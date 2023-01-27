Read full article on original website
SETON HALL 84, ST. JOHN'S 72
Percentages: FG .500, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Dawes 4-9, Jam.Harris 2-3, Sanders 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Richmond 1-3, Odukale 0-1, Samuel 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ndefo 2). Turnovers: 14 (Dawes 3, Ndefo 3, Richmond 3, Jackson 2, Odukale 2, Samuel). Steals: 11 (Ndefo...
NEW MEXICO STATE 73, STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 67
Percentages: FG .444, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Jossell 4-7, Ware 1-2, Jackson-Posey 1-3, Cajuste 0-1, Hall 0-1, Hawkins 0-1, Hayman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Antwi-Boasiako). Turnovers: 15 (Jackson-Posey 4, Hall 3, Jossell 3, Ware 2, Beaubrun, Hawkins, Hayman). Steals: 6 (Hall 2,...
Kansas St. 78, No. 12 Iowa St. 77
KANSAS ST. (14-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.368, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Gregory 3-5, Shematsi 2-7, B.Glenn 1-3, J.Glenn 1-3, Ebert 1-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Gregory 1, Sundell 1, Maupin 1) Turnovers: 13 (J.Glenn 3, Sundell 3, B.Glenn 2, Gregory 2, Maupin 1, Ebert 1, Greer 1) Steals: 6 (J.Glenn...
MURRAY STATE 83, BELMONT 82
Percentages: FG .475, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Sheppard 6-11, Tyson 4-6, Friberg 3-8, Davidson 0-1, Gillespie 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brauns 2, Gillespie). Turnovers: 10 (Gillespie 3, Tyson 2, Brauns, Davidson, Friberg, Shanks, Sheppard). Steals: 5 (Tyson 2, Davidson, Friberg, Gillespie). Technical...
NO. 14 MARQUETTE 73, VILLANOVA 64
Percentages: FG .477, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Hausen 3-4, Daniels 2-5, Moore 2-7, Dixon 1-1, Whitmore 1-2, Armstrong 1-4, Slater 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Daniels 5, Dixon 4, Moore 3, Armstrong 2, Whitmore 2, Arcidiacono, Slater). Steals: 2 (Dixon, Slater).
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
WINTHROP 76, LONGWOOD 74
Percentages: FG .466, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Houston 4-8, Christmas 2-2, Napper 2-4, Wilkins 2-4, Lliteras 1-1, Darden 0-1, Wade 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Houston 2, Watson). Turnovers: 9 (Napper 3, Wade 2, Christmas, Granlund, Watson, Wilkins). Steals: 5 (Napper 2, Wade...
BRYANT 71, MAINE 53
Percentages: FG .400, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Wright-McLeish 3-4, Ireland 1-1, Tynes 1-1, Clayton 1-2, Juozapaitis 1-5, Adetogun 0-1, Turgut 0-1, Filipovity 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 16 (Turgut 4, Clayton 3, Juozapaitis 3, Tynes 3, Filipovity, Nenadic, Wright-McLeish). Steals: 6 (Clayton...
INDIANA STATE 83, EVANSVILLE 65
Percentages: FG .538, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 13-26, .500 (McCauley 4-8, Bledson 3-4, Neese 3-7, Kent 1-1, Avila 1-2, Henry 1-2, Hobbs 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Avila, Bledson). Turnovers: 14 (Bledson 3, Avila 2, Henry 2, Larry 2, McCauley 2, Neese 2, Stephens). Steals:...
Baylor 77, Kansas 73
BAYLOR (15-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.615, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Andrews 2-5, Bickle 1-1, Asberry 1-4, Fontleroy 1-2, Owens 0-1, Van Gytenbeek 0-3) Blocked Shots: 3 (Andrews 3) Turnovers: 15 (Andrews 3, Bickle 3, Van Gytenbeek 3, Asberry 2, Owens 2, Fontleroy 1, Littlepage-Buggs 1) Steals: 9 (Andrews 3,...
