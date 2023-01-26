ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

Osteoarthritis: New Drug May Help Stop Symptoms￼

Osteoarthritis — a painful condition leading to joint pain, stiffness, and swelling — impacts 32 million US adults. Currently, treatments for hand osteoarthritis only manage and lessen symptoms. A new study has indicated that the drug talarozole can reduce and modify osteoarthritis symptoms. More research is being conducted...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com

FDA Approves Abbott's Spinal Cord Stimulation Device

Abbott announced today that the FDA has approved its Proclaim XR spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system to treat painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), a debilitating complication of diabetes. The Proclaim XR SCS system can provide relief to DPN patients in need of alternatives to traditional treatment approaches, such as oral medication. People who receive therapy from the Proclaim XR SCS system will also be able to use Abbott's NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic, a connected care app that allows people to communicate with a physician and receive treatment adjustments remotely.
massdevice.com

FDA approves fourth-gen rechargeable sacral neuromod tech from Axonics

Axonics (Nasdaq:AXNX) announced today that the FDA approved its fourth-generation R20 rechargeable sacral neuromodulation system. The implantable system provides therapy for patients suffering from overactive bladder or fecal incontinence. The approval indicates the Axonics R20 for a functional life in the body of at least 20 years. It also reduces...
massdevice.com

Fractyl Health ‘encouraged’ by results from diabetes reversal study

Interim data came from the human clinical experience in Fractyl’s Revita-T2Di long-term, open-label cohort. Revita, a procedure that remodels the duodenal lining via hydrothermal ablation, has FDA breakthrough device designation. The FDA approved an investigational device exemption (IDE) trial for Revita in April 2022. Lexington, Massachusetts-based Fractyl aims for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Popculture

Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
New York Post

These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’

Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
MedicineNet.com

What Is Diabetic Urination Like?

Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
ahchealthenews.com

5 warning signs of a dangerous blood clot

Want to learn more about your risk for heart disease? Take a free online quiz to learn more. The only symptom I had was a calf cramp that persisted. After nearly a week of progressive pain, I went to the doctor, and he told me to get a massage. I am a RN and had a feeling this was more than a strained muscle. I went to the ER the following morning for a second opinion. I had a DVT behind my knee at age 38, non-smoker, but many years of taking hormone therapy. Doctors in a hurry need to learn to listen to patients; not every patient will have every symptom.
studyfinds.org

Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says

KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
Michael Simpson

Joe Mercola and Robert F Kennedy Jr claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer — they're wrong

On Robert F Kennedy Jr's awful website, The Defender, the quack Joe Mercola writes that the COVID-19 vaccine boosters cause cancer. Seriously, he wrote that. The article is filled with a metric tonne of false claims, but I want to just focus on cancer since that's the basic claim made by Mercola. If I spent all of my typing skills writing a 25,000-word post about every false claim made by this quack, I would be exhausted.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research

Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy