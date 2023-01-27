The New England Patriots' offensive coaching staff is rounding into form, but there's still one notable question mark. Tight ends coach Nick Caley has been with the Patriots since 2015, but his contract is up for this offseason, according to our Phil Perry. The 40-year-old interviewed for New England's offensive coordinator opening but lost out to Bill O'Brien and isn't among the Patriots coaches at the East-West Shrine Bowl this week.

2 DAYS AGO