Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (2/1/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
ABC 15 News
Birthrates across U.S. fall 7% since 2016, AZ down 8%
PHOENIX — A new report by the insurance site QuoteWizard shows childbirths are down 7% across the country since 2016. The decline is not uniform. Births are down almost 20% in Alaska and only two states, New Hampshire and Tennessee, recorded increases. Arizona is down 8%, ranking the state...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up coming as we kick off the new month
PHOENIX — Our latest winter storm is exiting the state today, leaving mostly clear skies and dry conditions across Arizona. We could see a few sprinkles in southeast Arizona this afternoon otherwise it will be dry across the state through the weekend. Temperatures will continue trending up, reaching the...
ABC 15 News
Dash camera footage shows person crossing six lanes of I-10 traffic
A trucker’s dash camera video shows the stunning moments of a person playing human frogger. The video shows a person dodging oncoming traffic and stopping right in between two semi-trucks. “The first word is just shock,” said President and CEO of the Arizona Truckers Association Tony Bradley. “The second...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: ABC15 Weather Action Day Tuesday as a winter storm moves in
PHOENIX — Another winter storm is moving in!. We're in ABC15 Weather Action mode as rain and snow impact outdoor plans and travel across Arizona, especially overnight and throughout the day on Tuesday. Take action to get ready for this storm. Keep your umbrellas and rain gear handy if...
ABC 15 News
Valley freeway construction closures will take a 'time out' amid Super Bowl festivities
The Arizona Department of Transportation says they will put a pause on closures on Valley freeways leading up to the Super Bowl. In a press release, ADOT said "work will continue but restrictions limited with special event traffic in mind." The department will limit those large-scale closures from February 1...
ABC 15 News
I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding
PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out
PHOENIX — The latest winter storm is slowly moving out, making way for clearing skies and warmer temperatures across Arizona. Temperatures on Wednesday will start off in the mid 40s before steadily climbing into the mid 60s. Then, a big warming trend is on tap beginning Friday as highs...
ABC 15 News
New leaders picked to lead Arizona's Republican and Democratic parties
PHOENIX — Over the weekend, Arizona's two main political parties decided where their futures lie. Republicans are hoping to rebound from statewide election losses in 2020 and 2022 while Democrats are hoping to build on their fragile margin of victories. For Republicans, it meant moving away from the controversial...
Comments / 0