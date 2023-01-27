ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nights are not as cold as they used to be

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Almost 2 out of 3 mornings so far this January have seen above average morning lows. This is in stark contrast to the frigid cold we saw as we closed out the month of December. Outside of that one week though, our winter has been on the warmer side. So far we have only seen 17 sub-freezing nights with 6 of them happening over the course of January, the 6th least on record.
Woolbright leaving Lexington to become the new head football coach at Clover

LEXINGTON, S.C. — After six seasons as the head coach of the Lexington Wildcats, Perry Woolbright has been hired as the new head coach of the Clover Blue Eagles. A former head coach at North Myrtle Beach and Batesburg-Leesville, Woolbright will move back to the Rock Hill area as he is a graduate of the school where his father,Marty, coached in the 1990s. Woolbright also has family currently in the Clover school. He has one niece who teaches there along with a nephew and niece who attend Clover High School.
Missing Dallas Zoo monkeys found by police

DALLAS — The two emperor tamarin monkeys that were believed to have been taken from the Dallas Zoo have been found, zoo officials said. Police said that the monkeys were found around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday inside a closet at an abandoned building in Lancaster based on a tip. The...
Gilbert senior guard is a News19 Player of the Week

GILBERT, S.C. — Averaging more than 20 points per game and displaying a relentless spirit on the court, Taylor Spencer has been the catalyst for the Gilbert girls basketball team. But Taylor is also an outstanding student at Gilbert with a grade point average near a 4.0. She also...
