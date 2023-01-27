Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
NBA Star Gets Historic Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Superstar Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Step Inside Indy's Only Password-Protected SpeakeasyRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat
INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home of Jacob Magness in Bloomington.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD keeps tight reins on its specialty enforcement units
The civilian leader of the civilian lead IMPD General Orders Board says that he is confident that the type of group official misconduct witnessed in the fatal Memphis police beating of a man earlier this month could not happen in Indianapolis. IMPD keeps tight reins on its specialty enforcement …
Another central Indy car dealership accused of unfair document fees
Earlier this month, more than 170,000 Hoosiers received a check in the mail from auto doc fee litigation. Now we’ve learned another dealership group is being accused of the same thing.
cbs4indy.com
Increase in deadly house fires
In the first 30 days of 2023, six people are dead after four fatal house fires. The fatalities already match all of 2022. In the first 30 days of 2023, six people are dead after four fatal house fires. The fatalities already match all of 2022. Indiana lawmakers advance bill...
cbs4indy.com
Woman critical after shooting
A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on Indy’s south side that also injured a pet dog. A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on Indy’s south side that also injured a pet dog.
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Indianapolis, IN. - In addition to being Indiana's capital and largest city, anchoring a metro area with a population of more than 2.1 million residents, Indianapolis is also home to a diverse economy and strong job market.
cbs4indy.com
January wrap-up, looking ahead to February
January wrapped up with an average temperature of 37.1° making January 2023 the 9th warmest on record. Indianapolis picked up just shy of 4" of rainfall, totaling 3.97". That's 0.85" above normal for the month of January! cbs4indy.com/weather. January wrap-up, looking ahead to February. January wrapped up with an...
cbs4indy.com
Muncie man sentenced for seducing juvenile
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware Circuit Court has convicted 56-year-old Douglass Howard of child seduction. According to court papers, Howard was arrested for attempting to convince a juvenile boy to engage in sexual acts with him. The perpetrator was initially arrested on January 16, 2020. The incident involving Howard...
cbs4indy.com
Noblesville, Anderson among central Indiana communities receiving tax credits for affordable housing
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Housing projects in Anderson, Noblesville and Indianapolis have been awarded low-income housing tax credits. The move comes as state leaders call for affordable housing options for Hoosiers. The Indiana Housing and Community Development authority chose five central Indiana housing projects to receive its most recent round...
Ascension Medical Group announces 11 more facility closures
Ascension confirmed within the next 90 days, multiple Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent locations will partially or fully discontinue services.
cbs4indy.com
Misdemeanor charge led to bond for accused killer who forgot he was arrested days before
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County prosecutors knew Jermerrell Hubbard, 20, was a risk to re-offend when they asked a magistrate last Saturday to place him on a seven-day hold while they pursued a Level 5 felony gun charge against him. Too late, said the magistrate: Hubbard had already been freed...
cbs4indy.com
Nearly all Bloomington Subway locations forced to close after licensing issues
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Health Department has closed all but one Subway location in Bloomington due to licensing issues. On Monday, a notice was placed on the door of nine Subway locations. The notice states that the owner, SUBIN LLC, was operating the locations without a proper license in Monroe County. This is in direct violation of the Indiana Retail Food Establishment Requirement and a Monroe County ordinance.
cbs4indy.com
Police discuss deadly shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan police discuss the deadly shooting in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive on Jan. 30, 2023. Indianapolis Metropolitan police discuss the deadly shooting in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive on Jan. 30, 2023. Amid ongoing recovery, teenage burn patient meets …. Amid ongoing recovery, teenage burn patient...
cbs4indy.com
Noblesville students get time with therapy dog after minor fire at school
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Elementary school students had an unexpected visit during aftercare Tuesday. The Noblesville Fire Department said firefighters responded to White River Elementary around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon. This was during the school’s aftercare hours. When crews arrived, they discovered that a small fire activated the school’s sprinkler...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigates more than 20 homicides in January for only second time in recent history
INDIANAPOLIS — The year 2023 has gotten off to a violent start in Indianapolis. In January, IMPD was called to investigate a homicide every 36 hours. Over the first 31 days of the year, IMPD reported there were 21 total homicide victims in the city. That is the second...
cbs4indy.com
Spay, neuter your dog for $10 through Pet Friendly Services of Indiana’s ‘Pit Mix Fix’ program
INDIANAPOLIS – In an effort to reduce the number of large dogs entering local shelters, Pet Friendly Services of Indiana has launched the “Pit Mix Fix” pilot program for owners of large dogs in Marion, Jackson, and Lawrence counties. Income-qualified pet owners can purchase a spay/neuter voucher...
Twin brother of kidnapped Ohio baby found in Indianapolis dies
Columbus police are investigating the death of the twin brother of the baby that was found in Indianapolis after an Ohio Amber Alert in December.
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested for armed carjacking on NW side
Indiana lawmakers advance bill to expand public health …. Indiana lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to provide new services at local health departments. Amid ongoing recovery, teenage burn patient meets …. Amid ongoing recovery, teenage burn patient meets Pacers’ rookie star. Anderson firefighter arrested for domestic battery.
cbs4indy.com
Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store
Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store. Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from …. Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store. Indiana lawmakers advance bill to expand public health …. Indiana lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to provide new services...
cbs4indy.com
Man dead, woman hurt in south side Indy shooting
Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side, dog shot in incident. Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side, dog shot in incident. Indiana lawmakers advance bill to expand public health …. Indiana lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to...
Comments / 0