Betty Jean Lee Reed, age 85 of Braselton, GA passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. She is survived by her children, Vickie Lynn (Glenn) Wiggins, Danielsville, GA, James Keith Reed, Lawrenceville, GA, Kathy Elaine Reed, Braselton, GA; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; sister, Minnie Jo Cooper, Marietta, GA, brother, Randy (Ginger) Lee, Jefferson, GA, brother-in-law, Larry Parten, Winder, GA; sister-in-law, Annette Lee, Gainesville, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Ms. Reed was born July 22, 1937 in Winder, GA. She received her education in the Barrow County School System. Ms. Reed was a retired machine operator with Scientific Atlanta after 20 years of service. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Gainesville, GA. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA with Rev. Chris Cote officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday prior to the Service.

BRASELTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO