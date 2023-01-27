Read full article on original website
Kraft, Belichick, release statements after Tom Brady's retirement
Exactly one year after his first retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady made it official. He's done for good. Once again, the announcement sparked a number of reactions and tributes across social media. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick joined in congratulating Brady with glowing statements about their longtime quarterback.
49ers players defend controversial play call on Purdy injury
Sunday was filled with plenty of 'what-ifs' for a 49ers team that is becoming all too accustomed to the annual late-January wound-licking. The 49ers' 31-7 NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles featured injuries to starting quarterback Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson, leaving San Francisco in an unfathomably difficult situation.
Edelman has heartfelt reaction to Tom Brady retirement announcement
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement on social media Wednesday morning, and this time, he says, it's "for good." After 23 seasons as an NFL player -- the first 20 with the New England Patriots and the last three with the Bucs -- Brady's remarkable career has finally ended.
Andy Reid: When I came here, I was told Nick Sirianni was a really special coach
Just over a decade ago, Andy Reid became the Chiefs head coach after 14 years with the Eagles. And as Reid filled out his first Kansas City staff, he let go of a young, up-and-coming assistant: Nick Sirianni. Sirianni had been with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as an offensive...
Purdy explains saddest part of 49ers' season-ending defeat
PHILADELPHIA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy was hurting on Sunday. He felt it physically, of course, but the 49ers’ 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles also took an emotional toll. And his thoughts were with his veteran teammates. Many of the team’s veteran players have advanced to the...
How latest NFL coaching news impacts Nick Caley's Patriots future
The New England Patriots' offensive coaching staff is rounding into form, but there's still one notable question mark. Tight ends coach Nick Caley has been with the Patriots since 2015, but his contract is up for this offseason, according to our Phil Perry. The 40-year-old interviewed for New England's offensive coordinator opening but lost out to Bill O'Brien and isn't among the Patriots coaches at the East-West Shrine Bowl this week.
Report: Texans request permission to interview Troy Walters for offensive coordinator
The Texans have requested permission to interview Bengals receivers coach Troy Walters for their offensive coordinator position, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports. The Texans announced DeMeco Ryans as their head coach earlier Tuesday. Walters just completed his third season with the Bengals, his second as the wide receivers coach....
Andy Reid: I was optimistic, but didn’t know rookie DBs would step up
The Chiefs got big plays from established stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, and Frank Clark on their way to Sunday’s 23-20 win over the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, but there were some less heralded names playing big roles as well. After L'Jarius Sneed was...
Report: Texans' Ryans hire could be finalized in coming days
DeMeco Ryans reportedly is expected to be named the sixth head coach in Houston Texans franchise history in the next few days. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday, citing sources, that Ryans could meet with the Texans as soon as Monday, and Houston is expected to finalize the hiring on Tuesday or Wednesday.
49ers get another third-round compensatory pick for Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans
The 49ers are continuing to benefit from having a diverse staff of assistant coaches and personnel executives. With the Texans hiring new head coach DeMeco Ryans off the 49ers’ staff, San Francisco will get yet another third-round compensatory pick. In 2020 the NFL implemented a new rule to try...
Tom Brady announces NFL retirement 'for good' in video message
Tom Brady is retiring for the second time in as many years. Although this time it appears to be final. The 45-year-old quarterback announced on Instagram and Twitter that he's retiring from the NFL "for good." "Good morning guys. I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring. For good,"...
Patrick Mahomes: I definitely didn’t feel good, but did enough on that last play
One of the biggest storylines heading into the AFC Championship Game was how Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would fare with the high ankle sprain he suffered in the team’s divisional round win over the Jaguars. Mahomes practiced all week and wasn’t on the team’s final injury report, but it...
We might have an Eagles Super Bowl baby moment
Last year Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson learned just moments after winning the Super Bowl that his wife was giving birth to their son, Champ. This year we could maybe, possibly have the same situation at Super Bowl LVII with Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie.
Perry: How Tom Brady's retirement could be Patriots' gain
A 6-foot-4, 225-ish-pound domino fell on Wednesday and shook up the NFL's offseason before it even arrived. No doubt, Tom Brady's retirement will have a ripple effect across the rest of the league as rosters look for help and go through the standard yearly turnover. At the very least, one...
Armstead defends Kinlaw, shoulders blame for viral play
Countless things went wrong for the 49ers during the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but one play involving defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw picked up steam online after San Francisco's loss -- and Arik Armstead is coming to his defense. NFL Network's Brian Baldinger broke down the play in a clip...
Reddick reveals sinister thoughts as Kroft blocked for Purdy
The Philadelphia Eagles' ferocious pass rush made all the difference in their 31-7 NFC Championship win on Sunday, knocking 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy out of the game early and all but sealing a conference title for The City of Brotherly Love. But before Haason Reddick's strip sack of Purdy in...
Lynch preaches patience with Bosa's contract extension
There isn't much concern surrounding Nick Bosa's contract extension with the 49ers; Both sides are practicing patience. In speaking to reporters in the locker room Tuesday, Bosa discussed his contract extension, explaining why it won't be something he will focus his attention on right away. "Just see where it goes,”...
What type of wide receiver are the Patriots missing?
The New England Patriots have multiple positions to address this offseason. If wide receiver isn't the No. 1 priority, it's certainly in the top three. After hiring Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator, the next step for the Pats is getting quarterback Mac Jones some weapons and protection up front. Unfortunately, upgrading at the receiver position will be a tricky task as Jones' go-to target Jakobi Meyers is arguably the top wideout set to hit free agency.
Twitter questions Payton-Broncos marriage before it even begins
Most marriages begin with happiness – a ceremony surrounded by friends and family, a relaxing honeymoon and maybe even a grace period for any potential disagreements. If social media is any indication, the Denver Broncos and new head coach Sean Payton aren't off to the smoothest start. The Broncos...
Brock Purdy weighing options on his elbow, hopes to make a decision soon
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is awaiting second opinions on his injured right elbow to make a decision on the course of action. Purdy tore his ulnar collateral ligament on the sixth play of Sunday’s game when Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick pinned Purdy’s arm as Purdy was in his throwing motion.
