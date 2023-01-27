Ocean Beach community teams up to make Newport safer with added security

You might notice more lights on the corner of Newport and Cable in Ocean Beach.

It's a security measure that was funded by donors hoping to make the coastal community a safer place.

"We’re on the main street, Newport in OB, right now. So this is essentially the visual side of it. There have been some issues here over the last few months. What we’ve done is we made it visual and more and more local businesses have gotten engaged in looking over their own sidewalk," said Tony Cohen.

Cohen is talking about a string of break-ins that hit the tight-knit community in December.

“We’re going to put one big light here (walks)” one light here," said Bill DeWitt while he stood on the roof of his business.

“We’re gonna light this corner up like the Fourth of July so the criminals have nowhere to hide.“

He said Ocean Beach is a special place

"It’s not like anywhere else I’ve ever lived. Everyone looks out for everyone," said DeWitt.

Dewitt's business was hit by thieves that were caught on camera last month.

“I haven’t got broken into since. I haven’t heard about anyone else in the neighborhood getting broken into. So I think shedding a light on the situation has kinda made everyone aware," he said.

This is just one step for the beach community.

Cohen says his work to make it a better place isn’t done.

“I’m just getting started," he said.