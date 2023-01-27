Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"
The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
hypebeast.com
LeBron James Is First To Be Spotted in Highly Anticipated Tiffany & Co. x Nike Collab
LeBron James stunted in the new Tiffany & Co. x collaboration at today’s game at the Madison Square Garden. King James did not miss a beat with his fresh fit, revealing an all-new letterman jacket from the collaboration. The all-black varsity jacket features leather sleeves and co-branded Tiffany & Co. x Nike patchwork graphics. In an ode to New York City, which is where Tiffany’s heritage is highlighted, the patchwork features monikers relating to the city on the front and the two signature brands on the back. Most of the graphics were highlighted in the classic Tiffany blue.
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen "I Promise"
As King James continues to cement a legacy in the world of basketball, his expansive partnership with. pays homage to his many years in the NBA with a cost-effective rendition of the Nike LeBron 20. The latest Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen arrives in a multi-color makeup sure to turn heads.
hypebeast.com
Charles Barkley's Nike Air Max CB 94 "Triple Black" Is Officially Returning Holiday 2023
Is bringing back yet another OG, this time releasing an all-black Charles Barkley classic. Following the reveal that the Nike Air Max CB 94 is making a return in “Black/White” in 2023 and a pair surfaces with new airbrush designs, the “Triple Black” iteration is confirmed to release by the holidays later this year.
hypebeast.com
Tiffany & Co. Presents Its Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low
It’s the collaboration that has electrified the sneaker game unlike any other this year — Tiffany & Co. x. . Following an early leak and the ”Legendary Pair” announcement from both brands, Tiffany & Co. has now officially presented its take on the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Adding to this, the brand has also revealed a collection of limited-edition sterling silver products from the duo.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Air Jordan 11 Low "Yellow Snakeskin"
Jordan Brand is bringing back the “Snakeskin” texture for its Air Jordan 11. Arriving in “Yellow Snakeskin,” the Air Jordan 11 Low kicks off 2023 with a vibrant hue, ready for the warmer weather. The classic silhouette comes dressed in a white, tour yellow and sail...
hypebeast.com
New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Dresses Its 574 in Gray
New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio (TDS) has pioneered new collaborations and elevated models with its various footwear releases over the years. Kicking off its releases for 2023, the TDS 574 — which originally launched in 2018 — makes its return in a gray “2040” colorway.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 1 Low OG Surfaces in the Nostalgic "Black Cement"
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is paying homage to the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” with its own rendition to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the silhouette. The low-top shoe arrives in a black, muslin, tech grey, white and sail color scheme. The sneaker features and black all-leather base, featuring classic elephant print overlays. The Swoosh is highlighted in white on the lateral while the rest of the shoe sits atop a sail-aged midsole and black rubber outsole. The shoe features the classic Air Jordan branding on the heel and the Nike Air label on the mesh tongues and insole.
hypebeast.com
Nike ACG’s Mountain Fly GORE-TEX "Khaki" Is Being Reissued
Nike’s ACG umbrella is reissuing its Mountain Fly GORE-TEX hiker silhouette and it is soon to be available once again in an earthy “Khaki” colorway. Since debuting the model in October 2020, the waterproof sneaker has been a regular option for avid hikers due to its durable rubber and grippy outsole. Additionally, the shoe is also highly performance-driven with the enhanced uppers featuring two differentiating grid patterns to prevent water or snow slush from seeping into the wearer’s socks.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 2 Arrives in a Classic "Cement Grey"
The Air Jordan 2 has dropped in a new colorway, keeping to a clean and crips aesthetic. The new “Cement Grey” colorway sees the classic high-top come dressed in white, cement grey, sail and black color scheme. The shoe’s upper is mostly constructed with a white leather base, featuring cement grey detailing around the lining of the tongue, the Air Jordan branding and the heel. Black piping lines the panels while the rest of the shoe sits atop a sail heel counter and grey rubber outsole. The insole features a skyline graphic with a quote that reads, “Loo, Up In The Air.”
hypebeast.com
The Nike Cortez '23 Has Been Prepared in "Velvet Brown"
Serving as a key part of Nike’s foundation in footwear, the Cortez has a storied history — and with that — has evolved over time. Now, with the Cortez ‘23, the design has been refreshed to suit daily wear with a wider toe area and firmer side panels. Following up on a “Sail/Aloe Vera” that was revealed in December of last year in an appearance reminiscent of the.
