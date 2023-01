HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Led by six in double-figure scoring, the Marshall University men's basketball team (18-5, 7-3 Sun Belt) took its contest by a 38-point margin, 103-65, over the Georgia State Panthers (9-13, 2-8 Sun Belt) Saturday night in a front of a 5,711 sell-out crowd. "Shout-out to the...

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO