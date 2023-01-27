Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Girls basketball: Chestatee, Banks, Lumpkin take region wins; LCA falls in GAPPS
RABBITTOWN, Ga. — Chestatee remained tied for first place with with North Hall in Region 8-4A North after taking a 64-40 win over East Hall in Valhalla on Tuesday. The Lady War Eagles (17-6, 7-2 Region 8-4A North) opened the game with an 18-7 run and then blew the game open with a 21-6 second quarter for a 39-13 halftime lead.
accesswdun.com
Boys basketball: NoFo rallies past Gville; Banks Co. routs Union; Hab, Jefferson, Lakeview win; Commerce, Lumpkin Co. fall
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — In what turned out to be a game of runs, the North Forsyth boys basketball team had the last one. After Gainesville (12-9, 5-4 Region 8-6A) grabbed 51-49 lead on an Octavion Demory bucket with 3:55 to go in the third quarter, the Raiders (13-10, 6-4 Region 8-6A) stormed back to take the lead for good en route to an 88-77 win.
accesswdun.com
Broome has 19 points, 18 boards, No. 25 Auburn beats Georgia
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome scored 19 points and matched a career high with 18 rebounds, Allen Flanigan scored a season-high 22 points, and No. 25 Auburn defeated Georgia 94-73 on Wednesday night. Wendell Green Jr. added 18 points and six assists and made two 3-pointers during a...
accesswdun.com
J.T. Seawright bests brother for Boyd’s Cabin Fever win
RINGGOLD, Ga. - J.T. Seawright had to top some pretty tough company to score his first career Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series victory in Saturday night’s Cabin Fever race at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia. Namely his younger brother, Sam Seawright. The win was worth $5,000 for the...
accesswdun.com
Hall County School District celebrates National Girls and Women Sports Day
More than 500 middle and high school female student-athletes gathered across Hall County to celebrate the first National Girls and Women Sports Day. It’s part of a week-long celebration for the Hall County School District. Flowery Branch girls basketball coach Courtney Newton spearheaded the event and welcomed several prominent...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other north Georgia counties for Tuesday January 31
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook and dense fog advisory for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and. Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. “A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in...
WDEF
Johnny Chastain wins Special Election runoff in North Georgia
ELLIJAY, Georgia (WDEF) – There was an upset in the Special Election to replace David Ralson in the Georgia House on Tuesday. North Georgia banker Johnny Chastain defeated Sheree Ralston for the seat but just a few hundred votes. Ralson led the field of five candidates in the general...
wrwh.com
Chatsworth Man Faces Charges After High Speed Chase In White And Lumpkin County
(Cleveland)- A 54-year-old Chatsworth man remains hospitalized and faces charges following an incident Monday night that included a high-speed chase that began in White County. White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said the incident began in Cleveland around 9:15 PM when a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that...
accesswdun.com
HCSD welcomes local, national speakers to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day
It's been a labor of love for Flowery Branch girls basketball coach Courtney Newton. In early 2022, through her work in the Hall County School District administration group, GALS (Growing Admin Leaders), she birthed the idea of a week-long celebration centered around National Girls and Women in Sports Day, which is on Wednesday.
dawgnation.com
Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces he is transferring within the SEC
Ryland Goede became the latest Bulldog to find a new home. And the former Georgia tight end will be staying in the SEC, as he announced he would be transferring to Mississippi State. Goede has two years of eligibility remaining, as he signed as a member of the 2019 class....
Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday
A voice who helped those in dire need for the past decades in Polk County passed away on Saturday, leaving behind not only those who loved her, but the many citizens who she cared about in the community. Crystal Vincent, 911 Director for Polk County for the past six years, passed away on Saturday, January […] The post Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday appeared first on Polk Today.
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch man killed in Lula motorcycle accident
A Flowery Branch man was killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Lula. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded at about 3:57 p.m. to the wreck on GA 51 at its intersection with County Line Road. Edward Roper, 33, was reportedly driving a motorcycle...
accesswdun.com
The Rock: Gainesville's iconic symbol
Gainesville High School is known as the home of the Red Elephants, but another iconic symbol of school pride is the Gainesville rock that sits just across the street from the school. WDUN recently spoke to Treasurer of the Gainesville City Board of Education and Gainesville High School 1970 graduate...
NE Ga police blotter includes apparently accidental shootings in Winterville, Young Harris
Police in Gainesville investigate a Monday night shooting at a shopping mall.
winemag.com
Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA
Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
accesswdun.com
Sarah Louise Ramey Lawson
Sarah Louise Ramey Lawson, age 80, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Mrs. Lawson was born on May 15, 1942 in Pickens, South Carolina, to the late Marvin James Ramey Sr. and Ruth Waldrup Griffin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence, Clyde, David, Robert, and Marvin, Jr.; sisters, Betty Canipe, and Evelyn Griffin.
accesswdun.com
Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson
A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
backcountryhunters.org
CONSERVATION GROUPS CALL TO SAVE PINE LOG WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA
The Georgia Board of BHA would like to keep you updated on the efforts to save Pine Log WMA. If you are able to attend the Bartow County zoning meetings on Feb. 7th or Feb. 9th please do in order to voice your support for public lands and keeping Pine Log WMA open.
beckersspine.com
Dr. Walter McClelland completes Georgia's 1st AR glenoid surgery
Walter McClelland, MD, performed Georgia's first glenoid surgery with Enovis' augmented reality technology, according to a Jan. 28 LinkedIn post from a principal agent with the devicemaker. Enovis' ARvis system was launched in July. It is a wearable device that helps surgeons improve precision. Dr. McClelland is a hand, wrist...
Monroe Local News
GA Regional Commissions see mostly decreases in December Unemployment rates
NE Georgia sees drop in labor force and number of employed, and rise in initial claims. Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said last week that the Atlanta, Central Savannah River, Coastal Georgia, Heart of Georgia, Middle Georgia, Northeast Georgia, River Valley, Southern Georgia, Southwest Georgia, and Three Rivers Regional Commissions all recorded a drop in unemployment rate in December.
Comments / 0