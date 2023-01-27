Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
LeBron James is now No. 4 all-time in NBA assists
LeBron James had plenty of big moments in the Los Angeles Lakers 129-123 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. With his triple-double last night, LeBron became the first player to record a triple-double after year 20 in the league. With LeBron's 28 points, he is now...
SB Nation
NBA Scores: LeBron and LaMelo each post triple double on historic night
History is literally happening all around you everyday, and the NBA is included in that. Tuesday night gave us LeBron moving up the all-time assists leaderboard (and closer to the scoring record) and LaMelo, a 6’8 playmaking master in his own right, becoming Charlotte’s franchise leader in triple doubles. Jokic, meanwhile, continues to solidify his own case for an MVP three-peat.
SB Nation
NBA Scores: Steph Curry is inevitable
Monday Night Football is always a drag. We can all agree on that. The matchups are often mediocre, and even when they’re even somewhat exciting on paper, they promise something that ultimately can’t be delivered. I petition that we rid our sports calendars of MNF, even if it’s...
SB Nation
NBA trade deadline: 3 new rumors for OG Anunoby, Jae Crowder, and Jakob Poeltl
One of the most significant events of the NBA season is less than two weeks away, and some teams are looking to make moves. The NBA trade deadline is only 10 days away, and according to Sham Charania, several organizations are starting to gauge the trade market. The parity in...
SB Nation
Are the Miami Heat the future of NBA defense?
In his 2014 novel, “Basketball Analytics: Spatial Tracking”, Stephen Shea identified rim protection as the number one variable that contributed to a team’s Defensive Rating. Looking at the cream of the crop defensively in 2023, it appears Shea’s finding still holds true today:. Screenshot taken from...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Son of the famous Michael Jordan confirms relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife
Marcus Jordan, son of the famous NBA player and legend Michael Jordan, confirmed on social networks what had been suspected for some time now. Since 2020 there were rumors that he had a relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father's partner Scottie Pippen.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Comments / 0