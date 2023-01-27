ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

KMPH.com

Blood of fallen Selma officer on Newsom, fellow legislators, says Fresno DA

The Fresno District Attorney's office released a statement calling for legislators to hold criminals accountable following the recent murder of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. During a gun legislation news conference on Wednesday, someone asked Governor Newsom about the statement made by the Fresno D.A where it said, "Governor...
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Ohio officials condemn Nazi homeschooling group that has thousands of members

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WKRC) — After a couple of reports highlighted a so-called "Nazi homeschooling group" that was operating out of northwest Ohio, lawmakers in the state are openly condemning and calling for investigations into the practice. Huffpost and Vice News both recently reported their findings on the "Dissident Homeschool"...
OHIO STATE

