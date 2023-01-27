ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

How to pick a new city mgr.?

A special meeting of the Garden Grove City Council has been called by Mayor Steve Jones for Thursday to address the departure of City Manager Scott Stiles to take a similar job in Palm Springs. The meeting will be held in closed session at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Meeting...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
They’re “100 Days Smarter”

Students at Thomas Paine Elementary School in Garden Grove on Monday celebrated the 100th day of instruction. Students and faculty, working from the concept of “100 days smarter,” used various math concepts and word prompts using the number 100. Some decorated shirts and others dressed to see what...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Scott Stiles’ next adventure

So, why did you want to leave your job as city manager in Garden Grove to go and do the same thing in Palm Springs?. “You know,” said Scott Stiles over an English muffin at Kaye’s Kitchen on historic Main Street in downtown Garden Grove, “that’s the thing that everyone asks me.”
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Highway sign honors Sgt. Vella

An unveiling ceremony for a memorial highway sign honoring Officer Nicolas Vella of the Huntington Beach Police Department is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 to 11 a.m. Vella died on duty in a helicopter crash on Feb. 19, 2022. The aircraft crashed into the water between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach while on a mission to assist Newport Beach police.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Shots fired; police investigate

Westminster police are investigating what they term an attempted murder incident early Wednesday morning that may be connected to an earlier raid on an alleged illegal gambling establishment. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, the incident began at about 1:13 a.m. when police received reports of the sounds...

