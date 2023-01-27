Editor’s note—Reporting for this story was originally completed in the 2022 fall semester for a JOUR 89A class project titled “Smells Like Zine Spirit.”. As Brandeis class sizes grow larger and larger, the housing lottery has become even more competitive, pushing many students off campus, and ultimately resulting in fierce real estate battles throughout Waltham. But the demand from Brandeis’ student body for off-campus housing in Waltham is causing real estate prices in Waltham to soar, and the cost of living has driven many who grew up in Waltham to search for housing in different communities. This especially poses a risk to renters — and in a city like Waltham, comprising 50% renters, it can be difficult to compete with rising property and rent values.

WALTHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO