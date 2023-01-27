Read full article on original website
This Is The Best Restaurant In Arizona To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
Best Airbnbs for Families in Arizona
It’s no secret that we love exploring Arizona, and we’ve stayed at some of the best Airbnbs for families in Arizona! Most of these places gave us complimentary stays, but our opinions are honest and we truly recommend what is listed! If you’re looking for activities to do near these accommodations, browse these blog posts for inspiration!
4 mistakes tourists make when visiting Phoenix, Arizona, and what a local says to do instead
The most dangerous mistakes tourists make in Phoenix are underestimating the heat, not drinking enough water, and not having the right hiking gear.
‘Salad and Go’ to open two new locations in Arizona this February
‘Salad and Go’ to open two new locations in Arizona this February. The storefronts are headed to San Tan Valley and Glendale, here’s when they’ll open.
Who was Tucson's 'Umbrella Lady'?
Dozens of Tucsonans gathered at Tohono Chul Gardens to honor and celebrate the life of Lydia Reis on Monday.
See the Diversity of Native Tribes This Weekend at the Arizona Indian Festival in Scottsdale
As part of the Scottsdale Western Week, the Arizona Indian Festival, held Saturday, February 4, and Sunday, February 5, at Scottsdale Civic Center, will showcase an element of the state’s history that, by far, predates the six decades of the Parada del Sol or Hashknife Pony Express. This part...
Rural residents in central AZ could soon lose local in-network medical care
Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities could soon lose in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden and other communities in the region. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the...
'Shuffleboard Bob' creating team at Mesa senior living facility
MESA, AZ — "Shuffleboard Bob." His name says it all. He's a legend in the Valley and now a legend at The Citadel Senior Living Community, showing his love for the game. "When I moved in here, I was hoping we could just play and once the people started coming out, and continually coming out and wanting to learn, I thought... 'well maybe we can put a little team together.' I'm planning on putting a second team out next year," says Bob Zaletel.
3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley
PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
Birthrates across U.S. fall 7% since 2016, AZ down 8%
PHOENIX — A new report by the insurance site QuoteWizard shows childbirths are down 7% across the country since 2016. The decline is not uniform. Births are down almost 20% in Alaska and only two states, New Hampshire and Tennessee, recorded increases. Arizona is down 8%, ranking the state...
Mt. Graham Golf Club ranked one of the best in Arizona
SAFFORD —The Mt. Graham Golf Club has been ranked as one of the top-20 golf courses in Arizona. That’s according to NBC’s Golfpass online. Mt. Graham Golf Club is ranked No. 17 for Golfers’ Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Arizona, with a ranking of 4.7 out of 5 stars.
Kari Lake's Day of Destiny
The Republican is taking her claim that the Arizona gubernatorial election was stolen from her before the state's Court of Appeals.
Families fight to save program helping Arizona kids with disabilities and their parents
PHOENIX — Valley families are pleading with Arizona leaders to extend a program which empowers them to care for their children with disabilities. The Parents as Paid Caregivers Program is at risk of being shut down. It pays parents to take care of their children with disabilities. The program...
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (2/1/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Restaurant Guide: Where to Eat Around the Super Bowl
For football fans, State Farm Stadium, and Glendale as a whole, the biggest day of the year is just around the corner. But even as the excitement builds, you've still got to eat. Here are some excellent options for restaurants close to the stadium. Some are just steps from the...
YRMC, YRMG Agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Negotiation Extended
Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group (YRMG), and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) have jointly agreed to extend the negotiation period through February 2, 2023. This will allow BCBSAZ-insured patients to maintain in-network access to YRMC and YRMG services, facilities, and providers through February 2, 2023.
Breaking barriers: The first Black students to integrate Chandler High School
CHANDLER, AZ — When it comes to dismantling segregation in our schools, there are several key moments many of us think of: The Little Rock Nine, Ruby Bridges, and Brown vs. Board of Education. But years before any of that, there was a group of students here in the...
