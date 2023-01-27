Read full article on original website
Almost Everyone Agrees Damian Lillard Will Be Named A 2023 All-Star
Unfortunately, it was no surprise that Damian Lillard didn't get voted in as an All-Star starter for the 2023 event when the final tallies were announced last week on TNT. He's never made the year exhibition via vote of the fans, players (at least those who bother to submit ballots) and media despite the best effort in Rip City. That doesn't stop anyone from trying, but after 11 seasons, Lillard has never gotten all that close to being named a starter, though he has been named an All-Star six times.
NBA announces schedule change for Pelicans vs Lakers
The NBA announced today that the Pelicans’ home game against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 4, originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT, will change to a 5:00 p.m. CT start time and will be nationally televised on ESPN2. The game will still be broadcast regionally on Bally Sports New Orleans and Spectrum SportsNet.
JEREMY SOCHAN NAMED TO 2023 RISING STARS ROSTER
SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 31, 2023) – The NBA today announced that San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan has been selected to the 2023 Rising Stars Roster. Sochan is currently the first Spurs rookie since Tim Duncan in 1997-98 to average at least 10.0 points per game. The 19-year-old is averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.1 minutes in 44 games while making 41 starts, which is already the most in a season by any Spurs rookie since Tony Parker started 72 contests in 2001-02. The first-year forward is also on pace to become the fourth rookie to average at least 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in his first San Antonio season, joining Duncan, David Robinson and Willie Anderson.
Denver’s Michael Malone gets All-Star Game coaching nod
Michael Malone might coach Nikola Jokic in the All-Star Game. He might get the rare chance to coach against him, too. Malone and the staff of the Denver Nuggets have clinched their trip to Salt Lake City for All-Star weekend. Malone will coach Team LeBron — the team that will be drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James — in the Feb. 19 matchup.
Keys to the Game: Celtics 139, Nets 96
Whatever was said during Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett’s visit to Celtics practice Tuesday afternoon must’ve resonated with the team, because they came out of the gates Wednesday night in record-setting fashion. Boston got off to a 27-4 lead over the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden and was...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Scotty Pippen Jr. Selected to 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game
Los Angeles Lakers two-way guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has been selected to compete in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars game, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All- Star 2023, the league announced today. Through eight regular season...
NBA Announces Players For 2023 Jordan Rising Stars
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 – The NBA announced today the 28 players who have earned spots to compete in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All-Star 2023. The annual showcase of premier young talent, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, will air live at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT on TNT.
Les East on Nuggets loss, Western Conference standings, NBA All-Star | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Les East of Crescent City Sports joins the show (7:43) to talk about Tuesday night’s performance against the Denver Nuggets and his positive and negative takeaways from the game. East also discusses realistic goals for the Pelicans in the second half...
Trending Topics: Picking West All-Star reserves
Periodically, NBA.com’s writers will weigh in on some of the most important topics around the league. Who are your All-Star reserves from the Western Conference?. Editor’s Note: The All-Star reserves will officially be announced on Thursday night on TNT (7 ET). STEVE ASCHBURNER:. • Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings.
Smart Praises Mazzulla, Coaching Staff for All-Star Nod
BOSTON – Joe Mazzulla is not one to bask in the glory of personal accomplishments. Not even when he made coaching history Monday night in becoming just the third first-year head coach in the last 24 years to earn a head-coaching role for the All-Star Game. Mazzulla officially secured...
Recap: Wizards beat Spurs 127-106, earn sixth-straight win behind Avdija's career-high 25 points
The Wizards strolled into San Antonio on Monday night seeking a season-best six-straight wins. Kristaps Porzingis returned to the court in dominant fashion on both offense and defense and Deni Avdija poured in a career-high 25 points, leading the Wizards to a 127-106 victory over the Spurs. This win was the first road win in San Antonio for the Wizards since 1999, snapping a 22-game losing streak.
Injury report released ahead of Tuesday game in Denver
NEW ORLEANS (26-25, 8TH IN WEST) Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy, Jonas Valanciunas. DENVER (34-16, 1ST IN WEST) Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic.
Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams Named 2023 Rising Stars
OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 31, 2023 – Oklahoma City Thunder guards Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams have been selected as 2023 Rising Stars, it was announced today by the NBA. Giddey has played in 45 games (all starts) this season and averaged 16.1 points (second on the team), 8.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 30.8 minutes per game. His assists rank second among sophomores, while his scoring ranks fourth and his rebounds third.
Russell Westbrook passes Gary Payton for 10th in all-time assists
Russell Westbrook’s statistical dominance saw him climb another rung in the NBA record books Monday night. The former Kia MVP passed Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton for 10th in all-time assists during the Lakers’ 121-104 loss in Brooklyn, making him the third active player in that group.
Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard to Participate in Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend
INDIANAPOLIS - Pacers rookies Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard were selected by NBA Assistant Coaches to participate in the 2023 All-Star Jordan Rising Stars game on Friday, February 17 during All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. Mathurin, a leading candidate for both NBA Rookie of the Year and NBA Sixth...
The Bertka Files, Volume 5: Pat Riley
—At 95 years old, the longest-tenured employee of the team, and still equipped with one of the sharpest basketball minds, Bill Bertka has agreed to honor the franchise's 75th anniversary season by sharing stories on what he’s seen throughout Lakers History— You know those people that you’d put your...
Sacramento Kings Announce Esports Tournament Platform “The Realm” in Partnership with Rival
Interactive Community will Host Free-to-Enter Tournament on Saturday, February 4. Winner will Receive a Signed Kings Guard Davion Mitchell Jersey. Today, the Sacramento Kings, in partnership with Rival, announced “The Realm,” an online community for gamers around the world to connect, compete and engage with the team. “The...
GRIT Rail Jam Competition Coming To Salt Lake City For NBA All-Star Weekend
NBA All-Star Weekend just got more exciting. Announced on Tuesday, GRIT Rail Jam, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, Utah Jazz and Cactus Jack, is a sensational opportunity for fans wanting to enjoy the energy coming from All-Star weekend festivities. Open to the public and free to attend for all ages, the event is broken up over two days, beginning on Friday, Feb. 17, and concluding on Saturday, Feb. 18.
