Read full article on original website
Related
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
ABC 4
Family awarded $10.55 million in damages after Ugandan activist killed
The family of Ugandan activist Esther Nakajjigo has been awarded $10.55 million after she was killed by an Arches National Park gate. Family awarded $10.55 million in damages after Ugandan …. The family of Ugandan activist Esther Nakajjigo has been awarded $10.55 million after she was killed by an Arches...
ABC 4
More than 2,000 without power in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 2,000 are without power in Salt Lake City, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The power outage, which was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, affects thousands while Salt Lake City is blasted with arctic air bringing standing temps to around 10 degrees.
ABC 4
4,500 Utahns left without power near Hurricane early Tuesday
HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – According to the Rocky Mountain Power outage map, power to the area has been restored with only minor, unrelated outages remaining in Ivins, Cedar City, and Panguitch. ORIGINAL STORY: 4,500 Utahns without power near Hurricane. HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Over 4,500 Utahns are without power...
ABC 4
Alana Brophy 4pm Weather Forecast
Bitter cold is plaguing the state. ABC4's Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy discusses the most recent forecast. Bitter cold is plaguing the state. ABC4's Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy discusses the most recent forecast. Freezing Temperatures Prompt SLCo to Provide Extra …. Salt Lake County and Salt Lake City have partnered together...
ABC 4
Freezing temperatures delay Utah schools
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – School districts across Utah, primarily in the northern part of the state are implementing two-hour delays to their school day on Monday, Jan. 30. The delays are being implemented due to freezing temperatures, drifting snow, wind and ice making for hazardous traveling conditions for both students and faculty in the early morning.
ABC 4
Petito family champions Utah Senate domestic violence ‘lethality assessment’ bill
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The parents of Gabby Petito appeared before the Utah Senate this morning, Jan. 30, to voice their support of a bill that would require a “lethality assessment” in reported cases of domestic violence between intimate partners. The bill, which passed unanimously in...
Comments / 0