A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
3 rappers have been missing for 10 days since their scheduled performance was canceled, Detroit police say
Multiple Michigan agencies are investigating what happened to three local rappers who went missing 10 days ago after a performance at a club was canceled, Detroit police said Monday.
Alex Murdaugh’s cousin testifies against him at murder trial, revealing he spent over $9,000 on three guns
Alex Murdaugh’s second cousin testified how he built “Blackout” rifles worth more than $9,000 for Paul and Buster Murdaugh to hunt hogs with on their South Carolina estate.John Bedingfield, a state Department of Natural Resources agent, says that he built two .300 Blackout rifles for Alex Murdaugh at a cost of $9,188 as Christmas gifts for his sons in 2016.Mr Bedingfield, who has a federal firearms licence, told the court that he also built a third, more basic rifle for Maggie Murdaugh in April 2018 for $875.Prosecutors say that Maggie Murdaugh was murdered with a similar weapon, one of...
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
Bad Bunny Reaches Preliminary Settlement in “Safaera” Copyright Infringement Lawsuit
In the fall of 2021, Bad Bunny and his collaborators on the YHLQMDLG track “Safaera” were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit over samples used in the song. The complaint was filed by AOM Music, Inc.—whose registered agent is Omar Merced, the son of BM Records founder Pedro Merced. The suit claimed that “Safaera” contains music from DJ Playero’s influential Playero mixtapes—specifically the songs “Besa Tu Cuerpo,” “Chocha con Bicho,” and “Sigan Bailando.” Now, Bad Bunny and his collaborators have reached a preliminary settlement with Merced, Rolling Stone reports and Pitchfork can confirm.
Tubi Is Somehow the Best Video Streaming Service for Rap Cinephiles
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Rappers are movie stars on Tubi. Tubi is a free, third-tier streaming service that just magically showed up on my TV one day, and I’ve...
