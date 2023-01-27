SAREPTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State Fire Marshal deputies have determined the cause of a fire that took the life of a child in the town of Sarepta on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the SFM’s office, the Sarepta Fire Department responded to a 1:30 a.m. report of a fire in the 700 block of Church Street on Jan. 30 where they arrived to find a mobile home on fire. Two adults and two toddlers were able to escape and were treated for minor smoke inhalation, but an 8-year-old boy was unable to be rescued from the burning home.

