ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh’s cousin testifies against him at murder trial, revealing he spent over $9,000 on three guns

Alex Murdaugh’s second cousin testified how he built “Blackout” rifles worth more than $9,000 for Paul and Buster Murdaugh to hunt hogs with on their South Carolina estate.John Bedingfield, a state Department of Natural Resources agent, says that he built two .300 Blackout rifles for Alex Murdaugh at a cost of $9,188 as Christmas gifts for his sons in 2016.Mr Bedingfield, who has a federal firearms licence, told the court that he also built a third, more basic rifle for Maggie Murdaugh in April 2018 for $875.Prosecutors say that Maggie Murdaugh was murdered with a similar weapon, one of...
ISLANDTON, SC
Pitchfork

Bad Bunny Reaches Preliminary Settlement in “Safaera” Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

In the fall of 2021, Bad Bunny and his collaborators on the YHLQMDLG track “Safaera” were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit over samples used in the song. The complaint was filed by AOM Music, Inc.—whose registered agent is Omar Merced, the son of BM Records founder Pedro Merced. The suit claimed that “Safaera” contains music from DJ Playero’s influential Playero mixtapes—specifically the songs “Besa Tu Cuerpo,” “Chocha con Bicho,” and “Sigan Bailando.” Now, Bad Bunny and his collaborators have reached a preliminary settlement with Merced, Rolling Stone reports and Pitchfork can confirm.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy