Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Diabetes Medications Linked to Multiple Sclerosis: New Study Uncovers Surprising Connection
The University of Arizona Center for Innovation in Brain Science conducted a study to investigate whether taking medication for Type 2 diabetes increases the likelihood of developing multiple sclerosis. According to a study from the University of Arizona Health Sciences, people over the age of 45 with Type 2 diabetes...
Healthline
Osteoarthritis: New Drug May Help Stop Symptoms￼
Osteoarthritis — a painful condition leading to joint pain, stiffness, and swelling — impacts 32 million US adults. Currently, treatments for hand osteoarthritis only manage and lessen symptoms. A new study has indicated that the drug talarozole can reduce and modify osteoarthritis symptoms. More research is being conducted...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
FDA Approves Abbott's Spinal Cord Stimulation Device
Abbott announced today that the FDA has approved its Proclaim XR spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system to treat painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), a debilitating complication of diabetes. The Proclaim XR SCS system can provide relief to DPN patients in need of alternatives to traditional treatment approaches, such as oral medication. People who receive therapy from the Proclaim XR SCS system will also be able to use Abbott's NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic, a connected care app that allows people to communicate with a physician and receive treatment adjustments remotely.
massdevice.com
FDA approves fourth-gen rechargeable sacral neuromod tech from Axonics
Axonics (Nasdaq:AXNX) announced today that the FDA approved its fourth-generation R20 rechargeable sacral neuromodulation system. The implantable system provides therapy for patients suffering from overactive bladder or fecal incontinence. The approval indicates the Axonics R20 for a functional life in the body of at least 20 years. It also reduces...
massdevice.com
Fractyl Health ‘encouraged’ by results from diabetes reversal study
Interim data came from the human clinical experience in Fractyl’s Revita-T2Di long-term, open-label cohort. Revita, a procedure that remodels the duodenal lining via hydrothermal ablation, has FDA breakthrough device designation. The FDA approved an investigational device exemption (IDE) trial for Revita in April 2022. Lexington, Massachusetts-based Fractyl aims for...
I prescribe the popular weight-loss drug semaglutide to my patients. I hesitate to call it a magic bullet.
Dr. Paul Kolodzik prescribed Ozempic to his diabetic patients for years. As soon as the drug became a weight-loss tool, there was a shortage.
Popculture
Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
A woman went to the doctor because she'd put on weight and her stomach hurt. Doctors found an 86-pound tumor growing from her ovary.
A 62-year-old woman in Italy had stomach pain and unexplained weight gain. It was a rare form of ovarian cancer.
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’
Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
MedicineNet.com
What Is Diabetic Urination Like?
Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
ahchealthenews.com
5 warning signs of a dangerous blood clot
Want to learn more about your risk for heart disease? Take a free online quiz to learn more. The only symptom I had was a calf cramp that persisted. After nearly a week of progressive pain, I went to the doctor, and he told me to get a massage. I am a RN and had a feeling this was more than a strained muscle. I went to the ER the following morning for a second opinion. I had a DVT behind my knee at age 38, non-smoker, but many years of taking hormone therapy. Doctors in a hurry need to learn to listen to patients; not every patient will have every symptom.
Healthline
Multiple Sclerosis: Scientists Uncover a Connection Between MS Lesions and Depression
Researchers say lesions on the brain from multiple sclerosis (MS) may be a factor in people with the condition developing depression. Experts say at least 50 percent of people with MS will experience depression symptoms sometime in their life. They add that depression can also affect MS symptoms. There could...
Urgent warning over killer cancer that can mask itself as a sore throat
DURING the winter months, many people come down with symptoms of the common cold. This can often include a sore throat, but experts have warned that it might not always be down to the lurgy. Lifestyle factors account for around 155,000 cases of cancer each year, the World Cancer Research...
studyfinds.org
Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says
KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
Joe Mercola and Robert F Kennedy Jr claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer — they're wrong
On Robert F Kennedy Jr's awful website, The Defender, the quack Joe Mercola writes that the COVID-19 vaccine boosters cause cancer. Seriously, he wrote that. The article is filled with a metric tonne of false claims, but I want to just focus on cancer since that's the basic claim made by Mercola. If I spent all of my typing skills writing a 25,000-word post about every false claim made by this quack, I would be exhausted.
‘Gas station heroin’ is being sold legally as a dietary supplement. Here’s what you should know
The FDA warns that misuse of the drug could lead to serious health risks.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research
Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
legalexaminer.com
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Comments / 0