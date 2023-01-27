ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Irvine Rocked by News of Ongoing FBI Investigation Connected to Attempted Bribery of Irvine City Councilmembers

The case of former Orange County Democratic Party Executive Director and political consultant Melahat Rafiei continued to roil Irvine politics this past week, as the press and public strained to figure out which former City Councilmembers Rafiei allegedly tried to bribe in 2018 while the current City Council grappled with the issue of starting its own investigation into Rafiei.
IRVINE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Highway sign honors Sgt. Vella

An unveiling ceremony for a memorial highway sign honoring Officer Nicolas Vella of the Huntington Beach Police Department is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 to 11 a.m. Vella died on duty in a helicopter crash on Feb. 19, 2022. The aircraft crashed into the water between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach while on a mission to assist Newport Beach police.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A man was struck and killed Saturday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located the man in the roadway, outside the crosswalk, the Laguna Beach Police Department reported.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
qcnews.com

Arrest made in Orange County death of Home Depot worker

Arrest made in Orange County death of Home Depot …. Arrest made in Orange County death of Home Depot worker. Beginning with the top eight rankings, the crew explains each candidate and why they advanced to the next round or did not, giving their strengths and weaknesses. Cellphone Jamming Bill...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

