San Diego County, CA

Possible tuberculosis exposure reported at Boys & Girls Club in South Bay

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
 6 days ago

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency on Thursday announced a possible tuberculosis exposure at Boys & Girls Club’s National City, as well as some of their summer camp sites.

Health officials advise those who were at the locations between May 28 to Nov. 8 to get tested. The county will provide testing at no cost to individuals at increased risk for infection.

“Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,” Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer, said in a news release. “Most people who become infected after exposure to tuberculosis do not get sick right away. Some who become infected with tuberculosis will become ill in the future, sometimes even years later. Blood tests and skin tests are effective to determine whether someone has been infected.”

4 San Diego-area restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in US

Tuberculosis in San Diego County has shown a slight increase in the last few years, according to health officials. In 2022, preliminary data shows 208 people were reported to have active tuberculosis disease compared to 201 people in 2021 and 192 people in 2020.

Individuals who would like more information on the potential exposure should call the Boys and Girls Club National City at 619-452-1859, or San Diego County TB Control Program at 619-692-8621.

