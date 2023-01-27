Read full article on original website
KFDA
Police investigating after suspect robs Amarillo hotel at gunpoint
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is investigating Wednesday morning after a suspect robbed an Amarillo hotel by gunpoint. Amarillo Police Department said this morning at 7:05 a.m., officers were called out to a robbery at Extend-A-Suites, located at 3411 I-40 W. The victim, an employee for the hotel,...
One Person Injured in Amarillo Hotel Robbery
The Amarillo crime spree continues with an early morning robbery. The Amarillo Police Department was called to the Extend A Suites Hotel located at 3411 I-40 West on Wednesday, February 1st. The call came in at 7:05 AM. An employee of Extend a Suites was assaulted by the suspect. The...
abc7amarillo.com
Execution of man who killed 3 Amarillo teenagers in their sleep put on hold
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The execution of an Amarillo man who killed three teenagers in their sleep was put on hold. John Balentine was scheduled to be executed on Feb. 8. But a Potter County District Court judge ruled Tuesday that Balentine's attorney was not properly notified of the warrant of execution and execution date.
Amarillo Police searching for man reported missing in January
Officials with the Amarillo Police Department's Special Victims Unit are attempting to locate a man reported missing late last month.
abc7amarillo.com
30 lbs of methamphetamine seized in Stratford traffic stop
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Stratford Police Department seized "approximately 30 pounds of methamphetamine" during a traffic stop on Feb. 1. According to a media release sent by the Stratford Police Chief, the drugs were hidden in a cardboard box and "taped in the trunk of a hatchback car."
Violent crime operation in Texas Panhandle ends with arrests, drugs and weapons seized
Officials from numerous local law enforcement agencies came together on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 to conduct a two-day joint operation aimed at cracking down on local violent crime, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police looking for Chevrolet Impala driven by suspect in first homicide of 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a Chevrolet Impala driven by the suspect in the city's first homicide of 2023. Around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, police officers were called to the 4100 block of South Travis Street for a report of gunshots. They found Markell Damarion Toombs-Reed,...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo woman reports estranged son, 55, missing
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a missing man. Gregory Francis Pratillo, 55, was reported missing by his estranged mom on Jan. 26. According to police, she last had contact with him approximately eight to nine years ago. The photo of Pratillo is from 2013. Police...
kgncnewsnow.com
Police Release Shooting Information
Amarillo police are releasing suspect information concerning a deadly shooting last week. The shooting took the life of 24-year-old Markel Toombs-Reed. On January 26 at 5:45 a.m., Police got the call that the shooting took place at Southwest 41st and South Travis Streets. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.of...
Texas asks Potter County District Court to reconsider decision to recall John Balentine’s execution date, warrant
According to documents filed in Potter County District Court Wednesday, 47th District Attorney Randall Sims, the district attorney for Potter County as a representative of the state of Texas, is asking Steven Denney, the 320th district court judge for Potter County, to reconsider his order which recalled the execution date and warrant of execution for John Balentine.
[Audio] Michael Freeman Is A Free Man; Speaks On Dismissed Charge
I recently wrote about the update regarding the case against Michael Freeman. He was the person behind the infamous, and outright famous, parody Borger PD Facebook page. The charge against him was dismissed. We recently got a chance to speak with him, and finally hear him tell his own story.
Man pleads guilty for methamphetamine possession in Amarillo Federal Court
A man previously indicted in Amarillo Federal Court in October 2022 has officially pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Crime Stoppers features 2016 Hyundai Azera stolen Sunday on 'Stolen Auto Day'
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the community's help finding a Hyundai Azera reported stolen on Sunday in west Amarillo. According to police, a 2016 silver Hyundai Azera was reported stolen from the 3000 block of Curtis Drive on Sunday, Jan. 29. The car should...
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after Saturday crash at 34th, Western
Update (2:19 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released that the driver of the motorcycle involved in an early Saturday wreck has died. According to a news release from the department, the driver, identified as 29-year-old Travis Duvall Mitchell, died at a local hospital from injuries received in the crash. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas […]
KFDA
DPS: Joint operation results in multiple felony arrests
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement worked in a joint operation resulting in multiple felony arrests including firearms and drugs that were recovered. According to DPS, on Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, law enforcement worked in a operation arresting suspects who were involved in felony charges. The joint operation resulted...
KFDA
VIDEO: Wheeler County officials finds several pounds of drugs after short pursuit on I-40
VIDEO: Expected job growth in the Panhandle for 2023. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors.
Amarillo’s Leftwoods “Lost The Battle,” Is Looking For New Home
Recently, I wrote about a series of posts of Facebook from Leftwoods in Amarillo. The posts painted a dire picture of the situation of the live music venue on 6th Street. Yesterday, a new update was posted. Leftwoods "lost the battle," and is looking for a new home. The Slowly...
Is it Illegal in Texas to Use My Neighbors Dumpster?
During the great dumpster issue of 2022, I didn't know that I could possibly be breaking the law. Heck, all I wanted was to get rid of my trash. I would sometimes have to make do with what I had. So when we were down to just one dumpster empty...
abc7amarillo.com
Motorcyclist dies after hitting concrete median
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwest Amarillo. According to police, Travis Duvall Mitchell, 29 was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Western Street. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Mitchell hit the center concrete median at Western and SW 34th Street.
Dumpster Held Hostage In Amarillo Business’ Showdown With City
**UPDATE** Negotiations have been made and the two entities have peacefully resolved the matter of the missing dumpster. You know the old saying you don't know what you've got until it's gone. Well, a local business is feeling the loss of something very needed. This is something we usually take...
