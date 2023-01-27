ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson County, TX

KFDA

Police investigating after suspect robs Amarillo hotel at gunpoint

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is investigating Wednesday morning after a suspect robbed an Amarillo hotel by gunpoint. Amarillo Police Department said this morning at 7:05 a.m., officers were called out to a robbery at Extend-A-Suites, located at 3411 I-40 W. The victim, an employee for the hotel,...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

One Person Injured in Amarillo Hotel Robbery

The Amarillo crime spree continues with an early morning robbery. The Amarillo Police Department was called to the Extend A Suites Hotel located at 3411 I-40 West on Wednesday, February 1st. The call came in at 7:05 AM. An employee of Extend a Suites was assaulted by the suspect. The...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Execution of man who killed 3 Amarillo teenagers in their sleep put on hold

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The execution of an Amarillo man who killed three teenagers in their sleep was put on hold. John Balentine was scheduled to be executed on Feb. 8. But a Potter County District Court judge ruled Tuesday that Balentine's attorney was not properly notified of the warrant of execution and execution date.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

30 lbs of methamphetamine seized in Stratford traffic stop

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Stratford Police Department seized "approximately 30 pounds of methamphetamine" during a traffic stop on Feb. 1. According to a media release sent by the Stratford Police Chief, the drugs were hidden in a cardboard box and "taped in the trunk of a hatchback car."
STRATFORD, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo woman reports estranged son, 55, missing

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a missing man. Gregory Francis Pratillo, 55, was reported missing by his estranged mom on Jan. 26. According to police, she last had contact with him approximately eight to nine years ago. The photo of Pratillo is from 2013. Police...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Police Release Shooting Information

Amarillo police are releasing suspect information concerning a deadly shooting last week. The shooting took the life of 24-year-old Markel Toombs-Reed. On January 26 at 5:45 a.m., Police got the call that the shooting took place at Southwest 41st and South Travis Streets. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.of...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas asks Potter County District Court to reconsider decision to recall John Balentine’s execution date, warrant

According to documents filed in Potter County District Court Wednesday, 47th District Attorney Randall Sims, the district attorney for Potter County as a representative of the state of Texas, is asking Steven Denney, the 320th district court judge for Potter County, to reconsider his order which recalled the execution date and warrant of execution for John Balentine.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

DPS: Joint operation results in multiple felony arrests

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement worked in a joint operation resulting in multiple felony arrests including firearms and drugs that were recovered. According to DPS, on Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, law enforcement worked in a operation arresting suspects who were involved in felony charges. The joint operation resulted...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting concrete median

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwest Amarillo. According to police, Travis Duvall Mitchell, 29 was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Western Street. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Mitchell hit the center concrete median at Western and SW 34th Street.
AMARILLO, TX