DRAKE 88, NORTHERN IOWA 81, 2OT
Percentages: FG .441, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Born 5-11, Wolf 3-4, Betz 2-8, Duax 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Daniel 0-1, Peksari 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Henry, Wolf). Turnovers: 9 (Born 4, Anderson 2, Henry 2, Duax). Steals: 2 (Duax 2). Technical...
MISSOURI STATE 76, VALPARAISO 67, OT
Percentages: FG .415, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (Green 3-13, Edwards 1-4, Nelson 1-4, Barrett 1-6, King 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Krikke 2). Turnovers: 12 (Edwards 4, Krikke 3, King 2, Bayu, DeAveiro, Nelson). Steals: 8 (Barrett 2, Edwards 2, Krikke 2, Green,...
SOUTHERN UTAH 72, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 71
Percentages: FG .500, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Healy 2-4, Barnes 1-1, Jones 1-2, Fausett 1-3, Allen 0-2, Butler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Allen, Fausett). Turnovers: 13 (Jones 3, Butler 2, Fallah 2, Fausett 2, Spurgin 2, Allen, Healy). Steals: 3 (Butler 2,...
UTAH STATE 84, NEW MEXICO 73
Percentages: FG .492, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (J.Johnson 2-2, House 1-4, Mashburn 1-4, Jenkins 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dent, Forsling). Turnovers: 12 (Udeze 4, House 2, Mashburn 2, Allick, Dent, J.Johnson, Jenkins). Steals: 5 (House 2, Dent, J.Johnson, Mashburn). Technical Fouls: None.
OKLAHOMA STATE 71, OKLAHOMA 61
Percentages: FG .433, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Thompson 2-4, Asberry 1-3, Newton 1-4, Wright 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Harris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Boone, Cisse, Smith). Turnovers: 10 (Anderson 2, Boone 2, Asberry, Cisse, Newton, Sager, Thompson, Wright). Steals: 8 (Wright 4, Newton...
TULANE 74, SMU 52
Percentages: FG .346, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Nutall 5-9, McBride 1-1, Phelps 1-5, Todorovic 1-5, Young 0-1, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ambrose-Hylton, Odigie, Smith, Todorovic). Turnovers: 22 (Nutall 5, Smith 5, Odigie 3, Williamson 3, Phelps 2, Agunanne, Ambrose-Hylton, McBride, Todorovic).
Minnesota 119, Golden State 114
Percentages: FG .418, FT .794. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Curry 5-12, Thompson 2-7, Kuminga 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-4, Wiggins 1-4, Poole 1-5, Lamb 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Looney 2, Curry, Kuminga). Turnovers: 17 (D.Green 5, Curry 4, Poole 2, Thompson 2, Wiggins 2, DiVincenzo, Kuminga).
Purdue Fort Wayne visits Oakland after Chong Qui's 31-point outing
Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-9, 6-6 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-14, 7-5 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -2; over/under is 147. BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Damian Chong Qui scored 31 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 79-74 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.
Atlanta 132, Phoenix 100
Percentages: FG .571, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 19-33, .576 (Bogdanovic 4-7, Murray 4-7, Young 3-3, J.Johnson 2-3, Griffin 1-1, Okongwu 1-1, A.Holiday 1-2, Hunter 1-2, J.Holiday 1-2, Collins 1-4, Krejci 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Collins 3, Okongwu 2). Turnovers: 12 (Young 4, Bogdanovic 2,...
Houston 112, Oklahoma City 106
Percentages: FG .369, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 12-43, .279 (Mann 4-9, Jal.Williams 2-4, Giddey 2-6, Jay.Williams 1-3, Muscala 1-4, Joe 1-5, K.Williams 1-5, Bazley 0-1, Dieng 0-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Dieng 2, Jal.Williams 2, Giddey, Jay.Williams). Turnovers: 10 (Giddey 3, Jal.Williams 3,...
