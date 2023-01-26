ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

Does My Spouse Have To Pay My Student Loans If I Die?

Back in 2019, when more than 44 million Americans had a combined student loan debt of $1.5 trillion, insurance firm Haven House surveyed borrowers about the impact of death on their student loans and found that a large majority — 73% of respondents — didn’t know what would happen to their debt if they died.
NOLA.com

What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?

Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
US News and World Report

Celsius Bankruptcy Examiner Expected to Report on Ponzi Allegations

(Reuters) - A court-ordered examiner is expected to release a report on Monday addressing whether bankrupt crypto firm Celsius Network operated as a Ponzi scheme, which could add to the pressure on founder Alex Mashinsky, who is already facing fraud allegations. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn, who is overseeing the...
