ktalnews.com
National Signing Day 2023: North Desoto, Benton, Parkway, Captain Shreve
National Signing Day 2023: North Desoto, Benton, Parkway, Captain Shreve. National Signing Day 2023: North Desoto, Benton, …. National Signing Day 2023: North Desoto, Benton, Parkway, Captain Shreve. Salute the Badge: Deputy sings National Anthem. NBC 6 Salutes the Badge by recognizing the impressive talents of a local sheriff's deputy.
ktalnews.com
Police searching for missing Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a woman missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. She drives a red 2011 Dodge Avenger. Davenport is approximately 5’11”...
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport runaway has been located
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department thanks the public for assisting with search efforts for a 17-year-old runaway. The teen was last seen on Jan. 26 at their home on Amelia Ave. Police asked the public for help to locate him on Tuesday. Officials say he was...
ktalnews.com
Salute the Badge: CPSO Deputy sings national anthem
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office recently showed off her tremendous singing voice to a crowd at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum. On January 20th, Deputy Tiffany Schubert sang the national anthem prior to the Shreveport Mudbugs game with the Odessa Jackalopes. The Caddo...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest. Because of it, they say their father and husband, Carl Reynolds, now sits in the Smith County Jail. But Greenwood police say they have their man. “I’m feeling like they got the...
ktalnews.com
2 men shot in Allendale neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men were shot in the Allendale neighborhood on Tuesday night, Jan. 31. SPD responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:46 p.m., arriving on Patzman St. soon afterward to find two men with gunshot wounds. One man is reported to have serious injuries,...
ktalnews.com
These Caddo Parish waterways in danger of flooding by Friday
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With concerns about the rising waters, citizens are urged to take precautions to prevent or minimize property damage and injury in the event of a flood. According to the National Weather Service, Northwest Louisiana can expect two to four inches of rainfall throughout the...
ktalnews.com
Why ice is possible & where it will be heaviest
Gabby Petito’s family responds to passage of domestic …. The family of Gabby Petito was on-hand as the Utah Senate passed SB 117, a bill that would require a 'lethality assessment' in cases of domestic violence between intimate partners. Shreveport Transgender doctor fights for payments …. A Shreveport transwoman...
ktalnews.com
Early morning fire destroys south Shreveport home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Wednesday morning firefighters were called to a large house fire that fully destroyed a home in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The Shreveport Fire Department received an emergency call to a home on the 7600 block of Gideon St. just before 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived within 6 minutes and found the home fully engulfed in flames.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police offer residents near Cross Lake help due to flooding
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As water levels continue to rise, the Shreveport police are closing Cross Lake and offering to help nearby residents. Homeowners that live around Cross Lake or store their boats on the lake can call the Shreveport Police Lake Patrol at (318) 673-7245 to arrange to get the boats off the water.
ktalnews.com
Trial underway for man accused of killing girlfriend
The trial is underway for an east Texas man accused of killing his girlfriend. Trial underway for man accused of killing girlfriend. The trial is underway for an east Texas man accused of killing his girlfriend. Salute the Badge: Deputy sings National Anthem. NBC 6 Salutes the Badge by recognizing...
ktalnews.com
SPD searching for missing mother and son
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department announced on Wednesday that they are looking for two missing people. According to a media release, 67-year-old Jean Poche and her 50-year-old son, Johnny Poche, were last seen at their home in the 100 block of Prospect Street in November 2022.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Transgender doctor fights for payments with insurance companies
A Shreveport transwoman doctor receives good news – finally receiving what is owed to her after a long fight with three insurance companies that withheld hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance payments. Shreveport Transgender doctor fights for payments …. A Shreveport transwoman doctor receives good news – finally...
ktalnews.com
ACLU settles with SPD over alleged beating of a man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ACLU of Louisiana reaches a settlement with the Shreveport Police Department after officers allegedly beat a man. The case states that Brandon Kennedy was shopping at a local convenience store in December 2020 when he was wrongfully attacked, arrested, and searched by Shreveport police officers after he was overheard speaking to another person about the Black Lives Matter movement and his own negative experiences with Shreveport police.
ktalnews.com
Freezing rain today, Flood Watch in effect through Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning! We have some changes to the winter weather outlook as freezing rain is expected to develop later this morning and continue through the afternoon and overnight hours. A Flood Watch is also in effect through Thursday afternoon. Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather...
ktalnews.com
SPD arrest 1, shooting attempt on Sugar Lane victim’s family member
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday, Shreveport police officers arrested a man they say attempted to murder a family member of a Sugar Lane shooting victim. Marquez Wilson reportedly drove past the residence on the 1700 block of Nash St. and shot at the victim and their family members. The victim is a family member of one of the victims attacked on Jan. 22.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police: Child wounded in shooting, man arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested a man they suspect was involved in a shooting over the weekend that injured a six-year-old. Officers responded to the scene on the 2700 block of Parkridge St. Saturday night around 8:14 p.m. to find a child suffering from a gunshot wound to the wrist. The child was struck in the wrist by gunfire while riding in a vehicle with their father.
ktalnews.com
Keithville man, alleged to have possessed stolen sports cars, still on the streets
KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s investigators say one man is still at large after warrants were issued for two Keithville men in connection with the possession of stolen vehicles. Nathan Martin, 21, of Keithville, was arrested on three counts of illegal possession of stolen things and...
ktalnews.com
Fire claims life of child in Sarepta; State Fire Marshal issues statement
SAREPTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State Fire Marshal deputies have determined the cause of a fire that took the life of a child in the town of Sarepta on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the SFM’s office, the Sarepta Fire Department responded to a 1:30 a.m. report of a fire in the 700 block of Church Street on Jan. 30 where they arrived to find a mobile home on fire. Two adults and two toddlers were able to escape and were treated for minor smoke inhalation, but an 8-year-old boy was unable to be rescued from the burning home.
