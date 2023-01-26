Read full article on original website
Miriah Falce, a young grower from Prosser, Washington
Family background/Miriah is the first generation in her family to work in agriculture, graduating from Yakima Valley College’s Vineyard and Winery Technology program. Her parents are Elizabeth and Raymond Falce. hometown/Prosser, Washington. crops/grapes. business/Cairdeas Winery. Did you know you wanted to pursue a career in wine?. My family was...
Here’s your chance to say what you think of this proposed huge Tri-Cities wind farm
Here are the online links to watch or you can attend a live event organized by Benton County.
Public input wanted for draft plan to breach Bateman Island Causeway
RICHLAND, Wash. -- The US Army Corps of Engineers and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife want to hear from the public regarding plans to breach the Bateman Island causeway. The matter has been studied for years, with studies dating back into the mid-2000's. The 550-foot causeway that leads to...
Law Enforcement Operation in Pasco
Evening producer Alyssa Warner comes to Tri-Cities by way of Spokane, Nashville, and Seattle. A graduate of Walla Walla University, Alyssa fell in love with TV news on campus; picked up some Southern cooking skills in Nashville, and learned to sail in Seattle. She's excited to explore the Mid-Columbia region with her devoted Doberman.
Kennewick Neighbors Defend Candy Selling Kids Against Angry Karen
The irony is lost on some people and it looks like it's pretty easy to ruffle some feathers on social media especially on an app like Next Door. I live in Kennewick, follow the Next Door app, and periodically check in on comments. I noticed today a posting that I...
When Bluey Comes to Washington (State)…
Anyone with a child under the age of 5 or 6 years old has by now heard about Bluey. She is a Disney+ cartoon dream come true for thousands of kids across Washington state and beyond. This February, Bluey brings her band of pals to Seattle and Kennewick with "Bluey's Big Play."
Beloved Tri-Cities Chinese restaurant could be reopening + What’s replacing 2 closed Richland bars?
Longtime fans were sad to see the original China Cafe demolished last summer.
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one
VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
Ruptured gas line forces evacuations in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla Fire Department (WWFD) and Cascade Natural Gas (CNG) crews are currently on the scene of a ruptured gas line near Touchet and Rose that have forced evacuations in the area. The WWFD is asking everyone to avoid the area. Crews are expected...
The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?
With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
Bank building has new owner
PENDLETON – The old Wells Fargo bank building and Centennial Plaza at the corner of South Main Street and Southeast Dorion Avenue has been sold by philanthropist Jordan Schnitzer of Portland. Pendleton Economic Development Director Steve Chrisman said the new owner is Rocky Hegele and his company, American Sprinklers.
13 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
A Kennewick restaurant failed with the worst grade of the week, then failed its followup inspection the next day.
Fire destroys shed in Walla Walla Saturday night
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Fire crews were dispatched to the 300th block of Woodland Ave after an abandoned shed caught on fire. Deputy Fire Chief John Knowles with Walla Walla Fire District #4, tells us when crews from College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla Fire Department arrived, the shed was destroyed.
Afternoon news update January 30: FBI investigating anti-abortion arsons in OR, free immunization clinic in Pasco, WA sailor killed at Pearl Harbor identified and more
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information on two arson cases targeting anti-abortion groups. A free immunization clinic will be held in Pasco and a sailor from Washington that was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor has been accounted for.
Roy Knoeb III
YAKIMA, Wash. - A moment of blessing was held at the Nob Hill Blvd. Circle K to honor the li…
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 24, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Colorful Painted Ponies on the Prowl in Prosser
They caught my eye immediately. I was just driving into the downtown business district and there was one. A little farther down, another. Painted Ponies were everywhere. The investigation was now underway. Why are there so many painted ponies in Prosser?. Prosser planned the ponies. The goal was for 8...
Highly hyped Mexican bakery with locations in Kennewick and East Wenatchee opens in Quincy
QUINCY - Panaderia El Padrino, which translates to "The Godfather Bakery," opened for business in Quincy on Monday, Jan. 22. The highly revered Mexican bakery opened in the Quincy Public Market space that was once occupied by Cielo Town Bakery and The Pink Oven Bakery. However, the hype around Panaderia...
Semi Truck Crash Leaves Apples Strewn Across I-82
YAKIMA - On Friday January 27th at around 5:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) was called to the scene of a two semi, injury collision on I-82 near Mile Post 49. The location was just outside Zillah Washington in Yakima County. According to WSP, A Keywest truck rolled and collided...
Umatilla Saloon Robbed, Suspect at Large
(Weston, OR) -- The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery with a gun early Monday morning. This happened around 3:00am at the Long Branch Cafe and Saloon in Weston, Umatilla County. That's roughly halfway between Milton-Freewater and Pendleton along Highway 11. Umatilla County Sheriff's Captain Sterrin Ward told Newsradio the suspect entered the restaurant from a back door wearing a heavy coat, ski mask and gloves. The suspect displayed a gun and demanded money. The owner of the establishment complied with the demands and the suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. The investigation continues. No one was hurt. There was no physical description of the suspect released.
