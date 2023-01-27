ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson County, GA

accesswdun.com

Boys basketball: NoFo rallies past Gville; Banks Co. routs Union; Hab, Jefferson, Lakeview win; Commerce, Lumpkin Co. fall

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — In what turned out to be a game of runs, the North Forsyth boys basketball team had the last one. After Gainesville (12-9, 5-4 Region 8-6A) grabbed 51-49 lead on an Octavion Demory bucket with 3:55 to go in the third quarter, the Raiders (13-10, 6-4 Region 8-6A) stormed back to take the lead for good en route to an 88-77 win.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Broome has 19 points, 18 boards, No. 25 Auburn beats Georgia

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome scored 19 points and matched a career high with 18 rebounds, Allen Flanigan scored a season-high 22 points, and No. 25 Auburn defeated Georgia 94-73 on Wednesday night. Wendell Green Jr. added 18 points and six assists and made two 3-pointers during a...
AUBURN, AL
accesswdun.com

J.T. Seawright bests brother for Boyd’s Cabin Fever win

RINGGOLD, Ga. - J.T. Seawright had to top some pretty tough company to score his first career Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series victory in Saturday night’s Cabin Fever race at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia. Namely his younger brother, Sam Seawright. The win was worth $5,000 for the...
RINGGOLD, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County School District celebrates National Girls and Women Sports Day

More than 500 middle and high school female student-athletes gathered across Hall County to celebrate the first National Girls and Women Sports Day. It’s part of a week-long celebration for the Hall County School District. Flowery Branch girls basketball coach Courtney Newton spearheaded the event and welcomed several prominent...
HALL COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Johnny Chastain wins Special Election runoff in North Georgia

ELLIJAY, Georgia (WDEF) – There was an upset in the Special Election to replace David Ralson in the Georgia House on Tuesday. North Georgia banker Johnny Chastain defeated Sheree Ralston for the seat but just a few hundred votes. Ralson led the field of five candidates in the general...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday

A voice who helped those in dire need for the past decades in Polk County passed away on Saturday, leaving behind not only those who loved her, but the many citizens who she cared about in the community. Crystal Vincent, 911 Director for Polk County for the past six years, passed away on Saturday, January […] The post Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Flowery Branch man killed in Lula motorcycle accident

A Flowery Branch man was killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Lula. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded at about 3:57 p.m. to the wreck on GA 51 at its intersection with County Line Road. Edward Roper, 33, was reportedly driving a motorcycle...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
accesswdun.com

The Rock: Gainesville's iconic symbol

Gainesville High School is known as the home of the Red Elephants, but another iconic symbol of school pride is the Gainesville rock that sits just across the street from the school. WDUN recently spoke to Treasurer of the Gainesville City Board of Education and Gainesville High School 1970 graduate...
GAINESVILLE, GA
winemag.com

Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA

Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Sarah Louise Ramey Lawson

Sarah Louise Ramey Lawson, age 80, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Mrs. Lawson was born on May 15, 1942 in Pickens, South Carolina, to the late Marvin James Ramey Sr. and Ruth Waldrup Griffin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence, Clyde, David, Robert, and Marvin, Jr.; sisters, Betty Canipe, and Evelyn Griffin.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson

A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
JEFFERSON, GA
beckersspine.com

Dr. Walter McClelland completes Georgia's 1st AR glenoid surgery

Walter McClelland, MD, performed Georgia's first glenoid surgery with Enovis' augmented reality technology, according to a Jan. 28 LinkedIn post from a principal agent with the devicemaker. Enovis' ARvis system was launched in July. It is a wearable device that helps surgeons improve precision. Dr. McClelland is a hand, wrist...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

GA Regional Commissions see mostly decreases in December Unemployment rates

NE Georgia sees drop in labor force and number of employed, and rise in initial claims. Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said last week that the Atlanta, Central Savannah River, Coastal Georgia, Heart of Georgia, Middle Georgia, Northeast Georgia, River Valley, Southern Georgia, Southwest Georgia, and Three Rivers Regional Commissions all recorded a drop in unemployment rate in December.
GEORGIA STATE

