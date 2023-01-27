Read full article on original website
Gun ban cases continue in courts as Democrats who opposed law remain silent
(The Center Square) – Nearly three weeks since Illinois’ gun ban has been enacted and the lawsuits against the measure stack up, some of the Democrats who voted against the bill aren’t talking. In the House, there were several Democrats that either didn’t vote for the gun ban or abstained from casting a vote at all. Democratic state representatives who voted against the measure are state Reps. Anthony DeLuca, D-Chicago...
Senate passes bill allowing veterans and retired law enforcement officers to protect schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill that would allow honorably discharged veterans, retired state troopers, deputy sheriffs, and federal law enforcement officers to protect West Virginia schools has passed in the Senate. Senate Bill 282, introduced by Senator Eric Tarr (R-Putnam), would establish the West Virginia Guardian Program. The...
Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...
Kamala Harris keeps demanding gun control, without offering actual solutions
Vice President Kamala Harris is tired of everybody not taking action on gun control. According to Harris, what we must do is take action, and we do that by... taking action. Harris offered typically empty comments about gun control when visiting a memorial in Monterey Park, California. As Democrats often do when talking about gun control, Harris said that we just must do something, but what exactly that "something" is went unmentioned. “Tragically we keep saying the same things," Harris said. "Congress must act. Should they? Yes. Can they? Yes.”
Republican governors call on Biden to delay implementation of clean water rule
The Republican Governors Association (RGA) called on the Biden administration to delay implementation of the revised Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule until the Supreme Court rules this summer in a case pertaining to the Clean Water Act (CWA). In a letter, RGA members argued implementing the most recent revision would create new bureaucratic…
Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42
WASHINGTON — Nearly 80 Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to the White House expressing their “great concern” that the Biden administration is walking back on its promise to restore migrants’ access to asylum. None were from Ohio. In the letter, they also condemned the administration’s expansion of a controversial policy that immediately turns away […] The post Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Senate subcommittee advances bill requiring minimum one-year district residency to fill vacant legislative seats
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections has advanced a bill that would add an extra qualification required for applicants seeking a vacant seat in the Legislature. According to the language of Senate Bill 50, introduced by Senator Bill Hamilton (R-Upshur), no person...
U.S. Circuit Court Rules in Favor of the Seneca Nation in Case Against State of New York
The Seneca Nation of Indians won a significant victory over the State of New York in federal Court on Thursday. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled in favor of Seneca Nation when it rejected the State of New York’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Tribe in 2018. The lawsuit alleged ongoing violations of federal law related to the continued occupation of the New York State Thruway on the Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory.
Senate Completes Action on Two DMV Bills
The Senate met Friday morning briefly, completing legislative action on two bills relating to the Division of Motor Vehicles. Senate Bill 2530 would extend the expiration of temporary registration plates from 60 to 90 days. Senate Bill 2533 would allow for a permanent windshield placard to be valid for the...
Manchin, Capito reintroduce No Budget, No Pay Act to promote fiscal responsibility in congress
WASHINGTON (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, reintroduced their bipartisan No Budget, No Pay Act, which would prohibit lawmakers from receiving pay if Congress fails to pass the annual budget resolutions and appropriations bills by the start of the Fiscal Year (FY), October 1st. The legislation also prohibits retroactive pay for any period missed.
Twenty-five state attorneys general sue to stop Biden administration ESG rule
More than two dozen states have filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration seeking to stop a rule that allows retirement plan managers to weigh environmental and social issues when making investments. Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes filed the lawsuit Thursday with the support of 24 other Republican attorneys general....
House Bill passes requiring reporting to Division of Highways
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The WV House of Delegates convened Thursday to take action on four bills, two of which were passed. One of the two to see passage was House Bill 2531, which addresses communications between railway company and the Division of Highways pertaining to the conducting of construction of maintenance work by the company.
Biden promotes Baltimore spending as Republicans try to force cuts
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday celebrated the planned replacement of a 150-year-old tunnel in Baltimore, burnishing his "builder-in-chief" credentials on friendly political territory, a sharp contrast to Washington's partisan debt battle.
Republicans introduce bill to deny undocumented migrants U.S. entry
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Republicans introduced an immigration bill that would allow border authorities to stop all undocumented migrants from entering the country. The bill would also stop asylum seekers, and in some cases, could force the Department of Homeland Security to implement such measures. Republicans say they’re searching for...
Poll finds 0% of Black Georgia voters had trouble casting their ballots, despite Biden’s claims
A new poll from the University of Georgia has found that 0% of Georgia’s Black voters had a “poor” experience while casting their ballots in the midterm elections.
Sheriffs’ Association Takes Stand Against ATF
A new federal rule states that those who use a “brace stabilizer” attachment will have to register their weapons with the government or risk a felony. On January 13, 2023, the Attorney General signed the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives final rule 2021R-08F, “Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached ‘Stabilizing Braces,’” amending ATF’s regulations to clarify when a rifle is designed, made, and intended to be fired from the shoulder.
Legislation filed to prohibit court clerks from cashing in on passport processing fees
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta lawmaker has now filed legislation in the Georgia General Assembly that would prohibit superior court clerks and probate judges from personally keeping passport processing fees. The bill, introduced by state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick (R-Marietta), would also require clerks to disclose the...
Georgia lawmakers to focus on gun control
(The Center Square) — Coinciding with an uptick in gang violence in the state and mass shootings nationwide, state lawmakers are likely to consider gun legislation during this year’s General Assembly session. Last year, Kemp signed Senate Bill 319, a "constitutional carry" measure allowing Georgians to carry guns without needing a state-issued license. State Democrats derided the move, saying it would lead to more shootings in the state. Last week,...
Congress at Odds Over Fair Tax Act, Abolishing Tax Code
Most Americans would say that the current United States tax code is far from perfect and needs a number of reforms. To this end, new proposed Congressional legislation would abolish the existing code.
