ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Four armed robberies so far this year in Sumner, same as all of 2022

SUMNER, Wash. - Sumner city officials say there have been four armed robberies so far this year, which is the same number the city saw in the entire year of 2022. Officials with the city say on January 20th surveillance cameras captured images of a suspect walking into a convenient store on the 1300 block of Main Street.
SUMNER, WA
KOMO News

1 person shot in Lakewood robbery, police searching for shooter

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are investigating a robbery that resulted in someone getting shot in a 7-11 parking lot. Around 1:21 p.m., deputies received a call reporting that someone had been shot near a 7-11 located at 10649 108th Ave SW. Deputies say that two people were...
LAKEWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Woman arrested, suspected of drive-by shooting in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A 35-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for firing several gunshots in downtown Seattle, then driving away. Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired near Second Ave and Bell St. Witness accounts say a woman was in a fight with a man, which led to her firing a handgun. She then put the gun in the trunk of her car and sped away.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

1 of 3 victims hit in random Renton shooting spree dies from injuries

RENTON, Wash. - One of the three men injured in a seemingly-random shooting spree throughout south King County earlier this month has died, Harborview Medical Center confirmed to FOX 13. On Jan. 12, police say 32-year-old Mamadou Diallo shot three people at three different locations in Renton and SeaTac. The...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

SPD: Man arrested for carrying guns, drugs in two different cars

SEATTLE - A man arrested for having guns and drugs in his car in early January was arrested again Monday for carrying guns and drugs in his other car, Seattle Police say. Officers stopped a 31-year-old man during a traffic stop on Jan. 9, then arrested him for driving without a valid license. He was released the next day, but due to what authorities described as odd behavior, over $1,000 in cash in the suspect’s pants, and a bag of marijuana and a digital scale visible in the man’s car, officers served a search warrant on his vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man originally arrested for driving without license arrested again for drugs and stolen guns

Seattle Police arrested a man on Jan. 9 for a traffic violation and then again on Jan. 31 for carrying drugs and stolen guns. “It was déjà vu all over again this week,” the report said. On Jan. 9, in downtown Seattle, police conducted a routine traffic stop. They stopped the driver and asked for his license, which he couldn’t provide. The 31-year-old man was taken into custody for driving without a license. When officers searched him, they found $1,536 in cash in his pants. As police were searching his car, they found what appeared to be a large bag of marijuana and a scale. Police seized the vehicle and got a search warrant.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man who killed brother in Spanaway sentenced to 20 years

SPANAWAY, Wash. - A man who shot and killed his own brother in Pierce County back in 2019 has been sentenced to over two decades in prison for the crime. According to the Tacoma News Tribune, 54-year-old Bruce Johnson shot his brother, Thomas Johnson, over what he conceived as a conspiracy by his brother and city of SeaTac officials to kill his mother and steal their land to make a Link Light Rail station.
SPANAWAY, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma police investigating homicide after woman found dead in home

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a Tacoma home Wednesday morning. Officers responded to South 8th Street and South Anderson Street for a report of a woman asking for help for her son who was having a mental health crisis. When...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tukwila police recover costume mask and gun from man who fled police

Tukwila police recovered a costume mask and handgun from a man who entered two Tukwila stores on Sunday around 6 p.m., according to the Tukwila Police Department. Officers were alerted to a man, armed and wearing a costume mask, that had entered a store in Tukwila and was circling different sections, the report said. Officers found him, inside a different store, without the mask on, and approached him. The man jumped over a desk, ran into the parking lot, and took out a handgun. He then got into a parked car and drove away, almost causing multiple accidents, according to the report.
TUKWILA, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies seek ID of gunman in Maple Valley pot shop robbery

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to identify the gunman who was with 28-year-old Joseph Allen Kessler when the two robbed Goobie’s Doobies in Maple Valley on Aug. 13. Kessler was arrested in November and remains in the King County Jail...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy