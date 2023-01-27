Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Railroad maintenance to close road in Winder for much of Tuesday
A portion of a major roadway in Winder will be closed for much of Tuesday as crews perform railroad maintenance. In a release, the Georgia Department of Transportation said Broad Street will be closed between May Street and Porter Street between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Officials say those driving...
accesswdun.com
Residential fire in Lavonia ruled an arson
State authorities are seeking information after a home in Lavonia was destroyed in an arson. The Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire said in a press release the home on Pinehurst Road was destroyed by fire on January 24. “Under direction of the Franklin County Magistrate Judge’s Office,...
accesswdun.com
No injuries reported after Banks County fire
No one was injured, but a detached garage in Banks County was declared a total loss after a fire early Monday morning. According to a press release from Banks County Fire and Emergency Services, crews responded at about 1:37 a.m. to the fire on Hooper Road in Commerce. Arriving crews...
accesswdun.com
LISTEN: DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond talks Atlanta police training center
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Wednesday to talk about the upcoming construction of a police training center in Atlanta. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
accesswdun.com
Chatsworth man charged after high-speed chase in White, Lumpkin counties
A Chatsworth man faces charges and remains in the hospital after a Monday night high-speed chase that began in White County. White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said the incident began in Cleveland around 9:15 PM when a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was failing to maintain the lane of travel and driving erratically on Georgia Highway 115 west at Jess Hunt Road.
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch man killed in Lula motorcycle accident
A Flowery Branch man was killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Lula. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded at about 3:57 p.m. to the wreck on GA 51 at its intersection with County Line Road. Edward Roper, 33, was reportedly driving a motorcycle...
accesswdun.com
Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson
A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
accesswdun.com
Baldwin named new Hall County Chief State Court Judge
Hall County State Court named Wednesday its new Chief Judge, Larry A. Baldwin, following the retirement of former Chief Judge B. E. Roberts, III, effective February 1. Baldwin earned his bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Florida State University in 1990. After earning his law degree at the Emory School of Law in 1994, he was in private practice for three years.
accesswdun.com
Gas prices still rising in Georgia as January ends
Gas prices continued to rise in Georgia in the final full week of January. The average price for a gallon of regular rose to $3.39 as of early Monday morning according to the latest report from AAA. That was a 14-cent increase from the week before and represents three straight weeks of rising prices.
accesswdun.com
Sugar Hill man found deceased from self-inflicted gunshot wound after SWAT standoff
At 10:50 p.m. Monday Brookhaven Police contacted Gwinnett Police asking for assistance on an arrest warrant in the 1200 block of Sycamore Summit in Sugar Hill. At approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday the suspect was seen armed with a rifle and the Gwinnett SWAT team was called in. Roadways in the immediate area were closed and officials contacted nearby residents asking them to evacuate.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville woman arrested after allegedly setting man's possessions on fire
A Gainesville woman was arrested Friday after she reportedly set fire to a man's possessions in the yard of a home on Elrod Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Jaimie Mikayla Arnold, 31, burned more than $4,000 worth of the victim's personal belongings in her yard. Deputies responded...
accesswdun.com
Betty Jean Lee Reed
Betty Jean Lee Reed, age 85 of Braselton, GA passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. She is survived by her children, Vickie Lynn (Glenn) Wiggins, Danielsville, GA, James Keith Reed, Lawrenceville, GA, Kathy Elaine Reed, Braselton, GA; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; sister, Minnie Jo Cooper, Marietta, GA, brother, Randy (Ginger) Lee, Jefferson, GA, brother-in-law, Larry Parten, Winder, GA; sister-in-law, Annette Lee, Gainesville, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Ms. Reed was born July 22, 1937 in Winder, GA. She received her education in the Barrow County School System. Ms. Reed was a retired machine operator with Scientific Atlanta after 20 years of service. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Gainesville, GA. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA with Rev. Chris Cote officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday prior to the Service.
accesswdun.com
See something, say something: Promoting student safety in Hall County Schools
The Hall County School District is encouraging community members to follow the "see something, say something," mantra as it continues to promote student and teacher safety. Andy Betancourt, safety and security assistant with the district, said informing officials of any potential concerns is the best way to prevent a potentially dangerous or criminal situation in area schools.
accesswdun.com
The Rock: Gainesville's iconic symbol
Gainesville High School is known as the home of the Red Elephants, but another iconic symbol of school pride is the Gainesville rock that sits just across the street from the school. WDUN recently spoke to Treasurer of the Gainesville City Board of Education and Gainesville High School 1970 graduate...
accesswdun.com
LISTEN: Police Chief talks about homeless situation in Gainesville
Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish spent time with us on Maine Street to talk about the homeless situation in Gainesville. Chief Parrish says this is a challenge that takes the entire community to address.
accesswdun.com
Hall County School District celebrates National Girls and Women Sports Day
More than 500 middle and high school female student-athletes gathered across Hall County to celebrate the first National Girls and Women Sports Day. It’s part of a week-long celebration for the Hall County School District. Flowery Branch girls basketball coach Courtney Newton spearheaded the event and welcomed several prominent...
accesswdun.com
Suspect identified in shooting at shopping center in Gainesville
The Gainesville Police Department reports having obtained warrants in connection with the shooting at the Village Shoppes of Gainesville off Dawsonville Highway. Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 42, of Gainesville was allegedly charged with two counts of aggravated assault for the attempted murder of both victims. According to a Facebook post by...
accesswdun.com
Burdette Ashton
Burdette Ashton, 80, of Dahlonega passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Lumpkin County following a period of declining health. Born January 28, 1943, Burdette had been a resident of Lumpkin County for the past 30 years. He and his wife previously resided in Forsyth County. Burdette was an active member of High Shoals Baptist Church in Dawsonville who loved the outdoors, especially trout fishing. His wife and daughter were the absolute most important parts of his life and Burdette made friends everywhere he went. For many years he owned and operated Ashton-Foster Landscaping where he served the Forsyth County area.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett Police offering reward in search for missing teen
Gwinnett County Police are offering a $2,000 reward for anyone who can help them find a teenage girl who went missing near her Norcross home almost a week ago. In a release, police say Susana Morales, age 16, was seen on surveillance video and a cell phone tracking application walking on Singleton Road towards her home on Windscape Village Lane between 10:00 and 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26. She had reportedly texted her mother earlier telling her she was heading home.
accesswdun.com
Clarkesville man, a disabled vet. with memory loss, subject of Mattie's Call
A disabled veteran from Clarkesville is the subject of a Mattie's Call issued by local authorities on Wednesday night. James Brian Whittum, 74, was last seen driving his silver 2018 Toyota Highlander in the area of Toccoa Highway and Hills Crossing Road in Clarkesville around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle has a Georgia Purple Heart license plate, with the tag number WV912E.
