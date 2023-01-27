ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Video: Garage, vehicles damaged by fire

On Monday afternoon, two classic vehicles were destroyed in a garage fire on Guthrie’s west side. Fire Chief Eric Harlow was traveling along State Highway 33 (Noble Ave.) when he noticed smoke coming from the area of 13th Street. He immediately dispatched his station for a working fire. His...
GUTHRIE, OK
Logan County filings February 1, 2023

The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for February 1, 2023. CV-2023-17In Re: Application of Melissa Sinah Smith to Change her Name. FP-2023-3Mefferd, Robert Lee Jr. v. Hensley, Kristal Renea. Probate (PB) PB-2023-17In the Matter of the Estate of Janet Lyn Gooch, deceased. Protective Order...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
Weather forecast prompts GPS to go to distance learning

Due to the forecasted precipitation and continued cold temperatures for Tuesday, Jan. 31, Guthrie Public Schools will transition to distance learning on Tuesday. Tuesday’s scheduled GHS basketball games at Piedmont have also been canceled. A rescheduled date has not been confirmed at this time.
GUTHRIE, OK
Ochs, Sanders file for Logan County Fair Board

Registered voters within District 2 of Logan County will vote between two candidates for the Logan County Fair Board. The filing period was held last week. J.D. Simmons is the only candidate for the District 1 seat, while Grant James is the only candidate for the District 3 seat. As...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
Langston University partners with NBCU Academy

LANGSTON, OKLA. — Langston University is proud to announce its new partnership with NBCU Academy. Since its inception in 2021, NBCU Academy partners have received funding, resources, training and development – in addition to access to the News Group’s world-class journalists. Langston University is the first institution within the state of Oklahoma to partner with NBCU Academy.
LANGSTON, OK

