STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one of those jobs that often gets overlooked, except when it’s not done. An area sorority took time today to change that. The Pi Iota Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta treated the Sanitation and Environmental Services workers in Starkville to lunch Wednesday to show their appreciation for the job they do every day.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO