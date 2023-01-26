ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Coby White-Jae Crowder trade rumors need tweaking

As the NBA trade deadline draws ever closer, Bulls fans continue to wonder whether the team will be big time sellers this year. There’s been talk of widespread interest in Alex Caruso, and speculation that the front office could move on from Nikola Vucevic since he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. On Sunday, a report from Matt Moore emerged that the Bulls have at least engaged in talks with the Suns for a swap of Coby White and Jae Crowder. But in his latest mailbag, NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson said the Bulls aren’t hot to move White.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Luka Doncic got into it with Pistons’ Isaiah Livers, Jerome Allen

Luka Doncic put together a big game against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, and he traded some trash talk with his opponents. Doncic scored 53 points in Dallas’ 111-105 win over the Pistons. With 7.4 seconds left, he started talking back to Pistons assistant Jerome Allen. Later, Isaiah Livers came along to get in... The post Luka Doncic got into it with Pistons’ Isaiah Livers, Jerome Allen appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy