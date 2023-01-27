ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Family awarded $10.55 million in damages after Ugandan activist killed

The family of Ugandan activist Esther Nakajjigo has been awarded $10.55 million after she was killed by an Arches National Park gate. Family awarded $10.55 million in damages after Ugandan …. The family of Ugandan activist Esther Nakajjigo has been awarded $10.55 million after she was killed by an Arches...
More than 2,000 without power in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 2,000 are without power in Salt Lake City, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The power outage, which was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, affects thousands while Salt Lake City is blasted with arctic air bringing standing temps to around 10 degrees.
4,500 Utahns left without power near Hurricane early Tuesday

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – According to the Rocky Mountain Power outage map, power to the area has been restored with only minor, unrelated outages remaining in Ivins, Cedar City, and Panguitch. ORIGINAL STORY: 4,500 Utahns without power near Hurricane. HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Over 4,500 Utahns are without power...
Alana Brophy 4pm Weather Forecast

Bitter cold is plaguing the state. ABC4's Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy discusses the most recent forecast. Bitter cold is plaguing the state. ABC4's Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy discusses the most recent forecast. Freezing Temperatures Prompt SLCo to Provide Extra …. Salt Lake County and Salt Lake City have partnered together...
Freezing temperatures delay Utah schools

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – School districts across Utah, primarily in the northern part of the state are implementing two-hour delays to their school day on Monday, Jan. 30. The delays are being implemented due to freezing temperatures, drifting snow, wind and ice making for hazardous traveling conditions for both students and faculty in the early morning.
