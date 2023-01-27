ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat

INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home of Jacob Magness in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD keeps tight reins on its specialty enforcement units

The civilian leader of the civilian lead IMPD General Orders Board says that he is confident that the type of group official misconduct witnessed in the fatal Memphis police beating of a man earlier this month could not happen in Indianapolis. IMPD keeps tight reins on its specialty enforcement units.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Increase in deadly house fires

In the first 30 days of 2023, six people are dead after four fatal house fires. The fatalities already match all of 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman critical after shooting

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on Indy's south side that also injured a pet dog.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

January wrap-up, looking ahead to February

January wrapped up with an average temperature of 37.1° making January 2023 the 9th warmest on record. Indianapolis picked up just shy of 4" of rainfall, totaling 3.97". That's 0.85" above normal for the month of January!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Muncie man sentenced for seducing juvenile

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware Circuit Court has convicted 56-year-old Douglass Howard of child seduction. According to court papers, Howard was arrested for attempting to convince a juvenile boy to engage in sexual acts with him. The perpetrator was initially arrested on January 16, 2020. The incident involving Howard...
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Noblesville, Anderson among central Indiana communities receiving tax credits for affordable housing

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Housing projects in Anderson, Noblesville and Indianapolis have been awarded low-income housing tax credits. The move comes as state leaders call for affordable housing options for Hoosiers. The Indiana Housing and Community Development authority chose five central Indiana housing projects to receive its most recent round...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Nearly all Bloomington Subway locations forced to close after licensing issues

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Health Department has closed all but one Subway location in Bloomington due to licensing issues. On Monday, a notice was placed on the door of nine Subway locations. The notice states that the owner, SUBIN LLC, was operating the locations without a proper license in Monroe County. This is in direct violation of the Indiana Retail Food Establishment Requirement and a Monroe County ordinance.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police discuss deadly shooting

Indianapolis Metropolitan police discuss the deadly shooting in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive on Jan. 30, 2023.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Noblesville students get time with therapy dog after minor fire at school

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Elementary school students had an unexpected visit during aftercare Tuesday. The Noblesville Fire Department said firefighters responded to White River Elementary around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon. This was during the school’s aftercare hours. When crews arrived, they discovered that a small fire activated the school’s sprinkler...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man arrested for armed carjacking on NW side

Indiana lawmakers advance bill to expand public health services. Amid ongoing recovery, teenage burn patient meets Pacers' rookie star. Anderson firefighter arrested for domestic battery.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store

Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store.
MARION, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dead, woman hurt in south side Indy shooting

Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy's south side, dog shot in incident.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

