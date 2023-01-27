ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Palmerton teen, last seen in Bath area

PALMERTON, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Carbon County teenager. Alexis Gibb, 15, of Palmerton, was last seen on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in Bath, Northampton County, state police said Wednesday. She was wearing a red and black plaid winter coat and carrying...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reward offered for help finding man wanted by police

READING, Pa. – Authorities are looking for a man they describe as a major player when it comes to dealing drugs in Reading. They say they're after Luis Madera-Pacheco, also known as "Papo." The Berks County district attorney says Madera-Pacheco pleaded guilty to drug possession charges, but he's skipped...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect in 'Operation Caribbean Snowfall' drug investigation arrested

READING, Pa. - The Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that one of the top targets of a major drug investigation is behind bars. After receiving an anonymous tip from Crime Alert Berks County, members of the Berks County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Arnaldo Rodriguez-Rosario Tuesday in the 600 block of South 18 ½ Street in Reading.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Student charged with possessing loaded firearm at Dieruff High School

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 14-year-old boy in Allentown is facing multiple charges after police say he had a loaded firearm while he was in school. Personnel with the Allentown School District administration received information that a student inside Dieruff High School was in possession of a firearm Wednesday around 1:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Testimony begins at trial of man charged in neighbor's shooting death

EASTON, Pa. - On the first day of testimony during his homicide trial, Joshua Leone's attorney questioned Bethlehem Township investigators. Robert Goldman questioned a detective about why some blood evidence from the crime scene was collected, while other blood evidence was not. Police were called to Leone's Clifton Avenue home...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Police investigating diesel thefts from gas station

MAXATAWNY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police in Reading are investigating a series of diesel fuel thefts from a Maxatawny Township gas station. Investigators say on January 11, a red 53-foot tractor trailer pulled up to the gas pumps at the Rutter's in the 15000 block of Kutztown Road. The driver proceeded to pump over 170 gallons of diesel fuel, valued at $864.81, then left without paying.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks police warn parents, kids of #OrbeezChallenge

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking parents to talk to their kids about another viral social media challenge. The #OrbeezChallenge involves filming while someone shoots random people with an Orbeez-style gel ball gun. The guns, which can look very realistic, fire gel/water-filled balls, police say. One...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Wanted man flees from police in Schuylkill County

FOSTER TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are searching for a wanted man from Shamokin after he allegedly fled from troopers earlier this month. State Police say that on January 18th around 6:30 PM, 39-year-old Dale Hart fled from a traffic stop in Foster Township and now has an additional warrant out for his arrest for fleeing and eluding police.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown Police looking for missing man

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police are looking for a missing man. Adam Zimpfer was last seen in Allentown on Dec. 27. He is six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He drives a 1999 Gold/Beige Toyota Camry, which has since been recovered, police...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man facing drug charges

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers arrested a man after they say he was found with drugs during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 2:00 a.m., troopers pulled over a car in the area of Commerce Drive and Barletta Road in Hazle Township. Police say they […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire rips through apartment building in Hatfield Twp.

HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - Fire crews were called out Wednesday afternoon in part of Montgomery County. Flames ripped through an apartment building at the unit block of Whitemarsh Lane in the Borough of Hatfield. Extensive damage to the roof could be seen. There are no reports of any injuries. There's...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Restaurant, apartment complex evacuated after gas leak in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - Several homes and a business had to be evacuated after a car hit a gas meter on 13th Street in Easton Wednesday. Samar Elsout said she knew something was wrong when she went into work at her restaurant, Lasheen's Mediterranean Kitchen. "We opened. We only smelled gas,...
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Coroner IDs 2 men killed in Lehigh County crash

The Lehigh County coroner has identified the two men killed Sunday in a crash on Hamilton Boulevard/ Route 222 in Lehigh County. Christopher Schaffer, 25, and Patrick Phyrillas, 22, both of Reading, died Sunday afternoon in the crash at Hamilton Boulevard and Folk Road in Upper Macungie Township, the coroner said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Monroe County crash

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly crash where police say he was driving drunk and tried covering up what happened by moving the victim’s body. The trial for 36-year-old Thomas Patti of Shawnee, wrapped up Friday and he was found guilty […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem man charged after gun found in carry-on at Newark airport

NEWARK, N.J. - A Lehigh Valley man is facing charges after a handgun was found in his carry-on bag at Newark airport, authorities say. The Bethlehem man was stopped Sunday at a checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport after an officer spotted the .357 caliber gun on the x-ray machine, said the Transportation Security Administration.
NEWARK, NJ

