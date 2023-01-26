Read full article on original website
Related
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Ben Crump says the only known white Memphis police officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols' death pulled him from car and hit him with a Taser — yet had his identity protected
Memphis police put Preston Hemphill, the only known white cop involved in Tyre Nichols' death, on leave. Five Black officers were charged.
February 2023 stimulus payment: These states have remaining checks for eligible Americans!
In February, many but not all states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payment. These payments of up to $600 are intended to assist residents in coping with the high rate of inflation. Stimulus Payment 2023. This has generated several problems and difficulties for all Americans...
AOL Corp
Does My Spouse Have To Pay My Student Loans If I Die?
Back in 2019, when more than 44 million Americans had a combined student loan debt of $1.5 trillion, insurance firm Haven House surveyed borrowers about the impact of death on their student loans and found that a large majority — 73% of respondents — didn’t know what would happen to their debt if they died.
NOLA.com
Chairs of both state political parties in Louisiana, under fire, facing calls to resign
Fights within the Republican and Democratic parties of Louisiana are nothing new. Moderate and conservative Republicans on one hand and progressive and moderate Democrats on the other frequently engage in pitched battles over control of their party’s direction. But in the early stages of this year’s governor’s race, the...
NOLA.com
What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?
Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
NOLA.com
Female welders' supervisor accused of groping workers, causing burns has been arrested
A man arrested on multiple sexual battery counts is accused of groping and harassing two female welders he supervised, in some cases causing them to burn themselves, according to lawsuits the women filed this month. Alfreddie Brown Jr. was arrested Oct. 11, 2022, on three counts of felony sexual battery...
US News and World Report
Celsius Bankruptcy Examiner Expected to Report on Ponzi Allegations
(Reuters) - A court-ordered examiner is expected to release a report on Monday addressing whether bankrupt crypto firm Celsius Network operated as a Ponzi scheme, which could add to the pressure on founder Alex Mashinsky, who is already facing fraud allegations. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn, who is overseeing the...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Civil District Court Judge Robin Giarrusso to retire, ending 35 years on bench
Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Robin Giarrusso will retire on May 1, she announced on Monday, ending a 35-year career on the bench that made her Louisiana’s second-most senior state judge. Giarrusso, who first took office on April 29, 1988, has presided over some of New Orleans’ most...
Comments / 0