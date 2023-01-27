ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, NH

thejustice.org

Brandeis fines getting out of control

Brandeis currently ranks as the 57th most expensive college in the country with an average cost of attendance around $75,000. As the Justice editorial board, we find it hard to comprehend why a university as expensive as Brandeis would be on the hunt to fine students every chance they get.
WALTHAM, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Bathroom issue comes to forefront at Inter-Lakes

MEREDITH — A portion of the Inter-Lakes School District's non-discrimination policy, updated in 2017, addressing bathroom use by transgender students has sparked vigorous public comment at school board meetings. Though this policy has been in place for several years, its recent implementation has drawn criticism from some students and...
MEREDITH, NH
thejustice.org

Rent prices burden Waltham community, drive out many residents

Editor’s note—Reporting for this story was originally completed in the 2022 fall semester for a JOUR 89A class project titled “Smells Like Zine Spirit.”. As Brandeis class sizes grow larger and larger, the housing lottery has become even more competitive, pushing many students off campus, and ultimately resulting in fierce real estate battles throughout Waltham. But the demand from Brandeis’ student body for off-campus housing in Waltham is causing real estate prices in Waltham to soar, and the cost of living has driven many who grew up in Waltham to search for housing in different communities. This especially poses a risk to renters — and in a city like Waltham, comprising 50% renters, it can be difficult to compete with rising property and rent values.
WALTHAM, MA
homenewshere.com

Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine

WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
BOSTON, MA
travel50states.com

8 Stops for History Lovers Near Boston, MA

It is truly amazing how much history is packed into Boston, Massachusetts, with its Freedom Trail, Tea Party Museum, and Boston Common, sights of some of Colonial America’s most notable events. But the surrounding area is just as incredible! You can spend a lot of time exploring all there is to see. We based ourselves at the Element Lexington (in Lexington) for 5 days to explore the area. Here are my 8 stops for history lovers near Boston, MA:
BOSTON, MA
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

The New England Water Environment Association has presented Tuscan Village, the multi-use development in Salem, with its Green Steps Award in recognition of innovation and sustainability in its approach to wastewater and stormwater. The engineering firm of Tighe & Bond led the floodplain improvement phase of the project, which addresses environmental, stormwater, and floodplain accommodation needs across the entire property, the association said.
SALEM, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Evacuations in Concord This Morning

The federal building and courthouse in Concord was evacuated this morning because of a possible hazardous substance. Courthouse staff and visitors were taken to a nearby school and several surrounding streets were closed. No one was hurt.
CONCORD, NH
thelocalne.ws

Tales from the scanner: Good excuse for not answering the phone

On Wednesday, January 18, at 4:45 p.m., a Mile Lane caller said a vehicle took out a street sign but left a license plate. Police ran the plate, which came back to an address in Rowley. They followed up with a visit, but the driver wasn’t home at the time.
ROWLEY, MA
NECN

Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Chefs Weigh in on the Heated Debate

The debate over gas vs. electric stoves has been heating up lately. Last year, Massachusetts passed a climate provision allowing 10 municipalities to restrict or ban fossil fuels in new developments. And this month, a commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission calling gas stoves a "hidden hazard" — some evidence links them to increased rates of asthma — prompted outcry that the federal government is going to take them all away.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Could Boston face an ‘urban doom loop’?

AT FIRST, the emptying out of downtown Boston office buildings looked like a seismic, but temporary, reaction to a once-in-a-100-year pandemic. Once we got a handle on the mysterious new virus ravaging the globe, the initial thinking went, things would more or less return to normal. But we are now...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Rowley to designate 132.35 acres for MBTA zoning

ROWLEY — The town will nominate two areas totaling 132.35 acres in area in its bid to comply with a state mandate to allow more dense housing by right. Known as the MBTA Communities law, the state now requires communities to create a zoning district of at least 50 acres allowing multi-family housing of at least 15 units per acre.
ROWLEY, MA
FUN 107

New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast

A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
NORWOOD, MA

