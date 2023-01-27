Read full article on original website
Lakers may get their 2023 first-round pick back from Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers traded a lot of draft capital to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis but it was instantly worth it as the team won the NBA Championship in AD’s first season with the team. One of the picks the team traded was a pick swap...
NBA insider reveals the Milwaukee Bucks’ offer in Jae Crowder trade talks
The Milwaukee Bucks have been in hot pursuit of disgruntled wing Jae Crowder for months now, and things have begun to intensify further. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have granted Crowder permission to speak with the Bucks. That is certainly a rarity for any target, but perhaps the Bucks want to get a better idea of where exactly Crowder is at in his conditioning and how he would feel about a trade to Milwaukee, given that he has not yet played in a game this season.
Lakers trade rumors: Gary Trent Jr. deal must happen at reported asking price
Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors continue to swirl as the trade deadline gets closer and closer with several quality trade candidates for the team to consider. While a big Russell Westbrook trade may not be in the cards, the team can still improve its roster with a lesser move. One...
3 wing trade targets for the Milwaukee Bucks not named Jae Crowder
The Milwaukee Bucks have actively been seeking roster upgrades without having to give up members of their core rotation. We found out that the Bucks were given credit to speak with Jae Crowder recently and have an offer on the table of George Hill, Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka and draft compensation on the table to the Suns. We’ll have to wait another eight days until the trade deadline to see exactly how much the Bucks roster differs from the way it looks today.
What is the hold up in the Bucks’ pursuit of Jae Crowder via trade?
The Milwaukee Bucks’ interest in trading for Jae Crowder has been there for several months now, but with the trade deadline days away, nothing has transpired. Despite Crowder sitting out, the Phoenix Suns have played the long game as they seemingly want to wait it out until the deadline clock strikes zero. They will soon have to make a huge decision and move the veteran elsewhere, as keeping him would be a disastrous move. The Bucks remain the most interested team in Crowder, but despite their persistent pursuit, there still has not been a trade. Some recent reports may have revealed why.
Need some new Los Angeles Lakers shirts for less than $15?
Fanatics is slashing prices in a huge way, allowing you to get some new Los Angeles Lakers shirts for less than $15. Plus hats and more! Check it out. It’s time to stock up on Los Angeles Lakers shirts! Remember 2020, when the Lakers were atop the NBA mountain (again)? Well…