hypebeast.com
Nike Preps for The Masters With the Air Max 1 G "Always Fresh"
It was just a few months ago that debuted its reworked Air Max 1 Golf with a new enlarged Air Max unit, starting out with the silhouette’s OG colorway: Sport Red. Subsequent black and white versions of the shoe were underwhelming for some, but now Nike Golf has provided a first glimpse of its bolder seasonal colorways.
hypebeast.com
ESENES WORLDWIDE Announces Release Date For Its Cubone-Inspired "Boneheads" Clogs
ESENES WORLDWIDE had a viral moment with footwear connoisseurs and Pokémon fanatics alike last August thanks to its “Boneheads,” EVA foam clogs with a shape inspired by the Ground-type Pokémon Cubone’s famous helmet — horns and all. Now, in 2023, what was once a sample is now a reality as the “Boneheads” are set for an official release later this month.
hypebeast.com
What Should We Have Expected From the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Collaboration?
On January 29, 2023 Tiffany & Co. and broke the Internet with the official announcement of their Air Force 1 Low collaboration. Although the shoes themselves weren’t formally revealed that day — just the robin’s egg blue box they came in — this small taste of the partnership was enough to initiate a vortex of hype. Twitter, Instagram and TikTok immediately lit up with discussions of the collection. It seemed that Nike had done it again: tapped another A-list collaborator to create a viral moment like they’d done so many times before.
hypebeast.com
Union LA’s New Air Jordan 1 KO Low Collab Belongs to the Streets
Chris Gibbs has had a front row seat in witnessing streetwear culture’s dynamic evolution for almost three decades. From working as a retail employee at Union New York in 1996 under Supreme founder James Jebbia to transitioning to the retailer’s Los Angeles location when it was owned by Undefeated’s Eddie Cruz and eventually helming the entire entity, Gibbs is a living streetwear legend who’s utilized his thorough knowledge of culture, trends and storytelling to manifest Union’s own in-house imprint. “I’m a proud streetwear designer”, Gibbs tells Hypebeast. That’s something I’m trying to champion every day by keeping my eyes and ears open to the streets.” And the brand’s signature sensibilities have been permeating through its ever-growing catalog of Nike and Jordan Brand collaborations, the latter of which is expanding by one entry this month.
hypebeast.com
Drake's NOCTA to Release Nike Swim Fin
While we’re braving the cold winter of January, Drake has his mind set on the tropical summer of July. Known for his lavish excursions across the globe, Mr. Champagne Papi has teamed up with. via his NOCTA line to release a new piece that will have anyone feeling like...
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Nike Air Max Penny 2 "EMB"
Joining the Dunk High, a series of NBA x Nike Dunk Lows, and Air Force 1s as part of Nike‘s “Embedded” collection is a new Nike Air Max Penny 2 “EMB” which has surfaced in a clean greyscale colorway. Named after NBA legend Penny Hardaway,...
hypebeast.com
GRIPSWANY, atmos and ASICS Band Together for a GEL-SONOMA-15-50 Collab
In these first several weeks of 2023, has been going full throttle with its collaborative projects as it has been tapped by the likes of Brain Dead and Awake NY. And it seems as though it will not be taking its foot off the gas as it has now unveiled a brand new team-up with GRIPSWANY and atmos that is centered around the ASICS GEL-SONOMA 15-50.
hypebeast.com
Parley x adidas 4DFWD Surfaces in "Non-Dyed" and "Core Black" Colorways
Parley for the Oceans and adidas come together once again for a fresh take on the adidas 4DFWD running shoes, introducing two new “Non-Dyed” and “Core Black” colorways with reimagined uppers. Integrating materials sourced from recycled ocean plastics, the first iteration features a white textured mesh...
hypebeast.com
New Balance's Latest 1906R "Cordura Pack" Comes With Stow Pouches
Following a subtle take in tonal “Mindful Grey,” the New Balance 1906R now surfaces with extra utilitarian touches — featuring Cordura materials and stash pockets above the laces. The upcoming pairs arrive in a robust mix of mesh underlays paired with smooth nubuck overlays. N-Lock New Balance...
Comments / 1