On Dec. 15, E&E Powerline in Fredericton, New Brunswick, received a call from Central Maine Power. The utility was tracking a snowstorm aimed at the region, and expected to need help restoring electricity service after potentially extensive outages. Two days later, 45 Canadian workers and their trucks were on the road to southern Maine, to be in place for a weekend nor'easter that ultimately knocked out power to 122,000 CMP customers.

