Texas Kindness in action!
Today Tuesday, at 2:30 PM a truck driver heading westbound on I-20 to Fort-worth witnessed the kindness. Credit: Kenneth Muganga.
Father accused of driving Tesla off California cliff with family inside charged
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in northern California, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, was charged Monday with attempted murder. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, also faces enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence in...
Ron DeSantis to visit Texas to help Republicans in Harris and Dallas counties raise money
AUSTIN, Texas — Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate, is visiting Texas in March to help raise money for county Republican parties. DeSantis will headline the Harris County GOP’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner on March 3 and then another party dinner in Dallas County the next day, according to two people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak on the record before the announcement was made public. The county parties confirmed DeSantis' appearances Wednesday morning.
Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds of thousands, with no clear timeline for getting it back
AUSTIN, Texas — More than 300,000 businesses and households in Central and East Texas did not have power Wednesday as a winter storm’s freezing rain persisted, immobilizing portions of the state with slick roadways and covering tree limbs and power lines with ice. In the Austin area, more...
Gov. Greg Abbott hires 'border czar' to accelerate wall construction
SAN BENITO, Texas — This story was originally published in The Texas Tribune, and can be seen here. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday the creation of a Texas “border czar” and said he has appointed a recently retired Border Patrol agent to that position who will “tap his expertise to deploy strategies that reduce illegal immigration and keep our community safe.”
Love triangle escalates into shooting, stabbings that land 3 people in hospital, sheriff says
ALDINE, Texas — In what's believed to be a domestic violence-fueled situation, a woman and two men were injured and taken to an area hospital on Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The incident happened at a trailer near the intersection of Strawn and Chrisman roads in...
How bad are the roads in Dallas-Fort Worth? Here are some scenes from North Texas
DALLAS — Wednesday was the same story as Tuesday: Slick, icy roads across North Texas, and temperatures still below freezing. The National Weather Service early Wednesday expanded the ice storm warning to include Dallas and Collin counties, meaning almost all of North Texas should expect heavy ice into Thursday morning.
Texas winter storm: Watches and warnings as ice event unfolds across state
TEXAS, USA — An ice event is unfolding across Central and North Texas as a Winter Storm Weather Warning is in effect for parts of the state through Wednesday morning. If you're traveling out of South or Southeast Texas this week, highways I-35 and I-45 should be your biggest concern. Those in the northern part of the state should monitor I-20 as well.
Police release disturbing details about family found dead in West Manchester Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are releasing new, disturbing details about the tragic deaths of three family members in West Manchester Township, York County. "There are a number of us who have multiple decades of police experience and we've discussed that," said Detective Timothy Fink of the West Manchester Township Police Department. "We've all come to the conclusion that none of us have encountered anything quite like this before."
