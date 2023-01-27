ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Center Square

Gun ban cases continue in courts as Democrats who opposed law remain silent

(The Center Square) – Nearly three weeks since Illinois’ gun ban has been enacted and the lawsuits against the measure stack up, some of the Democrats who voted against the bill aren’t talking. In the House, there were several Democrats that either didn’t vote for the gun ban or abstained from casting a vote at all. Democratic state representatives who voted against the measure are state Reps. Anthony DeLuca, D-Chicago...
ILLINOIS STATE
Lootpress

Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris keeps demanding gun control, without offering actual solutions

Vice President Kamala Harris is tired of everybody not taking action on gun control. According to Harris, what we must do is take action, and we do that by... taking action. Harris offered typically empty comments about gun control when visiting a memorial in Monterey Park, California. As Democrats often do when talking about gun control, Harris said that we just must do something, but what exactly that "something" is went unmentioned. “Tragically we keep saying the same things," Harris said. "Congress must act. Should they? Yes. Can they? Yes.”
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The Hill

Republican governors call on Biden to delay implementation of clean water rule

The Republican Governors Association (RGA) called on the Biden administration to delay implementation of the revised Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule until the Supreme Court rules this summer in a case pertaining to the Clean Water Act (CWA). In a letter, RGA members argued implementing the most recent revision would create new bureaucratic…
Ohio Capital Journal

Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42

WASHINGTON — Nearly 80 Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to the White House expressing their “great concern” that the Biden administration is walking back on its promise to restore migrants’ access to asylum. None were from Ohio. In the letter, they also condemned the administration’s expansion of a controversial policy that immediately turns away […] The post Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
GEORGIA STATE
nativenewsonline.net

U.S. Circuit Court Rules in Favor of the Seneca Nation in Case Against State of New York

The Seneca Nation of Indians won a significant victory over the State of New York in federal Court on Thursday. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled in favor of Seneca Nation when it rejected the State of New York’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Tribe in 2018. The lawsuit alleged ongoing violations of federal law related to the continued occupation of the New York State Thruway on the Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory.
NEW YORK STATE
Lootpress

Senate Completes Action on Two DMV Bills

The Senate met Friday morning briefly, completing legislative action on two bills relating to the Division of Motor Vehicles. Senate Bill 2530 would extend the expiration of temporary registration plates from 60 to 90 days. Senate Bill 2533 would allow for a permanent windshield placard to be valid for the...
Lootpress

Manchin, Capito reintroduce No Budget, No Pay Act to promote fiscal responsibility in congress

WASHINGTON (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, reintroduced their bipartisan No Budget, No Pay Act, which would prohibit lawmakers from receiving pay if Congress fails to pass the annual budget resolutions and appropriations bills by the start of the Fiscal Year (FY), October 1st. The legislation also prohibits retroactive pay for any period missed.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Twenty-five state attorneys general sue to stop Biden administration ESG rule

More than two dozen states have filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration seeking to stop a rule that allows retirement plan managers to weigh environmental and social issues when making investments. Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes filed the lawsuit Thursday with the support of 24 other Republican attorneys general....
UTAH STATE
Lootpress

House Bill passes requiring reporting to Division of Highways

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The WV House of Delegates convened Thursday to take action on four bills, two of which were passed. One of the two to see passage was House Bill 2531, which addresses communications between railway company and the Division of Highways pertaining to the conducting of construction of maintenance work by the company.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
ktalnews.com

Republicans introduce bill to deny undocumented migrants U.S. entry

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Republicans introduced an immigration bill that would allow border authorities to stop all undocumented migrants from entering the country. The bill would also stop asylum seekers, and in some cases, could force the Department of Homeland Security to implement such measures. Republicans say they’re searching for...
MICHIGAN STATE
residentnewsnetwork.com

Sheriffs’ Association Takes Stand Against ATF

A new federal rule states that those who use a “brace stabilizer” attachment will have to register their weapons with the government or risk a felony. On January 13, 2023, the Attorney General signed the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives final rule 2021R-08F, “Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached ‘Stabilizing Braces,’” amending ATF’s regulations to clarify when a rifle is designed, made, and intended to be fired from the shoulder.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Georgia lawmakers to focus on gun control

(The Center Square) — Coinciding with an uptick in gang violence in the state and mass shootings nationwide, state lawmakers are likely to consider gun legislation during this year’s General Assembly session. Last year, Kemp signed Senate Bill 319, a "constitutional carry" measure allowing Georgians to carry guns without needing a state-issued license. State Democrats derided the move, saying it would lead to more shootings in the state. Last week,...
GEORGIA STATE

