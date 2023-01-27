Read full article on original website
GSDP gives awards for outstanding people, groups of Starkville community
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Congratulations to all of the people who work to make Starkville a great community. The Greater Starkville Development Partnership gave out awards to people and groups who have put in the extra effort. Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity took home the Starkville Main Street Association Partner...
STEP program could cover child care expenses for parents in college
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. ( WCBI ) – Choosing to go to college is always a big decision. When you’re a busy parent, making that choice can be even more difficult. EMCC’s Communiversity has a program that can make that decision easier. The career STEP program covers certain...
Local sorority chapter shows appreciation for sanitation workers
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one of those jobs that often gets overlooked, except when it’s not done. An area sorority took time today to change that. The Pi Iota Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta treated the Sanitation and Environmental Services workers in Starkville to lunch Wednesday to show their appreciation for the job they do every day.
CMSD plans to host community meeting for input on modified calendar
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – After much discussion at its meetings, the Board of Trustees of the Columbus Municipal School district is inviting parents and the community to add their input about a proposed modified school calendar. The 2023-2024 school year could look different for Columbus City Schools. And the...
Local sorority chapter held Youth Leadership Institute in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The local chapter of an international sorority is grooming the next generation of leaders. The Starkville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. kicked off its Youth Leadership Institute last weekend. Learning beyond school hours is a dread for most young people, but not the...
Tupelo Police officer honored at Crime Stoppers Awards Luncheon
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one of the most effective crime-fighting tools and today, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi recognized those who help bring criminals to justice. Every week, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi highlights a case police are trying to solve. Anyone with information is asked to...
Mississippi Business Journal Names Visit Columbus CEO “Top CEO” Honor
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Visit Columbus CEO Nancy Carpenter was recognized yesterday by the Mississippi Business Journal for her outstanding leadership, sharp business acumen, and dedicated service to Lowndes County. Since January 2011, Carpenter has served in the role of CEO and Executive Director of the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Calhoun County tackles economic development with team sport mentality
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A business expansion in Calhoun County is another example of a public-private partnership that is producing jobs for local residents. Albany Industries opened its Calhoun City plant in early January, and business has been brisk. The stationary furniture maker already had plants in New...
Columbus police lead funeral procession for former Chief Charlie Watkins
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral services for former Columbus Police Chief Charlie Watkins were held today. The procession went through downtown Columbus this afternoon on the way to Friendship Cemetery. Watkins served as police chief for 19 years and 26 total with the department. He was credited with hiring...
Columbus Police Department hosts free training course for officers
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department hosted a free course for sworn law enforcement officers in the area. The course was meant to show law enforcement the fundamentals and essentials of their jobs like establishing rapport, interviewing, interrogation, and detecting deception. The course lasts for two days;...
Louisville police identify body found as Montevious Goss
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police said the body found earlier this week is that of a teenager who had been reported missing. 16-year-old Montevious Goss was found by railroad workers near South Church Street and Railroad Avenue, in a wooded area. He had been reported missing on January...
Waggoner Engineering gets partially fired from city contract
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council partially fired its ARPA engineering firm and overrode Mayor Keith Gaskin’s veto. A lack of communication seemed to create confusion. Those were all questions asked by city leaders today. Now, Waggoner Engineering is completing some work but will not be...
Ever-shifting workforce makes way for the rise of entrepreneurs
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Working hard or hardly working is the question for our ever-shifting workforce. One business owner sees the shift as part of a greater awakening. 2021 was the beginning of the great resignation, and still, in 2023, employers are looking for workers to fill empty positions. And Columbus businessman Joe Baldwin said some workers are working for themselves.
Starkville police investigate shooting at apartment complex
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police are investigating a shooting at the Sand Hill Arms Apartment complex. One suspect is in custody. Police are not releasing additional information. Sand Hill Arms is located on Sand Road, just south of Louisville Street. We will continue to update this story as...
Columbus City Council fires employees accused of stealing city gas
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The three Columbus employees accused of pilfering gasoline from the city were fired. Michael Williams, Deountray Roby, Kendrick Walker, and Demarcus Smith were all arrested in the investigation. Roby and Walker are charged with felony embezzlement. Smith faces a misdemeanor embezzlement charge. Williams is facing...
Oktibbeha County murder trial jury reaches not guilty verdict
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is found not guilty of murder in Oktibbeha County. Johnny Harris was indicted in 2020. He was accused of killing Elbert Vaughn. The incident happened on Montgomery Street in June 2020 and Vaughn died about two months later. Jurors returned the...
Tupelo police search for person possibly involved in credit card fraud case
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Check your credit card statement. And, if you know this person, call the Tupelo Police Department. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need your help in identifying a person they believe is involved in a credit card fraud case. It happened...
Tupelo police ask for help locating burglary suspect
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking for your help in catching a burglary suspect. Surveillance video caught images of a suspect or suspects involved in a number of commercial burglaries around the Barnes Crossing and Crosstown areas of Tupelo. These crimes were committed on Saturday,...
4 people face trouble in connection to witness bribery scheme
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A scheme hatched behind bars landed the victim of a shooting and the man charged in the gunfire with a longer rap sheet. Billy Bowen and Emily Morgan were both charged with tampering with a witness. Tracy Mills was charged with receiving a bribe.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing man
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man was reported missing and your help is needed to locate him. Cedell Starks was last seen on January 12 in the Mantee and Woodland area. If you know where he may be or have seen him, contact the Clay County...
