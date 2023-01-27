ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
azbigmedia.com

7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.

While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
ARIZONA STATE
phoenixwithkids.net

Best Airbnbs for Families in Arizona

It’s no secret that we love exploring Arizona, and we’ve stayed at some of the best Airbnbs for families in Arizona! Most of these places gave us complimentary stays, but our opinions are honest and we truly recommend what is listed! If you’re looking for activities to do near these accommodations, browse these blog posts for inspiration!
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Rural residents in central AZ could soon lose local in-network medical care

Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities could soon lose in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden and other communities in the region. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

'Shuffleboard Bob' creating team at Mesa senior living facility

MESA, AZ — "Shuffleboard Bob." His name says it all. He's a legend in the Valley and now a legend at The Citadel Senior Living Community, showing his love for the game. "When I moved in here, I was hoping we could just play and once the people started coming out, and continually coming out and wanting to learn, I thought... 'well maybe we can put a little team together.' I'm planning on putting a second team out next year," says Bob Zaletel.
MESA, AZ
12 News

3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley

PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Birthrates across U.S. fall 7% since 2016, AZ down 8%

PHOENIX — A new report by the insurance site QuoteWizard shows childbirths are down 7% across the country since 2016. The decline is not uniform. Births are down almost 20% in Alaska and only two states, New Hampshire and Tennessee, recorded increases. Arizona is down 8%, ranking the state...
ARIZONA STATE
gilavalleycentral.net

Mt. Graham Golf Club ranked one of the best in Arizona

SAFFORD —The Mt. Graham Golf Club has been ranked as one of the top-20 golf courses in Arizona. That’s according to NBC’s Golfpass online. Mt. Graham Golf Club is ranked No. 17 for Golfers’ Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Arizona, with a ranking of 4.7 out of 5 stars.
SAFFORD, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (2/1/23)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Restaurant Guide: Where to Eat Around the Super Bowl

For football fans, State Farm Stadium, and Glendale as a whole, the biggest day of the year is just around the corner. But even as the excitement builds, you've still got to eat. Here are some excellent options for restaurants close to the stadium. Some are just steps from the...
GLENDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

YRMC, YRMG Agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Negotiation Extended

Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group (YRMG), and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) have jointly agreed to extend the negotiation period through February 2, 2023. This will allow BCBSAZ-insured patients to maintain in-network access to YRMC and YRMG services, facilities, and providers through February 2, 2023.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy