’s The Spirit’.
NME
Fans defend Sam Smith in wake of ‘I’m Not Here To Make Friends’ video controversy
Sam Smith‘s music video for their new single ‘I’m Not Here To Make Friends’ has courted controversy online. The visuals see the singer arrive at a stately home in a helicopter before dancing in a variety of flamboyant outfits alongside a large troupe of backing dancers, but has faced criticism from some for its apparent sexual nature.
NME
Watch Lil Baby perform ‘Californian Breeze’ and ‘Forever’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Lil Baby was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this week, and performed ‘Californian Breeze’ and ‘Forever’ – check them out below. Yesterday’s appearance was Lil Baby’s second time appearing on Saturday Night Live after he guested on DJ Khaled’s performance of ‘You Stay’ in 2019.
NME
Beabadoobee teases official release of fan-favourite track ‘Glue Song’
Beabadoobee has teased the official release of ‘Glue Song’, a fan-favourite track that she’s played live a handful of times. Taking to TikTok, Beabadoobee shared a 40-second clip of ‘Glue Song’ and wrote: “Glue Song will be yours soon! I wrote this song about a boy called Jacob Erland. I hope this song makes you happy as much as he makes me happy.”
NME
Yes sell rights to Atlantic catalogue in deal with Warner Music Group
Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music catalogue under Atlantic Records – comprising their first 12 studio albums, as well as various live recordings and compilation albums – to Warner Music Group (WMG). As reported by Variety, the legendary prog-rockers’ deal comprised a total of 29...
NME
Rick Rubin says Paul McCartney is the “best of all bass players”
Rick Rubin has said Paul McCartney is the “best of all bass players” in a new interview. Speaking to MOJO magazine, Rubin said he thought McCartney was the best bass player of all time and was surprised by the “simplest” approach he takes to songwriting. Rubin previously teamed up with McCartney on the 2021 mini series, McCartney 3, 2, 1.
