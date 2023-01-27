Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Spring runoff expected to surpass previous years due to snowpack buildup
After several years of drought, California appears to have a full glass (of water) at the moment. The Kings River Water Association announced Tuesday that the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is above what is considered “normal water” content due to the recent storms. Water officials say early...
KMPH.com
Blood of fallen Selma officer on Newsom, fellow legislators, says Fresno DA
The Fresno District Attorney's office released a statement calling for legislators to hold criminals accountable following the recent murder of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. During a gun legislation news conference on Wednesday, someone asked Governor Newsom about the statement made by the Fresno D.A where it said, "Governor...
KMPH.com
Gov. Newsom calls out Fresno County D.A. during gun legislation news conference
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Gov. Gavin Newsom held a news conference on Wednesday with Attorney General Rob Bonta, state Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank), other legislative leaders, and gun safety advocates, to announce new efforts to advance gun safety legislation. During the question and answer part of the news conference,...
KMPH.com
Ohio officials condemn Nazi homeschooling group that has thousands of members
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WKRC) — After a couple of reports highlighted a so-called "Nazi homeschooling group" that was operating out of northwest Ohio, lawmakers in the state are openly condemning and calling for investigations into the practice. Huffpost and Vice News both recently reported their findings on the "Dissident Homeschool"...
