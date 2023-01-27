ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipton County, IN

January’s coldest arrives in wake of departing snows; Top snowfall totals are in and a warm front Friday brings wind and a renewed snow chance

By Brian Wilkes - Chief Meteorologist
 6 days ago

2023 has opened as one of the warmest on record but for the first time in weeks, real polar air is sweeping into the state.

There are still some lingering light snow showers and winds remain brisk. We’ve had multiple reports of blowing and drifting snow on north/south roads from Clinton, Tipton and Madison counties late Thursday.

Late snowfall reports from Wednesday’s storm included top totals of 4″ to 6″ in northern counties. Some of these totals include 6″ in Howard county (Young America). 5.2″ Tippecanoe county (West Lafayette). 5″ Carroll county (Burlington) and 4.5″ Tipton and Boone counties in Tipton and Lebanon. 4.4″ Hamilton county (Carmel) and Monroe county (Ellettsville).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPCBN_0kSmEEvZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U6y4S_0kSmEEvZ00

COLDEST AIR IN ONE MONTH

It’s been 29 CONESECUTIVE DAYS that temps have averaged ABOVE NORMAL. This January and the open to the year is the WARMEST since 2006 and ranks 5th warmest on record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151RTk_0kSmEEvZ00

A look a feel of January here Thursday! This is the COLDEST AIR here in one-month. Temperatures Thursday afternoon held steady in the middle 20s and wind-chill lowered to single digits overnight into early Friday morning!

With some snow on the ground and some clearing the predicted low of 17° will be the coldest since just after Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274qmW_0kSmEEvZ00

This is only brief shot of cold as we already are looking west at an approaching warm front. This front will spread clouds quickly across the area early Friday and bring on gust southwest winds. As the warm front nears, a burst of snow showers could develop mid/late afternoon and for the Friday evening commute. Any snowfall Friday looks to be light but a quick coating could least to some slick spots before the snow mixes with rain . Temperatures are once again going back above freezing and above normal Friday as the warm front sweeps the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28cm0q_0kSmEEvZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcweZ_0kSmEEvZ00

This is the final weekend of January and arctic air will once again be absent. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday could reach the 40-degree mark with rain and snow possible again later Saturday night and early Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G7ZI9_0kSmEEvZ00
