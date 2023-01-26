Read full article on original website
Here's What The Bucks Reportedly Offered The Suns For Jae Crowder
Shams Charania (appearing on FanDuel TV) reported what the Milwaukee Bucks have offered the Phoenix Suns for Jae Crowder.
Report: Suns Could Receive These Three Players in Jae Crowder-to-Bucks Deal
The Phoenix Suns are reportedly in talks with the Milwaukee Bucks for Jae Crowder. According to Shams Charania, these three players have been proposed.
This Jazz-Mavs Trade Pairs Collin Sexton, Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks remain one of the top teams to monitor ahead of the NBA trade deadline. They are teetering around .500 and with Luka Doncic recovering from a “mild sprain” of his ankle, they could especially benefit from adding a backcourt threat. Last season, the Mavs thrived...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Why Coby White-Jae Crowder trade rumors need tweaking
As the NBA trade deadline draws ever closer, Bulls fans continue to wonder whether the team will be big time sellers this year. There’s been talk of widespread interest in Alex Caruso, and speculation that the front office could move on from Nikola Vucevic since he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. On Sunday, a report from Matt Moore emerged that the Bulls have at least engaged in talks with the Suns for a swap of Coby White and Jae Crowder. But in his latest mailbag, NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson said the Bulls aren’t hot to move White.
Suns-Bucks Jae Crowder move heats up trade speculation
The Jae Crowder situation should be resolved soon. The Phoenix Suns are looking to trade him ahead of the trade deadline and it’s looking like the Milwaukee Bucks are in the best position to pull off the move. The Bucks have been one of many suitors for Crowder —...
Report: Jazz Have 'Strong Interest' in Mavs' Dorian Finney-Smith
The rumor mill is heating up regarding the Utah Jazz.
NBA ROUNDUP: Luka Doncic scores 53 in victory after Pistons' assistant coach gets 'chirpy'
Luka Doncic had 53 points in his return to the lineup and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 12 in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 111-105 on Monday night.
Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
Luka Doncic got into it with Pistons’ Isaiah Livers, Jerome Allen
Luka Doncic put together a big game against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, and he traded some trash talk with his opponents. Doncic scored 53 points in Dallas’ 111-105 win over the Pistons. With 7.4 seconds left, he started talking back to Pistons assistant Jerome Allen. Later, Isaiah Livers came along to get in... The post Luka Doncic got into it with Pistons’ Isaiah Livers, Jerome Allen appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
