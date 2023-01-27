Read full article on original website
Related
mynews13.com
Events around Central Florida for Black History Month 2023
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Black History Month is celebrated every February to honor the contributions and legacies of African Americans across U.S. history. Since it was first nationally recognized in 1976, the month is used to educate others and celebrate the achievements of pioneers, from Harriet Tubman to Katherine Johnson.
mynews13.com
BCU Interim President addresses concerns of students and community
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Leadership at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach took some time Wednesday to address concerns many have about the school. From the abrupt exit of brand new head football coach Ed Reed, to students protesting living conditions and transparency — the interim president has had a lot to deal with.
mynews13.com
Sanford director of utilities resigns amid tensions at city hall
SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford's utilities director is resigning from his position effective February 9. This comes during a massive overhaul of their wastewater vacuum system downtown, and as some commissioners are alluding to tensions inside city hall. What You Need To Know. On January 30, commission...
mynews13.com
Hochul wants to create new state office for semiconductor industry
Gov. Kathy Hochul in her executive budget proposal Wednesday laid out a plan to create the first-ever Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management and Integration following the announcement last fall that computer memory chip specialist Micron plans to invest $100 billion in Central New York. The goal, Hochul said, is to...
mynews13.com
Tavares resident urging Lake County to clean impaired canals
TAVARES, Fla. — Many people move out to Lake County to take part in the nature scene, especially with the multitude of lakes in the area. But some of these bodies of water are impaired. Now a Tavares resident is speaking up, hoping the county does something about it.
mynews13.com
Newborn baby found in Polk County woods
MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Polk County found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, found the girl...
mynews13.com
Portland Press Herald: Storm surge: To get lights back on, Maine pays a premium for crews from away
On Dec. 15, E&E Powerline in Fredericton, New Brunswick, received a call from Central Maine Power. The utility was tracking a snowstorm aimed at the region, and expected to need help restoring electricity service after potentially extensive outages. Two days later, 45 Canadian workers and their trucks were on the road to southern Maine, to be in place for a weekend nor'easter that ultimately knocked out power to 122,000 CMP customers.
mynews13.com
Family suing local rowing club following their 12-year-old's death in lightning incident
ORLANDO, Fla. — The mother of a 12-year-old boy who died after his boat was struck by lightning is suing the boy’s boating club. The North Orlando Rowing Club, USRowing, and The College Park Lions Club are all listed as defendants in the suit. What You Need To...
mynews13.com
'Flattered and somewhat surprised': Jose Salazar, Ohio chefs react to 2023 James Beard Award nominations
CINCINNATI — Jose Salazar admitted to being surprised his high-end restaurant Mita’s earned a nomination as one of the top restaurants in the United States from the James Beard Foundation. What You Need To Know. The James Beard Foundation nominated nine Ohio eateries or business owners for its...
mynews13.com
Sanford commissioner discuss fixes to wastewater system
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford's City Commissioner called a special meeting Monday night talking about two issues, healthy drinking water, and fixing the wastewater vacuum system. The City of Sanford rushing to make a decision, all to help maintain water quality within the community. The city attorney said they needed a response between 14 and 21 days in order to make the project work.
mynews13.com
Lakeland police say suspect vehicle found after 11 people shot Monday afternoon
LAKELAND, Fla. — 11:10 a.m. update: Lakeland police Tuesday morning said an 11th shooting victim came forward and was treated at a hospital after more than 40 shots were fired in a city neighborhood Monday afternoon. What You Need To Know. Police Chief Sam Taylor says suspected vehicle believed...
mynews13.com
How Floridians can view the green comet
Statewide — The celestial visitor, the famed green comet, is set to make an appearance and a local astronomer has some advice on how to view it. A local astronomer shares some tips on how to view the green comet. The comet will make its closest approach to Earth...
mynews13.com
MGM Springfield celebrates first day of sports betting in Massachusetts
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque and other representatives, each placed bets Tuesday on upcoming games, including the Super Bowl, to celebrate the first day of sports wagering in Massachusetts. What You Need To Know. As of Tuesday, MGM Springfield is now...
mynews13.com
Unemployment insurance 2022 tax statements now available online
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin residents that received Unemployment Insurance benefits last year have to report UI benefits as taxable income on 2022 tax returns, per the Department of Workforce Development. The DWD also noted 1099-G income tax statements for the year are easily accessible through UI’s secure online system....
mynews13.com
Sand brought in to Sebastian Inlet to bolster beaches
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Brevard County say crews are working to bolster area beaches to protect them from future storms. Sand is being brought in to Sebastian Inlet to help rebuild the eroded shoreline. Hurricanes Ian and Nicole caused serious erosion to Brevard County beaches. The imported...
mynews13.com
Red-light runners put others at risk at Sanford intersection, driver says
SANFORD, Fla. — A project to expand a toll road may be holding up improvements to a busy couple of intersections near the Sanford airport. Mark Braunstein said his wife has almost been hit multiple times at a Seminole intersection. County admits red-light running is a problem at Lake...
mynews13.com
Clermont restaurant brings community together with a free meal
CLERMONT, Fla. — According to Save the Children Action Network, 77% of parents in rural areas are worried they might not be able to afford enough food to feed their family. But an Everyday Hero is tackling that fear, one meal at a time. What You Need To Know.
mynews13.com
All lanes reopen after crash on I-4 near World Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — The westbound lanes of I-4 at World Drive have reopened after an early morning crash shut down the roadway, officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said multiple lanes were blocked Wednesday after a crash involving a septic tanker truck, Walmart semitrailer and 2022 Kia Forte. According to investigators, all three vehicles were driving westbound in the outer lane of I-4 when the crash happened at about 5:14 a.m.
mynews13.com
Disney reveals lineup for EPCOT's Gardens Rocks concerts
With just a month to go before the International Flower & Garden Festival returns to EPCOT, Disney World has released the music lineup for the event’s Garden Rocks concert series. What You Need To Know. The International Flower & Garden Festival is coming to EPCOT starting March 1 through...
mynews13.com
Trinity Turner is stuffing the stats for one of the best girls basketball teams in the state
ORLANDO, Fla — The girl’s high school basketball season is coming a close, and the 2022 class 7A champs Dr Phillips Panthers are preparing to defend their title. Trinity Turner plays basketball for Dr. Phillips High School. With her help, they plan to defend their 7A champ title...
Comments / 0