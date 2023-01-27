Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Four armed robberies so far this year in Sumner, same as all of 2022
SUMNER, Wash. - Sumner city officials say there have been four armed robberies so far this year, which is the same number the city saw in the entire year of 2022. Officials with the city say on January 20th surveillance cameras captured images of a suspect walking into a convenient store on the 1300 block of Main Street.
KOMO News
1 person shot in Lakewood robbery, police searching for shooter
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are investigating a robbery that resulted in someone getting shot in a 7-11 parking lot. Around 1:21 p.m., deputies received a call reporting that someone had been shot near a 7-11 located at 10649 108th Ave SW. Deputies say that two people were...
q13fox.com
Woman arrested, suspected of drive-by shooting in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A 35-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for firing several gunshots in downtown Seattle, then driving away. Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired near Second Ave and Bell St. Witness accounts say a woman was in a fight with a man, which led to her firing a handgun. She then put the gun in the trunk of her car and sped away.
q13fox.com
1 of 3 victims hit in random Renton shooting spree dies from injuries
RENTON, Wash. - One of the three men injured in a seemingly-random shooting spree throughout south King County earlier this month has died, Harborview Medical Center confirmed to FOX 13. On Jan. 12, police say 32-year-old Mamadou Diallo shot three people at three different locations in Renton and SeaTac. The...
q13fox.com
Police arrest 66-year-old woman's son after she was found dead in Tacoma home
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police arrested a man who may have been involved in the death of his mother earlier Wednesday. Investigators say his mom called 911 for help for her son, due to mental health issues. She was then found dead when officers arrived. "We’ve seen something happen in...
q13fox.com
SPD: Man arrested for carrying guns, drugs in two different cars
SEATTLE - A man arrested for having guns and drugs in his car in early January was arrested again Monday for carrying guns and drugs in his other car, Seattle Police say. Officers stopped a 31-year-old man during a traffic stop on Jan. 9, then arrested him for driving without a valid license. He was released the next day, but due to what authorities described as odd behavior, over $1,000 in cash in the suspect’s pants, and a bag of marijuana and a digital scale visible in the man’s car, officers served a search warrant on his vehicle.
Man originally arrested for driving without license arrested again for drugs and stolen guns
Seattle Police arrested a man on Jan. 9 for a traffic violation and then again on Jan. 31 for carrying drugs and stolen guns. “It was déjà vu all over again this week,” the report said. On Jan. 9, in downtown Seattle, police conducted a routine traffic stop. They stopped the driver and asked for his license, which he couldn’t provide. The 31-year-old man was taken into custody for driving without a license. When officers searched him, they found $1,536 in cash in his pants. As police were searching his car, they found what appeared to be a large bag of marijuana and a scale. Police seized the vehicle and got a search warrant.
q13fox.com
Man who killed brother in Spanaway sentenced to 20 years
SPANAWAY, Wash. - A man who shot and killed his own brother in Pierce County back in 2019 has been sentenced to over two decades in prison for the crime. According to the Tacoma News Tribune, 54-year-old Bruce Johnson shot his brother, Thomas Johnson, over what he conceived as a conspiracy by his brother and city of SeaTac officials to kill his mother and steal their land to make a Link Light Rail station.
q13fox.com
1 dead after deadly collision with train in Puyallup Valley, investigation underway
PUYALLUP, Wash. - One person is dead after they were hit by a train in the Puyallup Valley on Wednesday, authorities say. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Officer (PCSO), deputies responded to the 4500 block of Pioneer Way E near Chief Leschi Schools at around 9:20 a.m for a deadly collision.
q13fox.com
Tacoma police investigating homicide after woman found dead in home
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a Tacoma home Wednesday morning. Officers responded to South 8th Street and South Anderson Street for a report of a woman asking for help for her son who was having a mental health crisis. When...
Tukwila police recover costume mask and gun from man who fled police
Tukwila police recovered a costume mask and handgun from a man who entered two Tukwila stores on Sunday around 6 p.m., according to the Tukwila Police Department. Officers were alerted to a man, armed and wearing a costume mask, that had entered a store in Tukwila and was circling different sections, the report said. Officers found him, inside a different store, without the mask on, and approached him. The man jumped over a desk, ran into the parking lot, and took out a handgun. He then got into a parked car and drove away, almost causing multiple accidents, according to the report.
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police arrest man accused of killing his mother
Investigators say the victim called 911 for help for her son, due to mental health issues. She was then found dead when officers arrived.
q13fox.com
Deputies seek ID of gunman in Maple Valley pot shop robbery
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to identify the gunman who was with 28-year-old Joseph Allen Kessler when the two robbed Goobie’s Doobies in Maple Valley on Aug. 13. Kessler was arrested in November and remains in the King County Jail...
VIDEO: Guardian One helicopter helps track & apprehend suspected car thief in Burien
While assisting King County Sheriff’s Office Deputies tracking a stolen vehicle in Burien on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, the Guardian One helicopter helped police apprehend and arrest the suspected car thief. Deputies initially attempted to arrest the driver of the stolen car in a parking lot, but he was...
1 suspect arrested, another on the run after armed robbery ends in collision in Seattle
SEATTLE — Police said a suspect was arrested, while another remains on the run after an armed robbery ended in a collision in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood late Sunday night. The Seattle Police Department said victims reported that two males stole from them and shot a round before leaving...
Seattle Police Officer Who Struck, Killed Grad Student Identified
Jaahnavi Kandula was walking in South Lake Union when she was hit by a marked patrol car.
Capitol Hill armed robbery ends in rollover crash
One of the suspects ordered the victims to hand over their belongings and then attacked a man in the group while the other suspect fired a round into the ceiling.
Chronicle
Sheriff's Office Investigating After Grays Harbor County Man Found Dead in Creek
The Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office is continuing an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in Porter Creek near Elma last week. Gerald Eugene Beglinger, 53, is scheduled for an autopsy on Friday by the county coroner's office. "We're trying to backtrack and find the...
Teen sentenced to 14 years detention for fatal stabbing of 16-year-old girl in Bremerton
BREMERTON, Wash. — A teen who stabbed and killed a 16-year-old girl in Bremerton in 2021 was sentenced Monday to 14 years in detention. Syanna Puryear-Tucker died after a fight with Lola Luna on Jan. 30, 2021. Luna, who was 16 at the time of the crime, will spend...
