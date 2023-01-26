ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Miriah Falce, a young grower from Prosser, Washington

Family background/Miriah is the first generation in her family to work in agriculture, graduating from Yakima Valley College’s Vineyard and Winery Technology program. Her parents are Elizabeth and Raymond Falce. hometown/Prosser, Washington. crops/grapes. business/Cairdeas Winery. Did you know you wanted to pursue a career in wine?. My family was...
PROSSER, WA
Public input wanted for draft plan to breach Bateman Island Causeway

RICHLAND, Wash. -- The US Army Corps of Engineers and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife want to hear from the public regarding plans to breach the Bateman Island causeway. The matter has been studied for years, with studies dating back into the mid-2000's. The 550-foot causeway that leads to...
RICHLAND, WA
Law Enforcement Operation in Pasco

Evening producer Alyssa Warner comes to Tri-Cities by way of Spokane, Nashville, and Seattle. A graduate of Walla Walla University, Alyssa fell in love with TV news on campus; picked up some Southern cooking skills in Nashville, and learned to sail in Seattle. She’s excited to explore the Mid-Columbia region with her devoted Doberman.
PASCO, WA
When Bluey Comes to Washington (State)…

Anyone with a child under the age of 5 or 6 years old has by now heard about Bluey. She is a Disney+ cartoon dream come true for thousands of kids across Washington state and beyond. This February, Bluey brings her band of pals to Seattle and Kennewick with "Bluey's Big Play."
SEATTLE, WA
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one

VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Ruptured gas line forces evacuations in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla Fire Department (WWFD) and Cascade Natural Gas (CNG) crews are currently on the scene of a ruptured gas line near Touchet and Rose that have forced evacuations in the area. The WWFD is asking everyone to avoid the area. Crews are expected...
WALLA WALLA, WA
The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?

With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
TOPPENISH, WA
Bank building has new owner

PENDLETON – The old Wells Fargo bank building and Centennial Plaza at the corner of South Main Street and Southeast Dorion Avenue has been sold by philanthropist Jordan Schnitzer of Portland. Pendleton Economic Development Director Steve Chrisman said the new owner is Rocky Hegele and his company, American Sprinklers.
PENDLETON, OR
Fire destroys shed in Walla Walla Saturday night

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Fire crews were dispatched to the 300th block of Woodland Ave after an abandoned shed caught on fire. Deputy Fire Chief John Knowles with Walla Walla Fire District #4, tells us when crews from College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla Fire Department arrived, the shed was destroyed.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Roy Knoeb III

YAKIMA, Wash. - A moment of blessing was held at the Nob Hill Blvd. Circle K to honor the li…
YAKIMA, WA
Colorful Painted Ponies on the Prowl in Prosser

They caught my eye immediately. I was just driving into the downtown business district and there was one. A little farther down, another. Painted Ponies were everywhere. The investigation was now underway. Why are there so many painted ponies in Prosser?. Prosser planned the ponies. The goal was for 8...
PROSSER, WA
Umatilla Saloon Robbed, Suspect at Large

(Weston, OR) -- The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery with a gun early Monday morning. This happened around 3:00am at the Long Branch Cafe and Saloon in Weston, Umatilla County. That's roughly halfway between Milton-Freewater and Pendleton along Highway 11. Umatilla County Sheriff's Captain Sterrin Ward told Newsradio the suspect entered the restaurant from a back door wearing a heavy coat, ski mask and gloves. The suspect displayed a gun and demanded money. The owner of the establishment complied with the demands and the suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. The investigation continues. No one was hurt. There was no physical description of the suspect released.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

