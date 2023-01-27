ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 5

Related
KHOU

Texas Kindness in action!

Today Tuesday, at 2:30 PM a truck driver heading westbound on I-20 to Fort-worth witnessed the kindness. Credit: Kenneth Muganga.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Ron DeSantis to visit Texas to help Republicans in Harris and Dallas counties raise money

AUSTIN, Texas — Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate, is visiting Texas in March to help raise money for county Republican parties. DeSantis will headline the Harris County GOP’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner on March 3 and then another party dinner in Dallas County the next day, according to two people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak on the record before the announcement was made public. The county parties confirmed DeSantis' appearances Wednesday morning.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Gov. Greg Abbott hires 'border czar' to accelerate wall construction

SAN BENITO, Texas — This story was originally published in The Texas Tribune, and can be seen here. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday the creation of a Texas “border czar” and said he has appointed a recently retired Border Patrol agent to that position who will “tap his expertise to deploy strategies that reduce illegal immigration and keep our community safe.”
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas winter storm: Watches and warnings as ice event unfolds across state

TEXAS, USA — An ice event is unfolding across Central and North Texas as a Winter Storm Weather Warning is in effect for parts of the state through Wednesday morning. If you're traveling out of South or Southeast Texas this week, highways I-35 and I-45 should be your biggest concern. Those in the northern part of the state should monitor I-20 as well.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Police release disturbing details about family found dead in West Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are releasing new, disturbing details about the tragic deaths of three family members in West Manchester Township, York County. "There are a number of us who have multiple decades of police experience and we've discussed that," said Detective Timothy Fink of the West Manchester Township Police Department. "We've all come to the conclusion that none of us have encountered anything quite like this before."
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy