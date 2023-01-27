Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Payless Duped Social Media Influencers by Posing as a Fancy RetailerCeebla CuudLos Angeles, CA
Orange County Sees Its Biggest Election-Related Criminal Case in Years: 33 Felony Counts
It’s OC’s biggest election-related criminal case in years: 33 total felony charges against three people – including a former candidate for county supervisor – for allegedly submitting forged signatures to try to get a recall on the ballot against a Democrat councilwoman in Buena Park. County...
Recalling Kevin De Leon - Turns Out There’s A Nasty Surprise In The Fine Print
THE EASTSIDER - I was all excited at the prospect of recalling Kevin De Leon in CD 14 ASAP, until Hans Johnson of the EAPD (East Area Progressive Democrats) clued me in to a requirement I never heard of. In the fine print of course. Logic says that if enough...
Irvine Rocked by News of Ongoing FBI Investigation Connected to Attempted Bribery of Irvine City Councilmembers
The case of former Orange County Democratic Party Executive Director and political consultant Melahat Rafiei continued to roil Irvine politics this past week, as the press and public strained to figure out which former City Councilmembers Rafiei allegedly tried to bribe in 2018 while the current City Council grappled with the issue of starting its own investigation into Rafiei.
Orange County police department accused of racial profiling during traffic stop
COSTA MESA, Calif. – Costa Mesa Police Chief Ron Lawrence said Saturday that the department’s Professional Standards Bureau has launched an investigation into a traffic stop deemed by the motorist to be racial profiling. “The Costa Mesa Police Department is aware of a video on social media involving...
Meet DeAndre Parks, who went from rough streets to selling lemonade at the beach
Parks was among 16 vendors who participated in the second annual Black Restaurant Week pop-up, one of several events planned through Sunday to highlight Black restaurant owners. The post Meet DeAndre Parks, who went from rough streets to selling lemonade at the beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Highway sign honors Sgt. Vella
An unveiling ceremony for a memorial highway sign honoring Officer Nicolas Vella of the Huntington Beach Police Department is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 to 11 a.m. Vella died on duty in a helicopter crash on Feb. 19, 2022. The aircraft crashed into the water between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach while on a mission to assist Newport Beach police.
Project proposed to add Costco in Crenshaw with 800 units of housing on top
A developer is proposing a mixed-use complex in Crenshaw that will feature a Costco with 800 residential rental units above.
Skateboarder Struck by SUV, Rushed to Trauma Center
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A skateboarder was rushed to a trauma center in unknown condition after an SUV slammed into him shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Valley Center Drive and Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. The skateboarder’s condition remains unknown. Austin Dave, Video...
Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Vehicle in Laguna Beach Identified
The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
3 people found dead in San Bernardino County home
Three people were found dead inside a Montclair home Monday evening. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call near Romano Avenue and Olive Street around 9 p.m.
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Small airplane out of Long Beach crashes in Riverside County
A single-engine airplane crashed into a gully just southwest of French Valley Airport Friday as the pilot was maneuvering to make a forced landing at the field, leaving him and his passenger injured. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. along Sky Canyon Drive, near Borel Road, according to the Federal...
Fogo De Chao Coming to Bella Terra
The go to chain for all you can eat Brazilian steak, Fogo de Chao debut in America in 1997
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.
The fourth mass shooting to occur in Los Angeles this week resulted in three fatalities and four injuries on Saturday when a shooter opened fire at an Airbnb in a posh area. At 2:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a gunshot in the Beverly Crest area and discovered seven victims, according to the LAPD.
Shooter Scare at Multiple Walmart Stores Prompts Authorities to Respond
Santa Fe Springs, Los Angeles County, CA: A third Walmart store in eastern Los Angeles County Sunday afternoon, Jan. 29, was evacuated after yet another reported man inside a Walmart armed with a gun. Whittier Police Department responded to, and surrounded the Walmart at the Gateway Plaza Center located at...
Arrest made in Orange County death of Home Depot worker
Arrest made in Orange County death of Home Depot …. Arrest made in Orange County death of Home Depot worker. Beginning with the top eight rankings, the crew explains each candidate and why they advanced to the next round or did not, giving their strengths and weaknesses. Cellphone Jamming Bill...
Police Investigate Stabbing of Victim in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles, CA: At approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of a possible cutting victim at the intersection of 7th and Francisco Streets in Downtown Los Angeles. Upon arrival, LAPD located a victim on the ground suffering from knife wounds...
Millions of Dollars of Drugs Seized in One Day
The drugs were seized by agents in the San Diego Sector
